Former WWF/WWE referee Earl Hebner discusses his time working for the McMahons. Earl talks about the Montreal “Screw job” and how he felt walking through the “gorilla position” that night.

Impact Wrestling superstar Tyrus discusses politics, what Dusty Rhodes said to him, and how he became a Fox News contributor!

Jeff Jarrett stops by the program and discusses what lead him to leave the company that he originally started and how in 2013 he tried to buy back controlling majority of Impact.

Penzer talks with former WCW star Konnan, and they reminisce the infamous “locker room talk” that Eric Bischoff held with the talent in WCW.

David asks Earl when he found out about what his role would be in the finish to the Bret Hart vs Shawn Michaels Match at Survivor Series:

“I found out walking to the gorilla position, I was pulled to the side and was told Vince wants you to do this, and this and this, and I thought oh my god!”

Earl shares his thoughts on what it was like working in WWF/WWE

“There was so much stress down there (WWE) it was miserable it was like you were in prison”.

Earl also addresses the “Evil Twin Finish” on The Main Event between Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant:

I did count 1,2,3, with Hogan’s shoulders about four feet off the mat, and then my brother came down and there was two of us! We had our little battle royal there and then Hogan figured out that I was the evil one, so he picks me up and tosses me out of the ring over Andre and Virgil. It hurt bad. I injured my rotator cuff, I couldn’t move my arm.That was my first day there. After that night, I had to spend six to eight weeks in rehab”.

Hebner mentions how grateful he is to the fans:

I’d like to say before I leave I would just like to thank all the fans in the WWE, WWF, TNA, Impact , everybody thank you for your support for me. I know some hate me, some love me, but thank you for your courtesy, respect, as long as I’ve been in the business”.

Tyrus discusses how he came to be a FOX News Contributor

I was watching the Gutfeld Show; and he cracked a joke that I thought was cleaver. Afterwards I put on TWITTER that I got it; and then he hit me right back and then he sent me a message. He basically said “hey man I’m a big fan of your stuff and would you ever consider coming on the show as a guest”. “And I said ABSOLUTLY”!

David asks Jeff when did he know it was time to walk away from the company he originally founded.

“In 2013, myself and a group tried to buy back majority control of the company; it fell through. We were close three different times, but I knew in December in 2013 it was time for me to close the chapter of my life and start a new chapter in the book of Jeff Jarrett”!

David talks to Konnan about the “Infamous Lock Room” Meeting Eric Bischoff had with talent, and what Eric told the wrestlers..

Eric said” if anybody’s not happy here you know you can leave right now! We have a lawyer on the other side of the door and you can sign your release papers”!

