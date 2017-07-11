HIT COMEDY SERIES BALLERS, STARRING DWAYNE JOHNSON,

RETURNS FOR SEASON THREE JULY 23, EXCLUSIVELY ON HBO

After baring his soul at the rookie symposium and undergoing hip surgery, Spencer Strasmore returns with a new outlook and fresh goals, hoping to forge bonds with new players across the country while improving his relationships with existing clients.

With league certification in hand, Joe Krutel and Spencer go after a jackpot deal. Ricky Jerret’s newfound discoveries affect his personal and professional life; Vernon Littlefield and Reggie accept a risky endorsement deal; ex-player Charles Greane learns that working in the front office is as rough as playing on the gridiron; and Jason Antolotti continues to orchestrate deals to satisfy both players’ bank accounts and their oversized egos.

In an ever-changing business where the shelf life for stardom and multi-million-dollar contracts are short, Spencer is intent on proving that the key to successful sports management isn’t just about making money and having fun – it’s about delivering on the promises you make.

Looking at the whirlwind lifestyles and real-life problems of former and current football players, BALLERS stars Dwayne Johnson as ex-superstar Spencer Strasmore, who has reinvented himself as a financial manager for today’s players in sun-soaked Miami. Created by Stephen Levinson (HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire”), the hit comedy series returns for its ten-episode third season SUNDAY, JULY 23(10:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO.

Other returning cast regulars include Rob Corddry, John David Washington, Omar Benson Miller, Donovan Carter, Troy Garity, London Brown, Jazmyn Simon and Dulé Hill. Guest stars include Richard Schiff, Steve Guttenberg, Steven Weber, Emayatzy Corinealdi and Serinda Swan.

Upcoming episodes:

Episode #21 (season 3, episode 1): “Seeds of Expansion”

Debut date: SUNDAY, JULY 23 (10:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT)

Looking to score high-profile clients to pay off his debts to Ricky (John David Washington) and Vernon (Donovan Carter), Spencer (Dwayne Johnson) hits a roadblock with Mr. Anderson (Richard Schiff), who wants to focus on the Las Vegas market by partnering with casino magnate Wayne Hastings, Jr. (Steve Guttenberg). Ricky ponders fatherhood; Vernon (Donovan Carter) and Reggie (London Brown) eye an edgy endorsement; Larry (Dulé Hill) makes Charles (Omar Benson Miller) the face of bad news at a team press conference.

Written by Rob Weiss; directed by Julian Farino.

Episode #22 (season 3, episode 2): “Bull Rush”

Debut date: SUNDAY, JULY 30 (10:00-10:30 p.m.)

In Las Vegas on business, Spencer (Dwayne Johnson) gets reacquainted with Chloe (Serina Swan), an old flame now working for Wayne (Steve Guttenberg), while Ricky (John David Washington) challenges the odds in a game of dice. Set up by Joe (Rob Corddry) to represent top running back Kisan (Kris Lofton), Jason (Troy Garity) ends up sweating it out in a tough neighborhood. Charles (Omar Benson Miller) gets a public-speaking primer from Julie (Jazmyn Simon); Vernon (Donovan Carter) and Reggie (London Brown) make a risky endorsement deal.

Written by Evan Reilly; directed by David Katzenberg.

The series is also available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and affiliate portals.

“Ballers: The Complete Second Season” is now available on Blu-ray, DVD and digital download.

BALLERS was created by Stephen Levinson; executive produced by Stephen Levinson, Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Peter Berg, Evan Reilly, Rob Weiss, Julian Farino, Denis Biggs, Karyn McCarthy; co-executive producer, Carter Harris; supervising producer, Steve Sharlet; producers, David Levinson and Janace Tashjian; co-producers, Julie Camino, Olivier Arnesen, Joseph Krutel and Spencer Strasmore; executive story editor, Rashard Mendenhall.