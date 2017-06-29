Tag Team Resurrection

In the mid 2000’s, I published a column expressing concern and frustration with the tag team division. During this time, the WWE tag team division was struggling to find new and exciting tag teams to entertain the fans. Instead of seeing two wrestlers paired together and debuting as a tag team, we saw two popular singles wrestlers paired together. Examples of this were: Batista and Rey Mysterio, The Hurricane and Kane, Booker T and Rob Van Dam, Rey Mysterio and Rob Van Dam, Charlie Haas and Rico, Kenzo Suzuki and Rene Dupree, John Cena and Shawn Michaels, and The Big Show and Kane. These are just a few examples. All of the mentioned Superstars were tremendous and extremely talented. However, the formation of these Superstars into a tag team did not possess the same magic and entertainment we witnessed from other great tag teams of the past. The days of true tag teams such as: The Rock-N-Roll Express, The Midnight Express, The Road Warriors, Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard, Edge and Christian, The Hardy Boyz, and the Dudley Boyz just to name a few, were all but obsolete. During this time, we still had some of these great tag teams, but no new teams were entering the ranks. I was very troubled and concerned by this lack of talent at that time. I was convinced that tag team wrestling was dead.

However, we fast forward 11 ½ years and I believe we are seeing a tag team division on both RAW and Smackdown that can redefine the world of tag team wrestling. I stand up and applaud the work and effort WWE has put forth to strengthen and grow the great art of tag team wrestling. It started with the fantastic job of creating and developing talent in NXT. Triple H and his staff at NXT have their finger on the pulse and it’s beating stronger than ever. I grew up a huge fan of all the tag teams in the 80’s and 90’s. In my opinion, we witnessed some of the greatest tag teams to ever grace a professional wrestling ring during those two decades. Now I believe we are witnessing a rebirth and could quite possibly see teams to equal or better the tag teams of my generation.

I can’t begin to name all the new and upcoming tag teams without leaving out teams that are extremely talented and exciting. I would like to highlight a few of my favorites who I feel possess the perfect blend of athleticism, charisma, a great gimmick, and a wonderful bond with the WWE Universe.

The New Day- Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods are without a doubt future Hall of Famers. They have all the pieces that form a perfect tag team puzzle. They connect with the WWE Universe like no other and sell an abundant amount of merchandise. Their Freebird style antics combined with their ability to out power and out whit their opponents makes them enjoyable every time they enter the arena.

American Alpha-Chad Gable and Jason Jordan are the poster children for textbook tag team wrestling. Their frequent tags and ability to cut off the ring from their opponents gives the crowd a great tag team wrestling match. They are very athletic, possess speed and size, their in-ring work flows very well, and the fans love them.

The Usos-Jimmy and Jey never fail to entertain the fans when they enter the ring or pick up a mic. They have tons of charisma, they were bold enough to make a gimmick change, they possess high energy, cut great promos, and they demonstrate terrific in-ring work. No doubt these guys will hold many more tag team championships and enter the Hall of Fame.

Gallows and Anderson-Luke and Karl are a great combination of strength and speed, they know how to get a crowd stirred up with their mic skills and personalities, they find a weakness in their opponents and exploit it very well, and they clearly look and feel comfortable in the ring. There is a reason these guys have experience success across the globe. You don’t hold as many championships as these guys have held and not be one of the greatest.

The Revival-Dash and Dawson overflow the ring with intense wrestling skills. Not only can they wrestling, but they can fight! Some of you may remember the great tag team of Gene and Ole Anderson. These guys remind me a lot of that legendary tag team. It never ceases to amaze me how much this team continues to thrive and entertain. I can’t wait to see more of this retro yet innovative tag team

Authors of Pain-Akam and Rezar demonstrate sheer power and destruction to go along with speed and agility. We haven’t seen a tag team like this in a long time. Not only are these guys destructive and powerful, but they have one of the greatest managers of all time in their corner. How can you not be thrilled to see Paul Ellering at ringside again!

There are many more tag teams gracing the ring today that I have not mentioned. I want to hear from you! Comment on your favorite current tag team and what they bring to the ring and to wrestling fans. Let’s see the comment section of this column fill up with cranium busting opinions and ideas. I welcome your feedback at all times. Please feel free to email me at chairshots2cranium@yahoo.com.