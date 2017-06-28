205 Live Recap

Valley Vier w Casino Center

San Diego, CA

Air Date: June 27th, 2017

Tonight on 205 Live, the build continues toward the Cruiserweight Championship match at Great Balls of Fire. We are treated to a vignette of Titus O’Neil trying to woo Tozawa to join the Titus Brand. The video ends with the confrontation from last night’s Raw where the championship match was officially announced.

The opening credits roll and Corey Graves and Vic Joseph welcome us to the show. They go over the card and announce that Neville will address the crowd later in the show.

Jack Gallagher is set for action and is being interviewed backstage. He was asked about his match with Brian Kendrick tonight. He referenced his loss to Tony Nese and that he let his guard down but that won’t happen against Kendrick.

Gallagher makes his ring entrance. Kendrick follows dressed as Gallagher and talking like him. He calls Jack and England world embarrassments.

Match 1: Brian Kendrick vs. Jack Gallagher.

This match was all about setting up a feud between two superstars that have nothing to do at the moment, and that’s exactly what this match did. Kendrick attacked Gallagher from the opening bell and Gallagher never really got things going at all. Kendrick whipped Gallagher hard from corner to corner and just when Gallagher started to come back, Kendrick sapped n beat Gallagher with two umbrellas ringside, causing a disqualification.

Winner: Jack Gallagher

Drew Gulak is interviewed backstage. Video is played of his loss to Mustafa Ali last week. Gulak gets a rematch with Ali tonight. Gulak seems upset that they chose to show his loss and thinks that Ali got lucky beating him last week. Ali steps in on the interview to point out that maybe Gulak hates to fly because he cant. The show goes to break.

We return to see the entrances of Ali and Gulak. Drew is spouting off that Ali will lose and see that the no fly way is the best way.

Match 2: Drew Gulak vs. Mustafa Ali

After a quick start, with both men trading counters and escapes, they start punching each other. Ali attempts to fly on Gulak who kicks him out of the air to take control of the action. Gulak tries to end things with a snap suplex into the turnbuckle. He goes for the pin but only gets a two count.

Ali fights back and is able to nail Gulack with a DDT and his rolling neckbreaker but only gets a two count. Ali goes to end it by setting Gulak on the turnbuckle for a possible finisher off the buckle. Gulak is able to fight off Ali and push him to the mat.

Finding himself on the ropes, Gulak decides to try a splash off the top turnbuckle. Gulak took to long, allowing Ali to move. The crash allowed Ali to roll up Gulak for the win.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

Setting up the Neville address for later in the show, we see a tweet from Neville that tried to intimidate Akira Tozawa.

In th locker room, Noam Dar is apologizing to Ariya Daivari for throwing his bag in the river last week. Dar claims it to be Cedric Alexander’s fault and tells Divari he will pay him back. Daivari doesn’t want his money making Dar extremely happy. Dar confesses that Alicia Fox is causing his phone bill to go shy high with all the Face-timing. When Fox calls him, Daivari grabs the phone and throws it against the wall. Daivari lets him know that, even though he doesn’t want his money, Dar still owes him. The show goes to break.

We come back to the arena to see the Alexander and Daivari entrances

Match 3: Cedric Alexander vs. Ariya Daivari

The announce team reallt touts Alexander as being able to do it all in the ring. Alexander uses his speed early to catch Daivari with a headscissors and a dropkick to set up a springboard clothesline. He covers up but only gets a two.

Alexander charges Daivari in th corner bu Ariya is able to sidestep and hiptoss Alexander into the corner. Alexander rolls to the apron to recover but Daivari catches him with what looked like a dropkick off the apron to the floor to take control.

Alexander tries to come back with a springboard back elbow but Daivari catches him in a sleeper. Alexander looked like he might be finished but managed to get his foot across the bottom rope. Cedric recovers and hits a springboard kick to the head of Daivari for a two count.

Alexander goes to the apron and tried to set up for a springboard move to end it when Noam Dar comes out and distracts Cedric. Alexander is able to knock Dar off the apron but the distraction was enough as Daivari was able to finish him off with a hammerlock lariat for the win.

Winner: Ariya Daivari

After the match, Dar rushes the ring and beats down Alexander. Dar then proclaims to Fox and the WWE Universe that thy can move forward with their love because the Cedric Alexander matter is closed.

The announce team hypes the Neville address for next as the show goes to break.

We return to the arena as Neville makes his entrance and goes to the ring.

Neville calls his latest challenger misguided because he is receiving bad advice from other people. Neville says he is not worried about the Titus brand and warns Tozawa not to show up because he doesn’t belong.

Tozawa’s music hits and he comes out walking to the ring. Neville tries to speak to him and only gets answered with his battle cry. Neville asks him a question and Tozawa continues to just yell/ By the time he hits the ring, Neville is upset that Tozawaonly grunts at him. Nevile tries to rush him but Tozawa ducks and catches Neville with some well-placed kicks to knock him from the ring and send him in retreat mode up the ramp to close the show.