WWE NXT Recap

NXT Arena

Full Sail University

Orlando, Florida

Air Date: July 12th, 2017

On tonight’s show, Johnny Gargano makes his return, a Ring of Honor star makes his debut, and the tag titles are defended.

A video recapped the implosion of DIY from Takeover teasing Gargano’s return. Gargano is announced for later in the show as the opening credits roll.

Percy Watson, Mauro Ranallo, and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary and discuss DIY breaking up and Gargano appearing.

A video of the Championship match from last week is shown showing Roderick Strong hugging his wife after losing to Bobby Roode. Roode is also advertised for later in the show. A graphic is also shown announcing the tag team main event.

Aleister Black makes his entrance followed by the debut of former ROH star, Bobby Fish. He is called a veteran by the announce team.

Match 1: Aleister Black vs. Bobby Fish

The two men started this match feeling out each other as you would two veterans to do. Black did his sit down in the middle of the ring and Fish bit and tried a kick only to miss and eat one from Black. Fish tried backing Black to the corner but Black was able to fight out and catch Fish with a knee. Fish goes to the floor but is able to trip Black as the show goes to break.

We return from break to find Fish still in control of the action. Fish catches Black with a senton atomico for a one count. Fish unloaded on Black and started to work on his legs. Fish went for a half-Boston crab but Black countered it into a roll-up. Fish answered back with a sleeper attempt. Black was able to back him to the corner and get free but Fish would not be denied and countered with an exploder suplex in the corner for a two-count.

They traded shots in center-ring until Black hit a Lionsault on Fish. Black was able to end it with a hard knee that sent Fish to the mat. Black stood him up and delivered the Black Mass kick for the win.

Winner: Aleister Black

We go to videotape to catch up on the situation between Kassius Ohno and Hideo Itami. First we see the ending the match from last week that saw Killian Dane pin Itami for Sanity.

They kept the cameras running after the match as Ohno tracks down Itami after the match. Ohno tries to reason with Hideo but Itami is having none of it blaming Ohno for the loss. Ohno fires back challenging Itami to take some responsibility for what happens in the ring. Ohno stormed off telling Itami he is done trying to talk to him.

A graphic advertised our next match, a Mae Young qualifying match.

A vignette features a new team coming soon to NXT, the Street Prophets. A team made up of NXT’ers Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford. Looks to be a fun duo.

An interviewer tried to get a word with Velveteen Dream outside Full Sail. He refused saying it wasn’t the proper atmosphere to interview him.

In the Full Sail Arena, we are set for our Mae Young qualifying match.

Match 2: Vanessa Borne vs. Jayme Hachey in a Mae Young Classic Qualifying match

The two women felt each other out early. Borne was able to flip over a seated Hachey and nail a kick to her back bouncing off the ropes. Hachey came back with a sidewalk slam but Borne recovered and pinned her with a fish-hook slam for the win.

Winner: Vanessa Borne qualifies for the Mae Young Tournament

The tag team championship is teased for later in the show; Johnny Gargano makes his return, next.

A WWE.com video camera takes us outside the arena where Drew McIntyre is met by Sanity. Sanity attacks Drew and he fights back hard landing some good shots on Alexander Wolfe. The combination of Wolfe and Killian Dane prove to much , however and he is eventually left laying after being run into a trash can.

NXT Champion, Bobby Roode and General Manager William Regal are standing in Regal’s office. Regal wants his help determining the number one contender for the NXT Championship Match at Takeover: Brooklyn III. Regal wants McIntyre to face Roode. Roode wants McIntyre to face Killian Dane since both men are undefeated. Regal agrees but says the winner will face Roode at Takeover. That match is announced for next week.

Back in the arena, Johnny Gargano’s music hits as he returns to Full Sail. Gargano comes to the ring and thanks the fans as the “Johnny Wrestling!!” chant sweeps the crowd. He tells the fans he never saw the betrayal coming from Tommaso Ciampa and doesn’t really understand why it happened.

He said he can’t dwell on it forever and needs to move on; he needs to be “Johnny Wrestling” again. He says he will be moving forward a singles competitor and will be at Takeover: Brooklyn. A “Tale of the Tape” is shown as both teams cobined weights are over half a ton. The show goes to break.

Back from break, two graphics are shown announcing the matches already signed for next week. Drew McIntyre vs. Killian Dane is announced as well as Ruby Riot vs. Ember Moon.

We get set for the NXT Tag Team Title Match as Heavy Machinery and the Authors of Pain make their entrances complete with full introductions.

Match 3: NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Heavy Machinery (Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic) vs. The Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) with Paul Ellering

Knight and Akam started for their respective teams and tried to knock each other off their feet. When that didn’t happen, they each tagged out. Dozovic and Rezar did more of the same until Otis nails a body block sending Rezar to the canvas. The announcers acted like Rezar had never been knocked down before as the show heads to break.

Back from break, the AOP is in control. We learn that they gained control by pulling down the rope which sent Knight crashing to the floor. The Authors were able to keep Knight in their corner and continually beat on him trying to wear him down. The Authors tried to end it with an impressive sidewalk slam-stomp combination but Knight kicked out at two. Knight was finally able to recover and hit a massive clothesline allowing him to make the tag.

Dozovich came in on fire running over both members of AOP. After executing an impressive belly-to belly overhead throw suplex. He slammed Knight on top of him for a near-fall. Machinery tried to set up for its Compactor finisher but the AOP thwarted the attempt with a boot. They took out Knight and hit Dozovic with the Last Chapter finisher to retain.

Winners: Authors of Pain

As the AOP was busy celebrating in the ring, everything went dark as Sanity’s music hit. Wolfe, Dain and Nikki Cross came out to the stage as loose pages fell from the ceiling. The members of Sanity began chewing the pages as the announcers played up the fact that those pages were from the Authors of Pain’s next chapter. AOP just watched in the ring as Sanity continued playing with pages to close the show.