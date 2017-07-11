Live from the legendary wrestling town of Waxahachie, Texas…This is the Raw Score.

That’s right. I am home. I am officially a Texan, once again. I want to thank my mother and my best friend, Sunny, for getting me back home. Let’s get down to some serious wrestling…

Well, the first question is: Is Braun Strowman even alive after the wild ambulance crash at Great Balls of Fire? We should learn more about that, later on…

To start the live portion of the show, Big Cass came out. He just decimated poor Enzo Amore, on Sunday. Cass showed stills of his destruction of his former tag partner. He crowed about standing over Enzo, as he always has. Cass showed a video clip of Enzo being helped to the back, after the match. He said seeing that was the best part of the night for him. Cass then got a little big for his britches when he suddenly decided he was going after the Universal title. He is just not quite ready for that, in my humble opinion.

Cass said no one was at his level and no one could look him eye to eye. Get ready for your Lenny/Squiggy moment…Big Show arrived! They stare each other down for a moment and then the fight was on. Show nailed a Headbutt and Alligator Roll to stun Cass. Cass got free and ran for the hills.

The announcers then switched to talking about the Ambulance Match. We also learned that Brock Lesnar would be in Houston, tonight, to discuss his next challenger.

Elias Samson was in the ring to trash talk Finn Balor. Make that Trash Sing. That led to…

Elias Samson vs Finn Balor

The Finish:

The two men traded forearms. Elias almost got a pinfall, following an Arm Wring. Elias kept focused on the arm until Finn caught Samson with his version of the Pele. Finn followed that with the Sling Blade. Finn nailed the Shotgun Dropkick and then headed up top to deliver the Coup de Grace!

Your Winner: Finn Balor

Raw Score: 3.25 out of a possible 5

The Hardy Boyz came out to congratulate Finn. After a break, they decided to stay and talk to the crowd. Jeff told the crowd that they were only seconds short of taking the tag belts at Great Balls. Many feel the Hardyz are obsolete and past their prime. Matt chimed in that they were far from finished in the WWE.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson came out and ridiculed the Hardyz for being old. Luke warned Matt and Jeff they should practice their “magic” somewhere else before they run into the Magic Killer. Matt stepped up and asked for a ref to come out. The Hardys may be bashed and battered but they were ready to rock and roll.

Matt and Jeff Hardy vs Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

The Finish:

Matt hit a Side Effect on Karl and then knocked Luke off the apron. Matt nailed his trademark Ax Bomber Elbow. The tide turned for the final time when Karl blocked Matt’s Twist of Fate attempt. Luke nailed a Big Boot, which set up the Magic Killer.

Your Winners: Gallows and Anderson

Raw Score: 3.0

After the match, The Revivial stormed the ring to assault Matt and Jeff. That sent us to commercial.

MizTV

Welcome to the Mizzies Awards. Sigh. Miz, Maryse, Bo Dalas and Curtis Axel were there to present Miz’s awards. Bo SO needs to do a Brett Wayne (Sawyer) thing and become Bo Wyatt or Bo Dallas-Wyat.

Axel and Dallas shared the Mizzie for Best Supporting Actors. Yawn. Both Bo and Curtis did small speeches. Miz then awarded Leading Lady to Maryse. Maryse did her thing and then gave the top award to Miz. After a bunch of long-winded ramblings, Miz was cut off by the arrival of Dean Ambrose. Bo and Curtis jumped Dean but Seth Rollins rushed in to aid his old Shield running buddy. I guess Seth will be the next to challenge Miz for the Intercontinental title.

Sasha and Bayley were heading towards the ring.

Dean Ambrose found Seth Rollins. Dean was not happy that Seth stepped in to fight his (Dean’s) fight.

Sasha Banks and Bayley vs Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss

The Finish:

Nia hit a Splash on Bayley. Alexa knocked Sasha off the apron. Bliss went for her finisher, Twisted Bliss. Sasha made the save. Nia charged the corner but Bayley moved. When Nia hit the corner, she was rolled up for the three count.

Your Winners: Bayley and Sasha Banks

Raw Score: 2.0

It was time for another promo from Goldust. Goldy discussed his new “film project”: Shattered Truth! Goldy bad mouthed R-Truth for a bit and challenged his to the “Sequel”.

Kurt Angle will be out, shortly, to update us on Braun Strowman’s condition. Break time.

Goldust vs R-Truth

The Finish:

Truth connected with a Leg Lariat. Truth hit the Scissors Kick but couldn’t follow up. Goldust sent Truth into the corner and then finished off Truth with the Final Cut.

Your Winner: Goldust

Raw Score: 2.0

I hate this feud. It really means nothing to either guy.

Kurt Angle came to the ring and praised everyone for a fantastic show, on Sunday. Kurt was not clear how long Braun would be gone.

Kurt then brought out Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman. Kurt flashed back to Wrestlemania 19. Kurt praised Brock for getting better over the years. Kurt was amazed that Brock did so well against Joe. Kurt thought Joe had a serious chance to defeat Brock. Paul was amused by Kurt’s words and wondered what Angle’s point was. Kurt wanted to discuss plans for Brock and the Universal title…at SummerSlam. Paul said they would prefer to talk about this, in the back.

Before they could leave, Roman Reigns’ music hit. Kurt was ticked off to see Roman. Kurt felt Roman went way too far, on Sunday. Roman claimed he took care of Kurt’s problem of Braun Strowman. Roman now wants Brock.

Samoa Joe then came out to make his bid for a rematch. Paul stated he would prefer to see Roman battle Brock. Joe, in Paul’s opinion, did not deserve another title shot. The two possible challengers continued to bicker, until Kurt stepped in. Kurt set up Joe vs Roman, for next week. The winner gets Brock.

Corey and Kurt both get mysterious texts that freaked them both out. Kurt and Corey talked about it and Kurt is willing to take this all public, next week. It may cost Kurt his job and his family but enough is enough. Huh?

Akira Tozawa and Cedric Alexander vs Neville and Noam Dar

The Finish:

Cedric blocked a Superplex and Crotched Neville on the top rope. Akira got the tag and Noam was taken out. Akira pinned the C-Division Champion after hitting a Back Senton.

Your Winners: Akira Tozawa and Cedric Alexander

Raw Score: 3.0

Seth Rollins was being interviewed about what happened earlier in the night. Bray Wyatt arrived on the scene and went all cryptic, as usual. Bray demands another match…right now!

Bray Wyatt vs Seth Rollins

The Finish:

Seth rocked Bray with a Blockbuster. That led to a Falcon Arrow. Seth barely escaped Sister Abigail. Seth hit a Thrust Kick and set for his finisher, the Jumping Knee Strike. Bray avoided it and nailed Sister Abigail.

Your Winner: Bray Wyatt

Raw Score: 2.0

Miz and hisMiz-tourage rushed down to destroy Seth. Dean rode out on his white horse, no wait, he ran out with a chair…to save the day.

We finish the night with Kurt talking with someone on his phone. Kurt said he was proud of the person he was talking to and looked forward to seeing the person, next week. He then tells the person he loves them. What the heck? Are we about to see Karen Angle-Jarrett show up to invade Raw? The return of Vickie Guerrero? Guess we will learn, next week.

As I close out, I want to send out my sincere thanks to the great people that helped me celebrate my birthday, last week-end. Bad Moon Rising, Forever Mac and Desperado rocked the Granada Theater and had me singing and dancing for the first time in a long time. If you happen to see any of these great bands on a local marquee, they are fantastic. I also want to thank my dear Sunny and our mutual friend, Darlene, for a fun night together.

Finally, I want to thank all of you who sent me nice birthday wishes through social media.

Thanks also for allowing me my “vacation” to set up for my new life. I’ll be here from now on to check out Raw and Global Impact. Smile.

Peace

Jay Shannon

–JayCShannon@Gmail.com