205 Live Recap

The Talking Stick Resort Arena

Phoenix, Arizona

Air Date: July 4, 2017

Tonight on 205 Live, Titus Oneil shows up to hype his brand, while Neville tries to teach him a lesson. Also, Rich Swann tries to reason with TJP.

As the show opens, Titus O’Neil comes out and says there will be fireworks tonight for the 4th of July and he puts over Akira Tozawa in his match with Neville this Sunday. This starts a Tozawa yell chant that Titus happily joins in on until Neville comes out.

The “King of the Cruiserweights” is far from pleased. Neville claims Tozawa is a fantasy and wants to show the world what really happens to people who are managed by Titus. Footage from Raw is shown that recaps Apollo Cruise getting destroyed by Braun Strowman. Neville calls for Tozawa to forfeit the match as the crowd chants, “Your No Strowman!!” Neville invites O’Neil to sit in on commentary for his match to help him make up his mind.

Lince Dorado makes his way to the ring to oppose Neville.

Match 1: Cruiserweight Champion, Neville vs.Lince Dorado in a non-title match.

Neville begins the match using his trademark power to take down Dorado early. Dorado counters by using speed and agility moves to cobat Neville. The fight spills to the floor where Dorado catches Neville with a head scissors. Neville is able to reestablish control when he sidesteps a charging Dorado causing him to crash into the ring steps. Neville glares at Titus as he picks up Dorado but O’Neil is quick to point out he wont be able to do that to Tozawa. Neville hits a power bomb followed by the Rings of Saturn for the submission.

Winner: Neville

Backstage, Rich Swann and TJP are having a friendly chat with each other. They agree that their match tonight will be a friendly competition as the show goes to break.

We return as Tony Nese makes his entrance. A video is shown from two weeks ago that showed Nese tricking Jack Gallagher into thinking he was injured, just to play possum and score a win over Gallagher. When Gallagher makes his entrance, a video from last week recapped Gallagher’s new problem with Brian Kendrick. Kendrick was shown smashing Gallagher with his own umbrella.

This brings us to tonight’s match.

Match 2: Tony Nese vs. Jack Gallagher

Nese uses his power to control Gallagher early. Gallagher comes back using mat wrestling in an attempt to disorient Nese. Nese counters by straddling Gallagher over the top rope and tries to pound him into oblivion but can’t hold Gallagher down for a pin.

Nese uses a variation of the “Tree of Woe” complete with a bicycle kick to try to take out Gallagher. Gallagher comes back with a submission arm bar. Nese tries for 450-splash, misses and lands on his feet acting as if he landed badly on his knee.

Nese tries to fake an injury again and plant a boot to Gallagher but Jack blocks it and nails Nese with a headbutt followed by a running dropkick in the corner. Gallagher pins Nese for the three count.

Winner: Jack Gallagher

After the match, a Brian Kendrick video is played in the arena. In it, he puts down Britain and Gallagher and promises to rid 205 Live of the Englishman.

The announce team of Cory Graves and Vic Joseph bring us up to speed on 205 Live’s other major story, Alicia Fox and Noam Dar vs. Cedric Alexander. They take us to a highlight video from last night’s Raw that showed Alexander beating Dar with the Lumbar Check.

Fast forward to tonight where we see Dar getting checked out by the doctor. Fox comes into the shot and Dar welcomes her back and outlines his plan to become the Cruiserweight Champion. Fox has other ideas and wants him to go after Alexander until he quits. Dar looks frustrated as the show goes to break.

We return from commercial to see TJP make his entrance followed by Rich Swann.

Match 3: Rich Swann vs. TJP

Both men go hold, counter-hold to start the contest. Swann is able to tak control with a dropkick. TJP quickly comes back by throwing a charging Swann over the top-rope to the floor. TJP hits Swann with an over-the-top rope forward roll for a two count. Whrn Swann powered out, TJP transitioned into a Muta Lock submission forcing Swann to make to the ropes for a break.

TJP goes for a knee bar but Swann blocks it and comes back with offense of his own. Swann hits Rolling Thunder for a two-count followed by a Michinoku Driver for another two-count.

Swann goes to the top rope for a Phoenix Splash but TJP blocks it. Swann transitions to a roundhouse kick. The end of the match comes when the two men execute a series of pins and counter pin attempts until Swann is able to roll TJP over far enoughto hold him for the three count.

Winner: Rich Swann

After, the match, Swann offers a handshake and TJP accepts. TJP leaves the ring visibly upset over the loss leaving him at a career crossroads to close the show.