MCW Pro Wrestling “Shamrock Cup” FRIDAY & SATURDAY in MD!

MCWProWrestling.com – This Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15, it’s time for the annual “Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup” at the MCW Arena, 1000 Joppa Farm RD in Joppa, MD!

Doors open Friday at 6 pm, live action at 8 pm. Doors open Saturday at 5:30 pm, live action at 8 pm!

Announced to appear:

- WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat

- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley

- WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather

- WWE Hall of Famers The Rock N’ Roll Express, Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson

- Former WWE RAW and SmackDown General Manager Vickie Guerrero

First round matches include:

- Shaheem Ali vs. LSG – “Coast 2 Coast” Tag Partners collide

- Anthony Henry vs. Josh “The Good” Woods (ROH Top Prospect Tournament winner)

- Maxwell Jacob Friedman vs. Joey Janela

- Joe Keys vs. Robert Locke – Former Dixon Line members

- Anthony Bowens vs. Brandon Scott vs. Matt Macintosh vs. Lor Diaz

Friday, non-tournament matches, will feature:

- MCW Pro Wrestling champion Sean Studd with Andy Vineberg and Tara vs. Marcellus Prime, with special guest enforcers Napalm and Bruiser

- MCW Pro Wrestling TV chamption Dante Caballero vs. Greg Excellent

- Lio Rush (who will compete in the Shamrock Cup finals on Saturday) vs. Ken Dixon

- The Rock N’ Roll Express vs. The Appalachian Outlaws (Bo Nekoda and Oakley Woods w/ Colonel Callahan)

(Watch our reflection video - facebook.com/MCWProWrestling/videos/10154428847527084/)

Tickets available at missiontix.com, by calling 888-996-4774, and day of, at the door. Show support on Facebook at facebook.com/events/313205299116371!

(Preview “Shamrock Cup” on the MCW Xperience podcast - soundcloud.com/x75-productions/mcw-xperience-2017-shane-shamrock-cup-preview)

Follow MCW online for a HUGE announcement Monday night at 9 pm: facebook.com/mcwprowrestling - twitter.com/mcwwrestling - instagram.com/mcwprowrestling