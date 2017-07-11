Jermaine Royster Reporting

Smackdown comes to us live from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas and tonight we get all the fallout from the Madison Square Garden show where AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens to capture the United States Championship. With Styles now US Champion we can be sured that Owens will want his rematch.

AJ Styles is introduced and the new champion makes his way to the ring then grabs a microphone. Styles says Battleground came a little bit early for him but Styles is an upgrade over Kevin Owens. Styles says he will represent the United States Championship then mentions John Cena’s US Title Open Challenge and he thinks it should return. Styles says any WWE Superstar that wants a shot can have a shot tonight because this is the AJ Styles United States Open Challenge and its starts Now….John Cena’s Music hits. Cena says he just wants to make sure that this is an open challenge, AJ says it especailly says you then Cena agrees.

United States Open Challenge

Singles Match

AJ Styles(c) vs John Cena

Kevin Owens musics hits and the former champion makes his way to the ring microphone in hand, he says nobody wants to see Cena vs Styles again and he deserves that shot. Owens says noone missed Cena and theres no reason why he is here. Cena says Owens cant see him(Wink) but if Owens steps in the ring he will run through him, all of a sudden Rusev shows up and Owens Power Bombs Styles where Rusev locks on with the Accolade to John Cena while the crowd chants USA!

Singles Match

“Modern Day Maharaja” Jinder Mahal(c) vs Tye Dillinger

Jinder uses his strength in the early parts but Dillinger hits a high cross body but Jinder comes back with a big clothesline that drops Tye. Jinder works the back of Dillinger wrapping him up in the ropes with his knee in his back. Jinder scores with a back elbow to Dillinger off the ropes then Jinder goes with an inverted headlock mid ring. Mahal then strikes Tye repeatedly with elbows while he is still down on the mat. Jinder continues his onslaught working the neck of Tye along the bottom rope then Jinder drops Dilinger with a right hand. Jinder scores with another right hand then Tye starts to fight back and hits a boot then Jinder blocks the 10 punches. Jinder plants Dilllinger in the corner again the Jinder hits The Calas and gets the win.

Your Winner: Jinder Mahal

After the match Jinder says to the crowd that they can boo all they want but he will show class and not answer. He says he doesnt know why they cheer for Randy Orton and chanting USA doenst mean anything. Mahal then says he will bring hell to Orton because he will show Orton the Punjabi Prison next week on Smackdown Live.

Singles Match

Jay Uso vs Xavier Woods

Woods goes straight for Jays leg with a basement drop kick then Woods gets Jay over the top rope but Jimmy gets in the way stopping Wodds’ next move. The referee then sends Jimmy Uso, Kofi & Big E to the back. Jay scores with a Super kick for a two count then Jay misses the body splash from the top ropes. Uso scores with a right hand then Woods hits a top rop elbow to Jay Uso for the quick win.

Your Winner: Xavier Woods

Single Match

Baron Corbin vs Shinsuke Nakamure

The action starts on the outside floor and into the WWE Universe, Corbin simply just tosses Nakanura arouncd ther ring. Shinsuke the taunts Baron Corbin but Baron grabs the MITB Brefcase and retreats to the back.

Smackdown Womens Division

Natalya & Tamina vs Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch

Charlotte comes in double teams Tamina then tries a pinfall to no avail. Tamina then hits a back elbow to get away from Cgarlotte then Natalya gets the tag. Charlotte kips up on Natalya and scores with big chops then tagging in Becky. Lynch clears rhe ring the hits the BexPloader to Natalya but Tamina grabs Becky and slams her off the post. Natalya then slaps on a headlock to Becky trying to submit her but Becky makes hit to the bottom rope. Becky flips Natty over her shoulder but Tamina comes in and she attacks Becky with a rear chin lock, all of a sudden Lana comes to the ring as Tamina continues to take out both Charlotte and Becky. Natalya comes back in and Becky drops her in the corner but Charlotte would get the tag and unleash big chops to Natalya and Tamina mixed in with a big boot. Lana comes up to the apron and distracts Charlotte and she doesnt see Tamina get the tag. Once Charlotte goes for the Figure Eight we see Tamina come in with a super kick that gets her team the win.

Your Winners: Tamina & Natalya

Smackdown Live Main Event

Tag Team Match

AJ Styles & John Cena vs Kevin Owens & Rusev

The bell sounds and Cena starts with Rusev, Rusev starts with a side headlock then drops Cena with a shoulder tackle off the ropes. Rusev then gets caght by Cena then rammed form corner to corner for a two count then Owens gets the tag. Owens strikes Cena down with right hands then kicks Cena over and over again. Rusev comes back in while Cena is in the corner and he attacks Cena again. Cena fights away trying to get the tag to Styles but Rusev blasts Cena with a back kick for a two count. Rusev goes for a move off the second rope but misses and Styles gets the tag. AJ gets blocked by Rusev but AJ slaps on the Calf Crusher but Owens is there for the save. Rusev kicks AJ in the back for another two count then tags in Owens again and Kevin lights up AJ with rand hands to the gut of Styles. Owens goes with the side headlock on AJ while Cena is on the apron getting the crowd behind them. AJ tries a roll up but Owens blast AJ with a huge clothesline then tag in Rusev. Rusev is limping because of the Calf Crusher but Ruz still covers AJ for a quick count. Rusev goes with a seated bear hug then hoists Styles up in the air in the corner. Cena tries to reach as far as he can but cant get tag, AJ drops Rusev rthe goes for Cena and gets the tag, Cena takes out Owens and goes for the Five knucke shuffle and hits it. Cena goes for the AA but Rusev breaks it up, Styles comes in with a fore arm and a Pele kick that sends Owens back to Cena and this time he hits the Attitude Adjustment and gets the win.

Your WInners: John Cena & AJ Styles

