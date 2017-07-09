The crowd was a Strowman crowd for sure!

STROWMAN won when REIGNS tried to spear Braun by he ambulance door. Strowman moved and Reigns flew into the ambulance. Reigns viciously attacked Strowman afterwards and then drove the ambulance to another area of the arena. Finally he backed it up and crashed into a huge truck! Strowman is trapped inside!

Kurt Angle and others tried to get Braun out of the ambulance using a crowbar.

MORE TO COME ….

The fire department was called to try to get Strowman out using the “jaws of life.”

They finally got in and ried to get him on a stretcher but he refused (he was a bloody mess). He crawled and fought off all help. He headed to somewhere he is resisting all medical help. MORE TO COME …