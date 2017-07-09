Joe attacked Brock behind his back when Heyman introduced him and Joe put Brock through the announce table (no start bell as yet as far as I could see). Brock crawled back in and the bell sounded. Joe attacked him again. Lesnar tried to mount a comeback but to no avail.

Lesnar wa able to come bac with knees but Joe locked in the Coquina Clucth but it was on the ropes and he had to break it. Lesnar with a series of devestating suplexes. Joe with a low blow that was not seen by the referee. Pin attempt but only a 2 count into the Coquina Clutch again. Brock slams Joe to get out of it.

Three more suplexes and then an F5 try but Joe puts him in the Clutch again! Lesnar is just about out but escapes and puts Joe into an F5 and pin!!!! OMG.

AN INCREDIBLE FIGHT!