Thu, Jul 6 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA - 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Jul 6 – World Classic Professional Big Time Wrestling – Civic League Community Center, 928 Jackson ST, Zanesville, OH - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/WCPBTW

Thu, Jul 6 – Rock Solid Wrestling – Caruso Club Societa Caruso, 385 Haig ST, Sudbury, ON - 7 pm - facebook.com/Rocksolidpro/

Fri, Jul 7 – Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL - 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, Jul 7 – All Star Wrestling – Cloverdale Agriplex, 17798 62 Ave, Surrey, BC - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/ASWCANADA

Fri, Jul 7 – All Pro Wrestling – Pacelli Gymnasium, 145 Lake Marced Blvd, Daly City, CA - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/apwbootcamp

Fri, Jul 7 – Empire Wrestling Federation – EWF Arena at Knights of Columbus Hall, 4315 N Vincent Ave, Covina, CA - 8 pm – EmpireWrestlingFederation.com

Fri, Jul 7 – Hoodslam – Oakland Metro, 522 2nd ST, Oakland, CA - 9 pm - facebook.com/Hoodslam

Fri, Jul 7 – Pro Wrestling Guerrilla – American Legion Post #308, 7338 Canby Ave, Reseda, CA - 8 pm – ProWrestlingGuerrilla.com

Fri, Jul 7 – Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT - 8 pm - facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, Jul 7 – All Star Wrestling Network – AWN WrestlePlex, 1361 Peach Pkwy, Fort Valley, GA - 8 pm - allstarwrestlingnetwork.com

Fri, Jul 7 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA - 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Jul 7 – Georgia Independent Wrestling Alliance – National Guard Armory, 107 Hwy 49 West, Milledgeville, GA - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/GIWAProWrestling

Fri, Jul 7 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA - 8 pm – Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, Jul 7 – Wrestle Club – Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd ST S, Nampa, ID - 6:30 pm - facebook.com/idahowrestleclub

Fri, Jul 7 – Southern Extreme Championship Wrestling – Duke’s Mix, 976 Main ST, Whitesburg, GA - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/SouthernExtremeChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Jul 7 – Dynamo – The Loading Dock, 401 Front ST, Grafton, IL - 7 pm

Fri, Jul 7 – RISE – Eagles Club, 6309 26th ST, Berwyn, IL - 8 pm - facebook.com/shimmerwomen

Fri, Jul 7 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena/

Fri, Jul 7 – MWA Pro Wrestling – Lancaster Event Center, Lancaster, KS - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/MWAMIdwest

Fri, Jul 7 – NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, Jul 7 – Independent Wrestling Entertainment – Fairfield Community Center, 61 Water ST, Fairfield, ME - 7 pm - facebook.com/IWEMaine

Fri, Jul 7 – Midget Mania – Tall Cedars Hall, 2501 Putty Hill, Parkville, MD - 7 pm

Fri, Jul 7 – Steel Domain Wrestling – Pan-O-Prog Days, Lakeville, MN - 7 pm - facebook.com/steeldomainwrestling

Fri, Jul 7 – The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS - facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, Jul 7 – WEC – Ripley Parks and Rec Center, 109 S School ST, Ripley, MS - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/WECWrestling

Fri, Jul 7 – Monster Factory – 541 Mantua Ave, Paulsboro, NJ - 7 pm - facebook.com/The-World-Famous-Monster-Factory

Fri, Jul 7 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - 7:30 pm - rockstarprowrestling.com

Fri, Jul 7 – Palmetto Championship Wrestling – Vive Church, 2630 Clemson RD, Columbia, SC - 7 pm - facebook.com/PalmettoChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Jul 7 – Full Throttle Wrestling – River Plantation RV Resort, 1004 Pkwy, Sevierville, TN - 8 pm - facebook.com/pages/FTW-Full-Throttle-Wrestling/266160060188529

Fri, Jul 7 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN - 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Jul 7 – Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN - 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Jul 7 – USA Championship Wrestling – Selmer Community Center, Selmer, TN - 8 pm- facebook.com/USACWRESTLING

Fri, Jul 7 – Heavy Metal Wrestling – Korova, 107 E Martin ST, San Antonio, TX - 8:30 pm- facebook.com/HeavyMetalWrestlingSA

Fri, Jul 7 – NWA Wrestling Revolution – Cine El Rey, 311 S 17th ST, McAllen, TX - 8 pm - facebook.com/NWAWR

Fri, Jul 7 – New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX - 7 pm - facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, Jul 7 – LDN – Sandbach Town Hall, High Street, CW11 1AX Sandbach, UK - 7:30 pm – LDNwrestling.com

Fri, Jul 7 – What Culture Pro Wrestling – Bowlers Exhibition Centre, M17 1SN Stretford, UK - 6:15 pm - facebook.com/whatcultureprowrestling

Fri, Jul 7 – 3-2-1 Battle – Evolv Fitness of Seattle, 1317 Republican ST, Seattle, WA - 9 pm - facebook.com/321Battle

Fri, Jul 7 – Renegade Pro Wrestling Alliance – Dead Zone Haunted Experience, 426 Beauregard ST, Charleston, WV - 6 pm - facebook.com/RPWAwv

Sat, Jul 8-Sun, Jul 9 – Shimmer – Eagles Club, 6309 26th ST, Berwyn, IL – Sat 2 pm, Sun 12 pm - facebook.com/shimmerwomen

Sat, Jul 8-Sun, Jul 9 – RISE – First Direct Arena, Arena Way, Clay Pit LN, LS2 8 Leeds, UK - 6 pm - facebook.com/riseengland

Sat, Jul 8 – Fearless Championship Wrestling – 900 2nd ST, Haleyville, AL - 7 pm - facebook.com/Fearlesswrestling

Sat, Jul 8 – Bryckhouse Pro Wrestling – American Legion, 651 El Camino, Redwood City, CA - 7 pm - facebook.com/Bryckhousepro

Sat, Jul 8 – Pro Wrestling Revolution – Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds, 2601 E Lake Ave, Watsonville, CA - 7 pm - facebook.com/PWRevolution

Sat, Jul 8 – SoCal Pro Wrestling – Oceanside Boys & Girls Club, 401 Country Club LA, Oceanside, CA - 7 pm – SoCalProWrestling.com

Sat, Jul 8 – Venue Wrestling Entertainment – Fun 4 All, 411 E Aurora DR, El Centro, CA - 7 pm - facebook.com/Venue-Wrestling-Entertainment-616259448532444

Sat, Jul 8 – 302 Wrestling – Nur Shrine Center, 198 S DuPont Hwy (Route 13 and 40 split), New Castle, DE - 7 pm - facebook.com/302ProWrestling

Sat, Jul 8 – Ignite – 1468 N Goldenrod RD #200, Orlando, FL - 7 pm

Sat, Jul 8 – Championship Wrestling from Georgia – City Gym, 200 Witcher ST, Union Point, GA - 7:05 pm - facebook.com/GeorgiaWrestling

Sat, Jul 8 – Dalton Championship Wrestling – Dalton Rec Center, 904 Civic DR, Dalton, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/DaltonChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Jul 8 – Centrali Pro Wrestling (Benefit) – McAlister’s Deli, 2917 Wiles Ave, Springfield, IL – 5 pm - facebook.com/Centralil-ProWrestling-1505156686479237

Sat, Jul 8 – Proving Ground Pro – VFW Post 1306, 8353 Illinois Rt 127, Taylor Springs, IL – 7:05 pm - facebook.com/PGPwrestling

Sat, Jul 8 – Rampage Championship Wrestling – Litchfield Community Center, 1100 S State ST, Litchfield, IL – 6 pm - facebook.com/RampageChampionshipWrestlingIllinois

Sat, Jul 8 – ARW – American Legion Post 100, 1800 Central Ave, Lake Station, IN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Arwpro-LIVE-859953854039827

Sat, Jul 8 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme

Sat, Jul 8 – New Wave Pro Wrestling – 1439 Ash ST, Terra Haute, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/NewWavePro

Sat, Jul 8 – Tri-State Wrestling – 311 W Park ST, Odon, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/TSWUnleashed

Sat, Jul 8 – World Wrestling Xpress – Great Bend National Guard Armory, Breat Bend, KS – 7 pm - facebook.com/WWXWorldWrestlingXpress

Sat, Jul 8 – Avalanche Wrestling Entertainment – Aroostook Centre Mall, 830 Main ST, Presque Isle, ME – 3:30 pm - facebook.com/AvalancheWrestlingEntertainment2015

Sat, Jul 8 – Pro Wrestling Battleground – Wilebski’s Blue Saloon, 1638 Rice ST, Saint Paul, MN – 6 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingBattleground

Sat, Jul 8 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623/

Sat, Jul 8 – Southern Championship Wrestling – Hideout Bar, Long Beach, MS – 6 pm - facebook.com/SCWmississippi

Sat, Jul 8 – MMWA – South Broadway Athletic Club, 2301 S 7th ST, St. Louis, MO – 8 pm - saintlouiswrestling.com

Sat, Jul 8 – American Championship Entertainment – Morgan Jr. Arena, 67 Hathaway ST, Wallington, NJ – 7:30 pm - aceprowrestling.com

Sat, Jul 8 – Combat Zone Wrestling – Flyers Skate Zone, 601 Laurel Oak RD, Voorhees, NJ – 7:30 pm – CZWrestling.com

Sat, Jul 8 – Cross Roads Wrestling – Sacred Heart Church, 109 4th ST, Riverton, NJ – 6:15 pm - facebook.com/CrossRoadsPro

Sat, Jul 8 – United Wrestling Coalition – Kelly’s Banquet Hall, 14 Railroad Ave, Wrightstown, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/real.newjersey

Sat, Jul 8 – Upstate Professional Wrestling – 100 Boxart ST, Rochester, NY – 6 pm - facebook.com/upstateprowrestling

Sat, Jul 8 – Warriors of Wrestling – 3555 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY – 7 pm - facebook.com/WarriorsofWrestling

Sat, Jul 8 – World of Unpredictable Wrestling – La Boom Nightclub, 56-15 Northern Blvd, Woodside, NY – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/WorldofUnpredictableWrestling

Sat, Jul 8 – Chikara – The New Mid-Atlantic Sportatorium, 1001 Springwood Ave, Gibsonville, NC – 2 pm & 7 pm - chikarapro.com

Sat, Jul 8 – Evolve – Escapade VIP Charlotte Official, 3500 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC – 8 pm

Sat, Jul 8 – Premier Wrestling Xperience – 3500 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC – 3 pm - facebook.com/pwxwrestling

Sat, Jul 8 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Jul 8 – Maximum Assault Wrestling – IAV, 4567 Oberlin Ave, Lorain, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/Maximum-Assault-Wrestling-261990134008921

Sat, Jul 8 – Premiere Wrestling Alliance – Fairfield County Fair, 157 E Fair Ave, Lancaster, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/PWAOhio

Sat, Jul 8 – Savage Anarchy Wrestling – SAW Castle (Marion Cadet Hall), Marion, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/SAW-Savage-Anarchy-Wrestling-1033208333360910

Sat, Jul 8 – Wrestling For A Cause – Claremore Community Center, 2301 N Sioux Ave, Claremore, OK – 5 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingForACause

Sat, Jul 8 – Acclaim Pro Wrestling – SPK Dom Polski, Polish Combatants Centre, 379 Waverley ST, K2P 0W4, Ottawa, ON – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/AcclaimProWrestling

Sat, Jul 8 – Cross Body Pro Wrestling – Cross Body Pro Wrestling Academy, 69 Agnes ST, Kitchener, ON – 7 pm - facebook.com/CBPWAcademy

Sat, Jul 8 – Grand Slam Wrestling – 1 Maxson Drive, Old Forge, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/grandslamwrestlingpa/

Sat, Jul 8 – Pro Wrestling Rampage – Saga Club, 3828 Washington Ave, Erie, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingRampage

Sat, Jul 8 – Renegade Wrestling Alliance – West Newton Gym, 113 S Fifth ST, West Newton, PA – 7 pm – RWALive.com

Sat, Jul 8 – WWWA – Zerns Farmers Market, 1100 E Philadelphia Ave, Gilbertsville, PA – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/THEWWWA

Sat, Jul 8 – Northern Championship Wrestling – Centre Culturel Et Communautaire, 120 Blvd Du Seminaire, Sainte-Therese, QC – 7:30 pm - ncw.qc.ca

Sat, Jul 8 – American Pro Wrestling – 122 Builders CT, Boiling Springs, SC – 8 pm - facebook.com/americanprowrestlingboilingsprings

Sat, Jul 8 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Jul 8 – AIWF Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Jul 8 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Jul 8 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Jul 8 – SPWA Championship Wrestling – 11071 Hwy 57 W, Pocahontas, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/ramertn

Sat, Jul 8 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, Jul 8 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, Jul 8 – Old School Wrestling – MCW Elegante Hotel, Caribbean Ballroom, 404 E 61st ST, Odessa, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/pg/OSW.Wrestling

Sat, Jul 8 – Reality of Wrestling – World Gym Texas City, 10000 Emmett F Lowry Expry, Ste 4000, Texas City, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/RealityOfWrestling

Sat, Jul 8 – Fight Nation – Causeway School, Larkspur DR, BN23 8 Eastbourne, East Sussex, UK – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/fightnationuk

Sat, Jul 8 – Pro Wrestling Chaos – Hungerford Community Centre, Hungerford RD, BS4 5 Bristol, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingChaos

Sat, Jul 8 – Revolution Pro – Walthamstow Assembly Hall, Forest Road, E17 4 Walthamstow, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/RevolutionProWrestling

Sat, Jul 8 – Target Wrestling – Lochside Club, 250 Lochside RD, DG2 0EB Dumfries, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/TargetWrestling

Sat, Jul 8 – Ultra Championship Wrestling ZERO – 47 S Orange ST, 1850 W North Temple, Unit E2, Salt Lake City, UT – 6 pm - facebook.com/UCWZERO

Sat, Jul 8 – Inland Pro Wrestling – Riverside Place, 1110 W Riverside Ave, Spokane, WA – 6 pm - facebook.com/InlandProWrestling

Sat, Jul 8 – All Star Wrestling – Madison Civic Center, 261 Washington Ave, Madison, WV – 7 pm - facebook.com/allstarwrestlingwv

Sat, Jul 8 – Great Lakes Championship Wrestling – Ashippun Firemans Park, W2665 Oak ST, Ashippin, WI – 5 pm - facebook.com/BlizzardBrawl

Sun, Jul 9 – Best of the West – Hanford Civic Auditorium, 400 N Douty ST, Hanford, CA – 6 pm - facebook.com/BOTWest

Sun, Jul 9 – Elite Championship Wrestling – East Park Rec Center, 107 Robert ST, Houma, FL – 5 pm - facebook.com/elitechampionshipwrestling

Sun, Jul 9 – Atlanta Wrestling Entertainment – Marietta Event Center, 148 Evening Star Dr SE, Marietta, GA - facebook.com/AtlantaWrestlingEntertainment

Sun, Jul 9 – GALLI Lucha Libre – GALLI/Underground Arena, 270 W. North Ave, Villa Park, IL – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/galliluchalibre

Sun, Jul 9 – Glory Pro – Fairgrounds Exposition Building, 200 S Belt E, Belleville, IL – 3 pm

Sun, Jul 9 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - kdwrestling.com

Sun, Jul 9 – MWA Pro Wrestling – Hog Stop BBQ Outdoor Arena, 2327 S 24th T, Council Bluffs, IA – 4:30 pm - facebook.com/MWAMIdwest

Sun, Jul 9 – Elite Championship Wrestling – East Park Rec Center, 107 Robert ST, Houma, LA – 5 pm - facebook.com/EliteChampionshipWrestling

Sun, Jul 9 – MDA Lucha Libre – Arena Puebla, 13 Oriente 403 Centro Puebla, Mexico – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/ma.d.ga.71

Sun, Jul 9 – Xtreme Intense Championship Wrestling – The Ritz Detroit, 24300 Hoover RD, MI – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/DetroitXICW

Sun, Jul 9 – Southern Championship Wrestling – Rack and Roll Pool Hall, 17351 MS-603, Kiln, MS – 6 pm - facebook.com/SCWmississippi

Sun, Jul 9 – Impact Pro Wrestling New Zealand – Mt. Eden War Memorial Hall, 487 Dominion RD, Balmoral, Auckland, New Zealand – 7 pm - facebook.com/ImpactProwrestlingNZ

Sun, Jul 9 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, Jul 9 – Xtreme Wrestling Alliance – XWA Event Center, 3 Bridal Ave, West Warwick, RI – 7 pm - facebook.com/XWARI

Sun, Jul 9 – School of Morton – 2085 Chuckey Hwy, Chuckey, TN – 5 pm - facebook.com/schoolofmorton

Sun, Jul 9 – LDN – UK Paper Leisure Club, Ave of Remembrance, ME10 4DE Sittingbourne, UK – 3 pm – LDNwrestling.com

Sun, Jul 9 – Lucha Forever – The 1865 Southampton, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/LuchaForeverUK

Sun, Jul 9 – New Generation Wrestling – Beverley Memorial Hall, Beverley, UK – 7 pm - ngwuk.com

Sun, Jul 9 – PROGRESS – 02 Academy Birmingham, 16-18 Horsefair, Bristol ST, B1 1DB Birmingham, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/ProgressWrestling

Wed, Jul 12 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Jul 12 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Jul 12 – Innovative Hybrid Wrestling – Centre Real Cormier, 200 Town Hall Ave, Shippegan, New Brunswick – 7:30 pm

Wed, Jul 12 – CZW/WSU “Dojo Wars” – CZW/WSU Academy, 110 Harmon DR, Suite 304, Blackwood, NJ – 8 pm - czwrestling.com

Wed, Jul 12 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Thu, Jul 13 – Sunbelt Wrestling Entertainment – Lanier County High School, 325 W Patten Ave, Lakeland, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/sunbeltwrestling

Thu, Jul 13 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Jul 13 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Cronies Charhouse and Ginmill, 310 S Main ST, Kouts, IN – 8 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Thu, Jul 13 – WrestlePro – Horse Park of New Jersey, 626 Rt 524, Allentown, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/wrestlepro

Thu, Jul 13 – Anarchy Pro Wrestling – Amersham Arms, 388 New Cross RD, SE14 6TY London, UK – 8 pm - facebook.com/WeAreAnarchyPro

Fri, Jul 14-Sat, Jul 15 – MCW Pro Wrestling – MCW Arena, 1000 Joppa Farm RD, Joppa, MD – Fri M&G 6 pm, Event 8 pm; Sat M&G 5:30 pm, Event 7:30 pm – MCWProWrestling.com

Fri, Jul 14 – Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, Jul 14 – Big West Wrestling – Lake City Bowling & Billiards, #100-2789 Hwy 97N, Kelowna, BC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/BigWestWrestling

Fri, Jul 14 – Big Time Wrestling – Newark High School (Newark Autism Fundraiser), 39375 Cedar Blvd, Newark, CA – M&G 5 pm, Event 7:30 pm - btwrestling.com

Fri, Jul 14 – Empire Wrestling Federation – EWF Arena at Knights of Columbus Hall, 4315 N Vincent Ave, Covina, CA – 8 pm – EmpireWrestlingFederation.com

Fri, Jul 14 – Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT – 8 pm - facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, Jul 14 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Jul 14 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm – Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, Jul 14 – Midwest Impact Pro – 300 S McLean ST, Lincoln, IL – 6 pm - facebook.com/midwestimpact

Fri, Jul 14 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – On The Rox, 214 S Broadway ST, Seymour, IN – 9 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Fri, Jul 14 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena/

Fri, Jul 14 – 3XWrestling – American Legion Hispanic Post 731, 1511 S Union ST, Des Moines, IA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/3XWrestling

Fri, Jul 14 – NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, Jul 14 – Chaotic Wrestling – Woburn Elks #908, 295 Washington ST, Woburn, MA – 8 pm - facebook.com/chaoticwrestling

Fri, Jul 14 – Pro Wrestling All-Stars of Detrioit – Play Atlantis, LLC, 19400 Allen RD, Melvindale, MI – 6:45 pm - facebook.com/PWASDETROIT

Fri, Jul 14 – The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS - facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, Jul 14 – Dynamo Pro – American Dream, LLC, 17115 W State Hwy 47, Richwoods, MO – 8 pm - facebook.com/DynamoPro

Fri, Jul 14 – Maritime Wrestling – Amherst Curling Club, 45 Prince Arthur ST, Amherst, Nova Scotia – 7 pm

Fri, Jul 14 – Chikara – First Energy Stadium, 1900 Centre Ave, Reading, PA – 7 pm - chikarapro.com

Fri, Jul 14 – Classic Championship Wrestling – Cibort Park, Steelton, PA – 6 pm - facebook.com/Classic-Championship-Wrestling-164672283545358

Fri, Jul 14 – CRW – Royal Alexandra, 875 Notre-Dame and 9th Ave, Lachine, QC – 8 pm - facebook.com/CRWWRESTLING

Fri, Jul 14 – EGO Pro Wrestling – Army National Guard, Athens, TN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/EGOProWrestling

Fri, Jul 14 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Jul 14 – Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Jul 14 – NWA Wrestling Revolution – Cine El Rey, 311 S 17th ST, McAllen, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/NWAWR

Fri, Jul 14 – New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, Jul 14 – Lucha Forever – Aston Studios’ Union, 60 Aston ST, Birmingham, B4 7ES Birmingham, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/LuchaForeverUK

Fri, Jul 14 – NOVA Pro – Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia, 8900 Little River Turnpike, Fairfax, VA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/NorthernVirginiaProWrestling

Fri, Jul 14 – Renegade Pro Wrestling Alliance – Dead Zone Haunted Experience, 426 Beauregard ST, Charleston, WV – 6 pm - facebook.com/RPWAwv

Sat, Jul 15 – Fearless Championship Wrestling – 900 2nd ST, Haleyville, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Fearlesswrestling

Sat, Jul 15 – Rockey City Championship Wrestling – 14981 Hwy 231/431 (Behind Cosmos Gym), Hazel Green, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Rocketcitychampionshipwrestling

Sat, Jul 15 – United Pro Wrestling – Pub Mooloolaba, 23 Venning ST, Mooloolaba, Queensland, Australia – 7 pm - facebook.com/UPWAustralia

Sat, Jul 15 – Maverick PRo/Southern California Wrestling Alliance – UEW Arena, 926 Clela Ave, Los Angeles, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/SoCalWrestlingAlliance

Sat, Jul 15 – Right Coast Pro – Greater Newark Boys and Girls Club, 109 Glasgow DR, Newark, DE – 7 pm - facebook.com/rightcoastpro

Sat, Jul 15 – Mid Florida Wrestling – Palmetto Baptist Church, 2626 S Palmetto Ave, Sanford, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Mid-Florida-Wrestling-1618787271740111

Sat, Jul 15 – United States Wrestling Alliance – Team Vision Dojo, 6923 Narcoossee RD #620, Orlando, FL – 8 pm - facebook.com/pg/USWAJax

Sat, Jul 15 – World Xtreme Wrestling – Minneola Recreation Center, 800 N. Highway 27, Minneola, FL – 6:30 pm – WXWwrestling.com

Sat, Jul 15 – AIWF Southern Legacy Wrestling – Lafayette Recreation Center, 630 S Main ST, Lafayette, GA – 7:30 pm - slwrevolution.com

Sat, Jul 15 – NWA Georgia – St. Luke United Methodist Church, 301 11st ST, Columbus, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWAGEORGIA

Sat, Jul 15 – NWA Southeastern Wrestling Association – Pavo Peacock Center, Pavo, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/pages/Southeastern-Wrestling-Association/330697750444463

Sat, Jul 15 – AAW – 115 Bourbon Street, 3359 W 115th ST, Merrionette Park, IL – 7:30 pm - aawrestling.com

Sat, Jul 15 – Chicago Style Wrestling – Edison Park Inn, 6715 N Olmsted Ave, Chicago, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/ChicagoStyleWrestling

Sat, Jul 15 – Midwest Impact Pro – American Legion, 100 Scroggins Ave, Mt. Pulaski, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/midwestimpact

Sat, Jul 15 – Southern Illinois Championship Wrestling – East Carondelet Community Center, 832 State ST, East Carondelet, IL – 8 pm - sicw.org

Sat, Jul 15 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme

Sat, Jul 15 – New Era Wrestling – Shelbyville Boys and Girls Club, 710 S Miller ST, Shelbyville, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/NewEraWrestling46176

Sat, Jul 15 – New Wave Pro Wrestling – Clinton Eagles, 100 S Water ST, Clinton, IN – 5 pm - facebook.com/NewWavePro

Sat, Jul 15 – RCW – Battell Community Cengter, 904 N Main ST, Mishawaka, IN – 7 pm

Sat, Jul 15 – SCW – Walcott Coliseum, 116 E Bryant ST, Walcott, IA – 7 pm - facebook.com/scwpro

Sat, Jul 15 – United Pro Wrestling – The National Guard Armory, Bowling Green, KY – M&G 4:30 pm, Event 6 pm – UPWPro.com

Sat, Jul 15 – VooDoo Wrestling – Holy Guardian Angel Church, Bridge City, LA – 7 pm - facebook.com/VooDoo-Wrestling-469272303224282

Sat, Jul 15 – Global Independent Wrestling – Acadia Event Center, 171 Bar Harbor RD, Trenton, ME – 5 pm - facebook.com/G.I.W.NOW

Sat, Jul 15 – New England Championship Wrestling – American Civic Center, Wakefield, MA – 8 pm - facebook.com/groups/36625677335

Sat, Jul 15 – Lucha Memes – Hercules Moderno Gym, Calle Violeta Colonia Guererro, Mexico City, Mexico – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/luchamemes

Sat, Jul 15 – Price of Glory Wrestling – Coach Eby Youth and Family Center, 89 W Chicago ST, Coldwater, MI – 5 pm - facebook.com/POGwrestling

Sat, Jul 15 – American Wrestling Federation – Mr. Jims, 840 Hwy 23, Foley, MN – 6 pm - facebook.com/proAWF

Sat, Jul 15 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623/

Sat, Jul 15 – Violence X Suffering Professional Wrestling – Knights of Columbus, 106 Bergen Ave, Ridgefield Park, NJ – 4 pm - facebook.com/VIOLENCExSUFFERING

Sat, Jul 15 – Southern Pro Wrestling – Queenstown Memorial Centre, 1 Memorial ST, Queenstown, Otago, New Zealand - facebook.com/SPWNZ

Sat, Jul 15 – Failure to Conform – 2717 S 3rd ST, Ironton, OH – 12 pm - facebook.com/ftcwrestling

Sat, Jul 15 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Jul 15 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Thiel’s Wheels, 350 Tarhe Trail, Upper Sandusky, OH – 4 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Sat, Jul 15 – Premier Championship Wrestling – Turner’s Hall, 7325 Guthrie Ave, Cleveland, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/premierchampionshipwrestling

Sat, Jul 15 – Impact Zone Wrestling – 1009 SW F Ave, Lawton, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/ImpactZoneWrestling

Sat, Jul 15 – Imperial Wrestling Revolution – Donald W Reynolds Recreation Center, 1105 N Willow ST, Pauls Valley, OK – 6 pm - facebook.com/Imperialwrestlingrevolution

Sat, Jul 15 – Deathproof – Christopher’s Banquet Hall, 746 Barton ST E, Hamilton, ON – 7 pm - deathprooffightclub.com

Sat, Jul 15 – Northland Wrestling – Northgate Shopping Centre, 1500 Fisher ST, North Bay, ON – 1 pm - facebook.com/Northland705

Sat, Jul 15 – Pioneer Valley Pro Wrestling – Maximum Capacity, 116 School ST, Chicopee, MA – 7 pm - facebook.com/PioneerValleyPro

Sat, Jul 15 – Atomic Championship Wrestling – Stevens Fire Hall Company, 91 Stevens RD, Stevens, PA – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/Atomic-Championship-Wrestling-647683885273934

Sat, Jul 15 – Rhode Island Championship Wrestling – The Chop Shop Part 2, 225 Conant ST, Pawtucket, RI – 6 pm - facebook.com/RhodeIslandChampionshipWrestling1

Sat, Jul 15 – American Pro Wrestling – 122 Builders CT, Boiling Springs, SC – 8 pm - facebook.com/americanprowrestlingboilingsprings

Sat, Jul 15 – Battle Zone Wrestling – South Carolina Peach Festival, Gaffney, SC – 3 pm - facebook.com/battlezonewrestling

Sat, Jul 15 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Jul 15 – AIWF Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Jul 15 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Jul 15 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Jul 15 – Southern Pride Championship Wrestling – 157 Myers Ln, Lafollette, TN – 6 pm - facebook.com/SouthernPrideChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Jul 15 – SPWA Championship Wrestling – 11071 Hwy 57 W, Pocahontas, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/ramertn

Sat, Jul 15 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, Jul 15 – Hurrican Pro – Beaumont Civic Center, 701 Main ST, Beaumont, TX – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/hurricane.pro

Sat, Jul 15 – League of Lions Wrestling – D-Rocks Gym, 315 Pope ST, Marshall, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/leagueoflionswrestling

Sat, Jul 15 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, Jul 15 – Rampage Wrestling – Premier Sportsplex, 9000 Memphis Ave, Lubbock, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Rampagewrestling

Sat, Jul 15 – Renegade Revolution Wrestling – Brule Gym, 705 E Washington, Navasota, TX - facebook.com/RWRHOUSTON

Sat, Jul 15 – Victory Pro Wrestling – Corpus Christi Events Center, 3126 Holly RD, Corpus Christi, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/officialvpw

Sat, Jul 15 – British Empire Wrestling – Merton Abbey Mills, Merton Abbey Mills, Merantun Way, SW10 2RD Wimbledon, UK – 12 pm - facebook.com/britishempirewrestling/

Sat, Jul 15 – GOOD Wrestling – The Craufurd Arms, 59 Stratford RD, Wolverton, MK12 5LT Milton Keynes, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/goodwrestlinguk

Sat, Jul 15 – House of Pain – Beestonn Youth and Community Centre, West End Beeston, NG9 1GL Nottingham, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Sat, Jul 15 – Leicester Championship Wrestling – West End Working Mens CLub, Braunstone Ave, Leicester, UK – 6:30 pm - lcwrestling.co.uk

Sat, Jul 15 – LDN – Braunstone Civic Hall, 209 Kingsway, Braunstone Town, LE3 2PP Leicester, UK – 7 pm – LDNwrestling.com

Sat, Jul 15 – Shropshire Wrestling Alliance – Dawley Town Hall, New ST, TF4 3JR Telford, UK – 6:45 pm - facebook.com/ShropsWrestling

Sat, Jul 15 – Epic Pro Wrestling – Redwood Recreation, 3060 S Lester ST, West Valley City, UT – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/Epicprowrestling

Sat, Jul 15 – Classic Pro Wrestling – New Kent High School, 7365 Egypt RD, New Kent, VA – 5 pm - facebook.com/classicprowrestlin

Sat, Jul 15 – North West Pro Wrestling – Key Peninsula Civic Center, 17010 S Vaughn RD KP N, Vaughn, WA – 7 pm

Sat, Jul 15 – West Virginia Championship Wrestling – Salvation Army, 300 Princeton Ave, Princeton, WV – 7 pm - facebook.com/wvcwtv

Sun, Jul 16 – Lucha Wrestling Puroresu – 8610 Van Nuys Blvd, PAnorama City, CA – 4 pm - facebook.com/luchador.classicusshadow

Sun, Jul 16 – Epic Championship Wrestling – Santa Rosa County Auditorium, 4530 Spikes Way, Milton, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Epic-Championship-Wrestling-1568299670094698

Sun, Jul 16 – Legendary Professional Wrestling – Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Bradenton RD, Sarasota, FL – 6 pm - facebook.com/LegendaryProfessionalWrestlingAcademy

Sun, Jul 16 – Rome Classic Pro Wrestling – Skater Zone, 2606 Calhoun RD, Rome, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/RomeClassic

Sun, Jul 16 – Midwest Impact Pro – 300 S McLean ST, Lincoln, IL – 2:30 pm - facebook.com/midwestimpact

Sun, Jul 16 – Intergalactic Wrestling Federation – North – 6125 E Southeastern Ave, Indianapolis, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/IWFNorth/

Sun, Jul 16 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - kdwrestling.com

Sun, Jul 16 – SmashMouth Pro Wrestling – Inman’s Bowling and Recreation Center, 2301 Evans Ave, Valpraiso, IN – 1 pm - facebook.com/spw219

Sun, Jul 16 – Michigan Wrestling Organization – Union City Field, 4151 Torred RD, Flint, MI – 3 pm - facebook.com/Michigan-Wrestling-Organization-294443287149

Sun, Jul 16 – Xtreme Intense Championship Wrestling – The Imperial House, 34701 Groesbeck Hwy, Clintown Township, MI – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/DetroitXICW

Sun, Jul 16 – Southern Championship Wrestling – Rack and Roll Pool Hall, 17351 MS-603, Kiln, MS – 6 pm - facebook.com/SCWmississippi

Sun, Jul 16 – Pro Wrestling Explosion – VFW Hall Post 7334, Somerdale, NJ – 2 pm - facebook.com/prowrestlingexplosion

Sun, Jul 16 – Xcite Wrestling – American Legion Post 80, 76 Main ST, Binghampton, NY – 7 pm - facebook.com/Xcite-Wrestling-201316953304733

Sun, Jul 16 – Modern Vintage Wrestling – AIT Festival Hall, 421 Maiden Ln, Fayetteville, NC – 4 pm - facebook.com/ModernVintageWrestling

Sun, Jul 16 – Cleveland Wrestling Alliance – San Lorenzo Club, 3121 Clark Ave, Cleveland, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/Cleveland-Wrestling-Alliance-1617059298548838

Sun, Jul 16 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, Jul 16 – Pro Wrestling Explosion – VWF Hal 7334, 10 Kennedy Blvd, Somerdale, NJ – 3 pm

Sun, Jul 16 – Xtreme Wrestling Alliance – Brown University, 225 Hope ST, Providence, RI – 1 pm - facebook.com/XWARI

Sun, Jul 16 – Battle Zone Wrestling – South Carolina Peach Festival, Gaffney, SC – 7 pm - facebook.com/battlezonewrestling

Sun, Jul 16 – Futureshock Wrestling – Macs Gym, Morton Mill, Failsworth, M35 0BN Manchester, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/FutureShockWres

Sun, Jul 16 – International Pro Wrestling: UK – Casino Rooms Nightclub, Blue Boar Ln, Rochester, ME1 1PD Kent, UK – 4 pm - ipwuk.com

Sun, Jul 16 – Knockout Wrestling Entertainment – Swanmore Village Hall, New Road, SO32 2PF, Southampton, UK – 3 pm - facebook.com/kweuk

Sun, Jul 16 – Pro Wrestling Ulster – Europe Hotel, Great Victoria ST, BT2 7AP Belfast, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/prowrestlingulster

Sun, Jul 16 – Tapout Wrestling – Central Bar, Camberley Working Mens Club, GU15 3SD Camberley, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/tapoutwrestling

Tue, Jul 18 – Pro Wrestling 2.0 – 1468 N Goldenrod RD #200, Orlando, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/prowrestling2.0

Tue, Jul 18 – Lucha Forever – The Frog and Bucket Comedy Club, 102 Oldham ST, M4 1LJ Manchester, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/LuchaForeverUK

Wed, Jul 19 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Jul 19 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Jul 19 – CZW/WSU “Dojo Wars” – CZW/WSU Academy, 110 Harmon DR, Suite 304, Blackwood, NJ – 8 pm - czwrestling.com

Wed, Jul 19 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Thu, Jul 20 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Jul 20 – Ultimate Championship Wrestling – Kentville Centenial Arena, 120 Webster ST, Kentville, Nova Scotia – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/ucwprofessionalwrestling

Fri, Jul 21-Sat, Jul 22 – German Wrestling Federation – Huxleys Neue Welt, Hasenheide 107, 10967 Berlin, Germany – 7:30 pm - gwf-wrestling.com

Fri, Jul 21 – Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, Jul 21 – Vancouver Island Pro Wrestling – Royal Canadian Legion Branch 91, 761 Station Ave, Victoria, BC – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/VIProWrestling

Fri, Jul 21 – Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT – 8 pm - facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, Jul 21 – Manor Pro Wrestling – Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee, FL – ManorProWrestling.com

Fri, Jul 21 – All Star Wrestling Network – AWN WrestlePlex, 1361 Peach Pkwy, Fort Valley, GA – 8 pm - allstarwrestlingnetwork.com

Fri, Jul 21 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Jul 21 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm – Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, Jul 21 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Brauerhouse Lombard, 1000 N Rohlwing RD, Lombard, IL – 9 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Fri, Jul 21 – Freelance vs. CZW – Logan Square Auditorium, 2539 N Kedzie Blvd, Chicago, IL – FreelanceWrestling.com

Fri, Jul 21 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena/

Fri, Jul 21 – Impact Pro – ?, IA – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/ImpactProWrestling

Fri, Jul 21 – NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, Jul 21 – Limitless Wrestling – 120 Stroudwater Ave, Westbrook, ME – 7 pm - facebook.com/LimitlessWrestling

Fri, Jul 21 – The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS - facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, Jul 21 – Main Stream Wrestling – Arena Ade Theriault, Baie Ste Anne, Baie-Sainte-Anne, NB – 7 pm - facebook.com/MainStream-Wrestling-NB-1562274294041730

Fri, Jul 21 – BBWF – E Hotel Banquet and Conference Center, 3050 Woodbridge Ave, Edison, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/BBWFPrimetime

Fri, Jul 21 – Monster Factory – 541 Mantua Ave, Paulsboro, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/The-World-Famous-Monster-Factory

Fri, Jul 21 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Jul 21 – Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Jul 21 – NWA Wrestling Revolution – Cine El Rey, 311 S 17th ST, McAllen, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/NWAWR

Fri, Jul 21 – New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, Jul 21 – Texoma Pro Wrestling – Sherman Elks Lodge BPOE 2280, 1713 East FM 1417, Sherman, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/TexomaProWrestling

Fri, Jul 21 – House of Pain – Hucknall George Street Working Men’s Club, George ST, Hucknall, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Fri, Jul 21 – LDN – Latton Bush Centre, Southern Way, CM18 7BL Harlow, UK – 7 pm – LDNwrestling.com

Fri, Jul 21 – Pro Wrestling Elite – The Citadel Centre, Ayr, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingEllite

Fri, Jul 21 – Eastern Panhandle Professional Wrestling – Middleway Volunteer Fire Company, 110 Darkhill RD, Middleway, WV – 7 pm - facebook.com/wveppw

Fri, Jul 21 – Renegade Pro Wrestling Alliance – Dead Zone Haunted Experience, 426 Beauregard ST, Charleston, WV – 6 pm - facebook.com/RPWAwv

Sat, Jul 22 – Fearless Championship Wrestling – 900 2nd ST, Haleyville, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Fearlesswrestling

Sat, Jul 22 – Vancouver Island Pro Wrestling – Departure Bay Activity Centre, 450 Wingrove ST, Nanaimo, BC – 6 pm - facebook.com/VIProWrestling

Sat, Jul 22 – Gold Rush – The Gold Mine, 930 Oddstad Blvd, Pacifica, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/GoldRushProWrestling

Sat, Jul 22 – Orange County Championship Wrestling – American Legion Post 716, 3252 Florista ST Los Alamitos, CA – 6 pm - facebook.com/Orangecountychampionshipwrestling

Sat, Jul 22 – Underground Empire Wrestling – UEW Arena, 926 Clela Ave, Los Angeles, CA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/undergroundempirewrestling

Sat, Jul 22 – Ignite – Walking Tree Brewery, 3209 Dodger RD, Vero Beach, FL – 12:30 pm - facebook.com/IGNITEWrestling

Sat, Jul 22 – Wayne VanDyke Tribute (Benefit) – Seminole Rec Center, 9100 113th ST N, Seminole, FL – 12:15 pm

Sat, Jul 22 – Wrestle Club – Kleiner Park Live, 1900 N Records Ave, Meridian, ID – 1 pm - facebook.com/idahowrestleclub

Sat, Jul 22 – Centrali Pro Wrestling (Benefit for St. Jude Children’s Hospital) – 612 Dial ST, Kincaid, IL – 6 pm - facebook.com/Centralil-ProWrestling-1505156686479237

Sat, Jul 22 – All Star Pro Wrestling – Shelby County Fairgrounds, 500 Frank ST, Shelbyville, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/allstarprosh

Sat, Jul 22 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme

Sat, Jul 22 – New Wave Pro Wrestling – 1439 Ash ST, Terra Haute, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/NewWavePro

Sat, Jul 22 – Strong Style Wrestling – Century Center, 120 S Saint Joseph ST, South Bend, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/StrongStyleWrestling4

Sat, Jul 22 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Tama Ballroom, 1411 E 5th ST, Tama, IA – 10 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Sat, Jul 22 – SCW – Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust ST, Dubuque, IA – 7 pm - facebook.com/scwpro

Sat, Jul 22 – XWE – The Muse Ballroom, 1700 Beverly DR, Salina, KS – 6 pm - facebook.com/xWeWrestlingKS

Sat, Jul 22 – Pure Pro Wrestling – Polish Festival, Bronson, MI – 3 pm - prowrestlingatitsfinest.com, facebook.com/pages/Pure-Pro-Wrestling/201474633206765

Sat, Jul 22 – Minnesota Indpenedent Wrestling (Benefit for Hamel Hawks) – Inn Kahoots, Hamel, MN – 8 pm - facebook.com/groups/150580712706/

Sat, Jul 22 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623/

Sat, Jul 22 – Jersey Premier Championship Wrestling (Benefit Show) – American Legion Post 351, Seaside, NJ – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/prowarena

Sat, Jul 22 – On Point – OTW Arena, Monroe Business Center, Building C, Suite 1, Williamstown, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/onpointwrestling

Sat, Jul 22 – International Wrestling Federation – Falleti Ice Arena, 22 Evans ST, Batavia, Genesee County, NY – 5 pm - facebook.com/theiwf

Sat, Jul 22 – Southern Pro Wrestling (feat. Hulk Hogan) – ?, Invercargill, New Zealand - facebook.com/SPWNZ

Sat, Jul 22 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Jul 22 – Zone Sports – Morganton National Guard Armory, Morganton, NC – 6 pm - facebook.com/zonesportsathletics

Sat, Jul 22 – Ultimate Championship Wrestling – Multipurpose Room a Halifax Forum, 2901 Windsor ST, Halifax, Nova Scotia – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/ucwprofessionalwrestling

Sat, Jul 22 – International Wrestling Cartel – Court Time Sports Center, 95 Enterprise ST, Elizabeth, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/iwcwrestling

Sat, Jul 22 – Pennsylvania Premiere Wrestling – Holy Academy, 601 N Laurel ST, Hazleton, PA – M&G 5 pm, Live Event 7 pm - facebook.com/PPWWrestling

Sat, Jul 22 – Renegade Wrestling Alliance – Thayer Arena – Front Rink, 975 Sandy Lane, Warwick, RI – 7 pm - facebook.com/therwa4ever/

Sat, Jul 22 – American Pro Wrestling – 122 Builders CT, Boiling Springs, SC – 8 pm - facebook.com/americanprowrestlingboilingsprings

Sat, Jul 22 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Jul 22 – AIWF Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Jul 22 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Jul 22 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Jul 22 – SPWA Championship Wrestling – 11071 Hwy 57 W, Pocahontas, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/ramertn

Sat, Jul 22 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, Jul 22 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, Jul 22 – Old School Wrestling- 404 E 61st ST, Odessa, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/pg/OSW.Wrestling

Sat, Jul 22 – Texas All-Star Wrestling – Houston Toros Soccer Facility, 2202 Summer ST, Houston, TX - taswwrestling.com

Sat, Jul 22 – Texas Wrestling Federation – 1002 S Guadalupe ST, Seguin, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/TWFONLINE

Sat, Jul 22 – Britannia Wrestling Promotions – Denbigh Town Hall, Crown Lane, LL16 3TB Denbigh, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/britanniawrestling

Sat, Jul 22 – New Force Wrestling – Iver Village Hall, 25 High Street, SL0 9PN Iver, UK – 3 pm - facebook.com/NewForceWrestling

Sat, Jul 22 – Pro Wrestling Elite – The Citadel Centre, Ayr, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingElite

Sat, Jul 22 – United Kingdom Pro Wrestling – Medway Park Leisure Centre, Mill RD, Gillingham, ME7 1HF Kent, UK – 2:30 pm - facebook.com/UnitedKingdomProWrestling

Sat, Jul 22 – XWA – Charter Hall, Colchester, CO1 Colchester, Essex, UK – 3 pm - facebook.com/XWAUK

Sat, Jul 22 – Combat Pro Wrestling – 1317 Republican ST, Seattle, WA – 9 pm - facebook.com/CombatProWrestling

Sat, Jul 22 – ACW – Tanners Grill and Bar, 730 S Railroad ST, Kimberly, WI – 7 pm - facebook.com/acwwisconsin

Sun, Jul 23 – Channel Islands World Wrestling – Merton Hotel Belvedere, JE4 9PG St. Saviour, Jersey, Channel Islands – 6 pm - facebook.com/ChannelIslandsWorldWrestling

Sun, Jul 23 – FEST – Eight-Seconds Gainesville, 201 W University Ave, Gainesville, FL – 4 pm - facebook.com/festwrestling

Sun, Jul 23 – Pro Wrestling Resurgence – Swansea Improvement Association, 216 Service, Swansea, IL – 2 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingResurgenceSTL

Sun, Jul 23 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - kdwrestling.com

Sun, Jul 23 – Southern Championship Wrestling – Rack and Roll Pool Hall, 17351 MS-603, Kiln, MS – 6 pm - facebook.com/SCWmississippi

Sun, Jul 23 – Crossfire Wrestling – Merritton Community Centre, 7 Park Ave, St. Catharines, ON – 4 pm - crossfirewrestling.com

Sun, Jul 23 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, Jul 23 – International Pro Wrestling: UK – Casino Rooms Nightclub, Blue Boar Ln, Rochester, ME1 1PD Kent, UK – 4 pm - ipwuk.com

Sun, Jul 23 – KAPOW – Acorn Community Centre, Wecock Farm, 3 The Kestrels, PO8 9UX Waterlooville, UK – 10 am - facebook.com/kapowwrestlinguk

Sun, Jul 23 – Tidal Wrestling – LO2 Academy Leeds, 55 Cookridge ST, LS2 5AW Leeds, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/tidalchampionshipwrestling

Sun, Jul 23 – XWA – Charter Hall, Colchester, CO1 Colchester, Essex, UK – 3 pm - facebook.com/XWAUK

Wed, Jul 26 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Jul 26 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Jul 26 – CZW/WSU “Dojo Wars” – CZW/WSU Academy, 110 Harmon DR, Suite 304, Blackwood, NJ – 8 pm - czwrestling.com

Wed, Jul 26 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Wed, Jul 26 – North Shore Pro Wrestling – Stade des Batisseurs, Saint-Victor, QC – 8 pm - facebook.com/ady.maner

Wed, Jul 26 – Welsh Wrestling – De Valance Pavillion, SA70 7 Tenby, Pembrokeshire, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Thu, Jul 27-Sun, Jul 30 – Florida Super Championship Wrestling – Ft. Lauderdale Convention Center, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd, Ft. Lauderdale, FL – 5 pm - facebook.com/FloridaSuperChampionshipWrestling

Thu, Jul 27 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Jul 27 – New York Wrestling Connection – 435 Brook Ave Unit 13, Deer Park, NY – 7 pm – NYWCwrestling.com

Fri, Jul 28 – Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, Jul 28 – Pacific Coast Wrestling – Ilwu Memorial Hall, 231 W C ST, Wilmington, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/pacificcoastwrestling

Fri, Jul 28 – Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT – 8 pm - facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, Jul 28 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Jul 28 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm – Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, Jul 28 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena/

Fri, Jul 28 – NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, Jul 28 – The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS - facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, Jul 28 – Mid-South Wrestling Alliance – Plaza Mayor at the Crossroads, 7000 Crossroads Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/Mid-South-Wrestling-Alliance-by-RITC-Productions-264287253724201

Fri, Jul 28 – Hybrid Wrestling Association – Eddystone Lighthouse Hall, 1401 E 9th ST, Eddystone, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/hybridwrestlingassociation

Fri, Jul 28 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Jul 28 – Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Jul 28 – NWA Wrestling Revolution – Cine El Rey, 311 S 17th ST, McAllen, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/NWAWR

Fri, Jul 28 – New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, Jul 28 – Grand Pro Wrestling – The Rose Club, Hindley (Formerly “The Monaco Ballroom”), WN2 3EU Hindley, Wigan, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/grandprowrestling

Fri, Jul 28 – House of Pain – Cotgrave Club, Woodview, Cotgrave, NG12 3PJ Nottingham, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Fri, Jul 28 – Pride Promotions – Tacchi-Morris Arts Centre, School RD, TA2 8PD Taunton, Somerset, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingPrideuk

Fri, Jul 28 – Renegade Pro Wrestling Alliance – Dead Zone Haunted Experience, 426 Beauregard ST, Charleston, WV – 6 pm - facebook.com/RPWAwv

Sat, Jul 29 – Fearless Championship Wrestling – 900 2nd ST, Haleyville, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Fearlesswrestling

Sat, Jul 29 – Alternative Wrestling Show – American Legion Post 335, 9535 California Ave, South Gate, CA – 8 pm - facebook.com/AWSPROMOTIONS

Sat, Jul 29 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme

Sat, Jul 29 – New Generation Wrestling – Tippecanoe County Fair, Lafaytte, IN - facebook.com/groups/newgenerationwrestling

Sat, Jul 29 – Tri-State Wrestling – Eagles Lodge, 1325 Willow ST, Vincennes, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/TSWUnleashed

Sat, Jul 29 – Visionary Championship Wrestling – Richmond Family YMCA, 1215 S J ST, Richmond, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/VisionaryChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Jul 29 – House of Bricks – Moose Lodge 914, 119 Rockdale Ave, New Bedford, MA – 7 pm - facebook.com/HoBwrestling

Sat, Jul 29 – Xtreme Intense Championship Wrestling – Yack Arena, 3131 3rd ST, Wyandotte, MI – 7 pm - facebook.com/DetroitXICW

Sat, Jul 29 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623

Sat, Jul 29 – Capitol Wrestling – 301 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/capitolwrestling

Sat, Jul 29 – Forza Lucha – Holy Cross Community Center, 15 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ – 1 pm - facebook.com/forzalucha

Sat, Jul 29 – Superstars of Wrestling – Veterans Park in Bayville, Toms River, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/SWFLIVE

Sat, Jul 29 – East Coast Pro Wrestling – Broad Channel Athletic Club, 125 Cross Bay Blvd, New York, NY – 7 pm

Sat, Jul 29 – New American Pro Wrestling – 4407 Sawmills School RD, Granite Falls, NC – 7 pm - facebook.com/napwwrestling

Sat, Jul 29 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Jul 29 – Impact Zone Wrestling – 1009 SW F Ave, Lawton, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/ImpactZoneWrestling

Sat, Jul 29 – TRUE – Berwick Salvation Army, 320 W Second ST, Berwick, PA – 7 pm – TrueProWrestling.com

Sat, Jul 29 – New World Wrestling – American Legion Post 85 Pavilion, Woonsocket, RI – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nwwprowrestlingextreme

Sat, Jul 29 – American Pro Wrestling – 122 Builders CT, Boiling Springs, SC – 8 pm - facebook.com/americanprowrestlingboilingsprings

Sat, Jul 29 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Jul 29 – AIWF Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Jul 29 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Jul 29 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Jul 29 – SPWA Championship Wrestling – 11071 Hwy 57 W, Pocahontas, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/ramertn

Sat, Jul 29 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, Jul 29 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, Jul 29 – Texas All-Star Wrestling – Cypress VFW Post 8905, 21902 Northwest Fwy, Cypress, TX – 7:30 pm - taswwrestling.com

Sat, Jul 29 – AIWF England/HCW – Wolverley SSC, Wolverley, UK - facebook.com/HcwProWrestlingAllNewPage

Sat, Jul 29 – Dropkixx – Brentwood Theatre, 15 Shenfield RD, CM15 8AG Brentwood, UK – 7:30 pm - dropkixx.com

Sat, Jul 29 – Fight Nation – Causeway School, Larkspur DR, BN23 8 Eastbourne, East Sussex, UK – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/fightnationuk

Sat, Jul 29 – International Pro Wrestling UK – Selsdon Community Centre, 132 Addington RD, CR2 8LA London, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/IPWuk

Sat, Jul 29 – The Wrestling League – Kingsway Hall, Kingsway, CO12 3 Harwich, UK – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingLeague

Sat, Jul 29 – Strong Style Pro – TRG Arena, 488 S Main ST, Amherst, VA – 8 pm - facebook.com/strongstylepro

Sat, Jul 29 – Vanguard Championship Wrestling – Norfolk Masonic Temple, 7001 Granby ST. Norfolk, VA – 5 pm - facebook.com/vcwrestling

Sat, Jul 29 – Club Live Pro Wrestling – Crosby Community Club, 2135 Christopher RD NW, Seabeck, WA – 5:30 pm

Sat, Jul 29 – MVW/CVWA – YWCA, 2019 Pleasant Valley RD, Fairmont, WV – 8 pm

Sat, Jul 29 – Great Lakes Championship Wrestling – Casablanca, 728 E Brady ST, Milwaukee, WI – 6 pm - facebook.com/BlizzardBrawl

Sat, Jul 29 – Wisconsin Professional Wrestling – Stadium View Fan Page, 1963 Holmgren Way, Green Bay, WI – 6 pm - facebook.com/wisconsinprowrestling

Sun, Jul 30 – Elite Wrestling Entertainment – Plaza Kora, 3038 W Van Buren ST, Phoenix, AZ – 5 pm - facebook.com/elitewrestlingentertainmentewe

Sun, Jul 30 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - kdwrestling.com

Sun, Jul 30 – Southern Championship Wrestling – Rack and Roll Pool Hall, 17351 MS-603, Kiln, MS – 6 pm - facebook.com/SCWmississippi

Sun, Jul 30 – America’s Most Liked – National Guard Armory, Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC – 2:30 pm - facebook.com/AMLWrestling

Sun, Jul 30 – Alpha-1 – 222 Queenstown RD, Hamilton, ON – 4 pm - alpha-1wrestling.com

Sun, Jul 30 – Lucha T.O. – The Rockpile, 5555 Dundas ST W, Toronto, ON – 6 pm - luchainthe6.com

Sun, Jul 30 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, Jul 30 – Future Championship Wrestling – Baggeridge Club, Lower Gornal, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/FCW2003

Sun, Jul 30 – Pride Promotions – Torbay Leisure Centre, Penwill Way, Clennon Valley, Paignton, Devon TQ4 5 Paignton, UK – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingPrideuk