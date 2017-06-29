For Immediate Release – June 29, 2017

Japanese Wrestling Stars To Battle For Tag-Team Championship Gold at Slammiversary 15

Pro Wrestling NOAH stars Naomichi Marufuji, Taiji Ishimuri Look To Shine In The Impact Zone

NASHVILLE – GFW/IMPACT Wrestling, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp., announced today that it will bring two superstars from Tokyo-based Pro Wrestling NOAH to participate in Slammiversary 15 on July 2, a live pay-per-view filmed in The Impact Zone on the backlot at Universal Studios Florida.

Naomichi Marufuji and Taiji Ishimori will team up to battle for the GFW/IMPACT Tag-Team Championship belts, now held by the Latin American Xchange (LAX).

El Hijo del Fantasma and Drago, two stars from Lucha Libre AAA in Mexico, also will compete in the 4-way match for the GFW/IMPACT Wrestling Tag-Team Championship. The final participants in the championship match will be Garza Jr., and Laredo Kid, representing Mexico-based The Crash.

Marufuji has competed in multiple promotions during his illustrious career, including New Japan Pro Wrestling, All Japan Pro Wrestling, and Ring of Honor. He is a former three-time GHC Heavyweight Champion, and the only man to win Junior Heavyweight Championships in all three major Japanese promotions.

Ishimori holds the distinction of being the longest-reigning GHC Junior Heavyweight Champion for Pro Wrestling NOAH. He has been wrestling professionally since 2002, is one of the best high-flying wrestlers, and has been a singles and tag-team champion.

“It’s an honor to welcome Marufuji and Ishimori to The Impact Zone. I know the fans will be awestruck with what these two can do inside the six-sided ring,” said Jeff Jarrett, who is the founder of GFW/IMPACT Wrestling and now serves as the company’s Chief Creative Officer.

“Bringing Marufuji and Ishimori to Slammiversary is just the next step in this long-term relationship with unlimited potential between GFW/Impact Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH,” said Scott D’Amore, Vice-President of International Relations for GFW/IMPACT Wrestling. “I’m confident that the two companies will have a wide-ranging talent-exchange, and the ultimate goal is co-branded shows with GFW/Impact Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH.”