Slammiversary 15 Expected To Be The Best Pay-Per-View In Company History

June 30, 2017

Nashville – Slammiversary will be a high-intensity, power-packed, energy-filled pay-per-view that is 15-years in the making. GFW/IMPACT Wrestling has pulled out all the stops to make #Slamm15 the best summer spectacular ever, and no doubt there will be shocking surprises, too.

The battle-lines have been drawn; feuds will be settled; battles will be violent and painful. Slammiversary has so much going on, in and out of the six-sided ring. Here’s a quick glimpse at some of the Sunday night insanity that will originate live from The Impact Zone on the backlot at Universal Studios Florida:

Main Event

IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Bobby Lashley puts the gold on the line against Global Force Wrestling (GFW) Global Champion Alberto El Patron in a unification match that promises to be one of the most physical bouts. Albert El Patron will be joined in his corner by his father, Dos Caras, a legendary wrestler in his native Mexico. Lashley countered, saying he has secured a corner-man, too. Lashley personally sent a Tweet to President Trump to be in his corner at Slammiversary. Lashley on Fridaymorning said, “No Comment,” when asked in President Trump will be in his corner at Slammiversary for the second time in his illustrious career.

The PTA Match: Pain-Torture-Agony

“Cowboy” James Storm seeks revenge on EC3 in a Leather Strap Match, as Storm’s back is, no doubt, still a painful reminder of the 30 whips he endured at the hands of EC3 on a recent Impact on Pop TV.

Football Great Steps Into The Ring

DeAngelo Williams has spent 11 seasons as a running back in the NFL. Now he’s ready to be a wrestling rookie. The former Carolina Panthers/Pittsburgh Steelers star has joined forces with Moose to battle Eli Drake and Chris Adonis. Williams was a Pro Bowl player in 2009, has twice led the NFL in rushing touchdowns and is now a free agent.

First Major Title Defense, Finally

Sonjay Dutt will be defending the X-Division Championship belt against five-time former champion Low-Ki, showcasing Dutt’s first-ever title reign. Dutt has the emotional advantage, having won the title in his native India to the admiration of thousands. Low-Ki certainly has the experience edge winning past title matches.

International Affair

The Latin American Xchange (LAX) puts the GFW/IMPACT Wrestling Tag-Team Championship belts on the line in a fearsome, foreign-filled four-way match. Naomichi Marufuji and Taiji Ishimori (from Tokyo-based Pro Wrestling NOAH) will team up, against El Hijo del Fantasma and Drago (Lucha Libre AAA in Mexico) and the team of Garza Jr., and Laredo Kid (representing Mexico-based The Crash), and LAX.

He’s Back …. WATCH OUT!

“Big Poppa” Pump Scott Steiner is back in GFW/IMPACT Wrestling, the chosen henchman for Josh Mathews in a tag team match against the improbable duo of Jeremy Borash and Joseph Park. Oddsmakers immediately were predicting a Steiner/Mathews slaughter, but, in recent days, many are saying, for unknown reasons, that JB and Park very well could pull off the upset.

Calling The Action

Robert Flores will be the lead announcer for Slammiversary, working alongside longtime IMPACT color commentator Don West, who is making a one-night return behind the microphone. With Josh Mathews and Jeremy Borash wrestling at #Slamm15, GFW/IMPACT Wrestling officials grabbed Flores, a lifelong wrestling fan.

Flores is a baseball studio host appearing across MLB Network’s programming, including MLB Network’s Emmy Award-winning daily studio show, MLB Tonight. In addition to MLB Network, Flores is a hockey studio host for NHL Network and contributes across MLB Advanced Media’s digital properties, including MLB.com and Sports On Earth.

Flores joined MLB Network and NHL Network in 2016 from ESPN.

Former Major League Baseball player and fellow lifelong wrestling fan Sean Casey was among a group of sporting greats who sent a Tweet to Flores, wishing him luck at Slammiversary.

Family Feud

Eddie Edwards joins forces with his wife Alisha Edwards for a bitter intergender battle against Davey Richards and Angelina Love. And, to make the feud even more violent, it’s a Full Metal Mayhem Match.

Femme Fatale

Sienna (GFW) steps into the ring against Rosemary (IMPACT) for a unification match of the GFW Women’s Championship and the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. Odds push Sienna as the favorite, especially with KM on the scene, but the fearless Rosemary will stop at nothing to carry gold.

Post-Slammiversary Events At The Impact Zone

On Monday, July 3, GFW/IMPACT Wrestling will have a ceremony to remember the tragedy at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, on June 12, 2016 – as GFW/IMPACT has not been filming in Orlando since that one-year mark and July 3rd is a Monday, as was the one-year mark.

GFW/IMPACT Wrestling stands alongside the survivors and honors the 49 victims of the shooting. For most of the past 15 years, GFW/IMPACT Wrestling has called Orlando its home arena, filming TV shows at Universal Studios Florida. So, the Pulse Nightclub tragedy brings extra meaning to all of the IMPACT wrestlers, referees, production crew and front-office staff.

Post-Slammiversary Events At The Impact Zone, Round 2

To honor the 15-year anniversary of GFW/IMPACT Wrestling, the City of Orlando has declared Wednesday, July 5, 2017, as “IMPACT WRESTLING DAY IN ORLANDO.”

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer will present a proclamation honoring GFW/IMPACT Wrestling before taping begins July 5 for a future episode of IMPACT on Pop TV. GFW/IMPACT has filmed most of its weekly, two-hour TV show over the past 15 years on the backlot at Universal Studios Florida, dubbed The Impact Zone.

This is the first time Mayor Dyer has attended an IMPACT Wrestling show – and he’s not just attending in a mayoral role. Mayor Dyer also will serve as the “Special Ring Announcer” for two matches.

