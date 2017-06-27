The Raw Score: A look at this week’s Monday Night Raw.

Hosted by: Jay Shannon

So Big Cass did turn out to be the one who attacked Enzo Amore. Would Cass reconsider his actions? Plus, what did Brock Lesnar have planned for Samoa Joe?

We find ourselves in Los Angeles, this week. Booker T was still with the announce team. Maybe they have decided to keep him instead of David Otunga.

Roman Reigns headed out to open the live portion of the show. Roman explained that he was out cold from Samoa Joe’s Kokina Clutch, last week, when Braun Strowman assaulted him like a coward. Roman knew Braun wanted to face him in an Ambulance Match at Great Balls of Fire. Roman eagerly accepted the vicious challenge.

Suddenly, an ambulance entered the arena. Roman went over to inspect it for his arch-nemesis. He didn’t find Braun but Strowman found Roman. The two slugged it out and Braun threw Roman into the ambulance and drove us right into our first commercial break.

The announce team discussed what just happened and then sent it to the ring for our first match.

Sheamus, Cesaro and Elias Samson vs Matt and Jeff Hardy and Finn Balor

The Finish:

Finn took out Cesaro and Samson. Sheamus went for the Brogue Kick. Sheamus ended up on the floor, along with Cesaro. Finn took them both out with a Tope con Hilo.

Back in the ring, Finn rocked Cesaro with the Sling Blade and Shotgun Dropkick. Balor headed up top. Matt laid out Sheamus with the Twist of Fate. Jeff took out Samson. That left Finn Balor free to hit the Coup de Grace to bring this fantastic opening contest to a close.

Your Winners: Finn Balor and the Hardy Boyz

Raw Score: 3.75 out of a possible 5

Goldust cuts another movie-based promo to herald his pending battle with R-Truth. This is going down now, not at Great Balls of Fire?

Goldust vs R-Truth

Goldy came out with a cameraman. The two of them brutalized Truth.

Your Winner: No Match

Raw Score: N/A

Backstage, Paul Heyman was interviewed. He said Brock Lesnar was on his way and would later go to the ring to cal out Samoa Joe.

Joe walked into the interview area to confront Brock’s advocate. Joe swore he would not do anything against Paul. He was saving it all for Brock.

Michael Cole explained the Gauntlet Match that will determine who gets Alexa Bliss at Great Balls. The video then switched to the back where Kurt Anlge did the old Royal Rumble-like selection process. Bayley went first and seemed happy with her position in the match.

MizTV

Miz and Maryse came out together. They are still having issues as Maryse would not let her hubby kiss her. Miz introduced his guests, LaVar and Lonzo Ball. What the Hell does this have to do with wrestling? Miz did his typical trash talking to set up the arrival of Dean Ambrose. I guess they are going to fight, one more time. Whatever.

Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel vs Heath Slater, Rhyno and Dean Ambrose

The Finish:

Nice to see Bo and Curtis get some air time.

Rhyno hit a Clothesline and Running Shoulder to Bo. Bo Elbowed out of the Belly to Belly. Rhyno nailed a Spinebuster but the match broke down into total chaos. In all the confusion, Dean chased Miz to the back and Axel laid out Rhyno so Bo could get the pin.

Your Winners: Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas and Miz

Raw Score: 2.5

Paul Heyman waited for Brock to get tot he arena.

Raw ran a video piece about the implosion of Enzo and Cass. Both men discussed the situation. Enzo then headed out to the ring to confront his former best buddy.

Enzo got on the microphone and acknowledged that he had done some stupid things. Enzo wanted to work things out with Colin “Big Cass” Cassicy.

Cass came out but stayed quiet. Enzo poured out his heart about being a smaller man with a giant-sized mouth. Enzo took the blame for their problems. Enzo expressed his feelings of brotherhood for Cass. Enzo refused to let a disagreement destroy their “family”.

Cass thought about what he heard and appeared to acceot Enzo’s words as gospel. Cass knew he should ignore Enzo’s big mouth and just work together as the brothers that they have been for so long. The two shook hands and left the ring together. At the top of the stage, Cass nailed a Short Arm Clothesline. Cass picked up Enzo for a Gorilla Press Throw. Enzo sailed down the ramp as Raw quickly cut to commercial.

Cass returned after the break to threaten Corey Graves. Cass was under orders from Kurt Angle not to touch the announcers but Corey was now warned. Huh?

Curt Hawkins vs Seth Rollins

Curt has become the Steve Lombardi of this generation. I mean that not as an insult but praise for Curt’s ability to push others. Smile

Curt got off to a fast start with Clotheslines, punches and kicks. Curt caught Seth with a Back Drop Slam and Suplex. The tide turned as Seth exploded on Curt with a Forearm Smash, Enziguri and Tope Suicida. Seth was in complete control when he hit the Sling Blade. A Blockbuster and Springboard Clothesline followed. Curt almost stole this one with a Roll Up but Seth got loose and hit the Superkick to set up his Pull In Jumping Knee Strike. Since Seth is the King Slayer, I guess that could be called Royal Execution.

Your Winner: Seth Rollins

Raw Score: 2.0

Bray Wyatt came on the Tron. He cut one of his cryptic promos towards Seth. They are set to battle at Great Balls of Firre.

Dana and Mickie chose their numbers for the Gauntlet.

Brock Lesnar showed up at the arena.

After a quick break, Sasha got her number. She was thrilled with her choice.

Paul and Brock came out to the ring. Paul did his typical intro thing and then said Samoa Joe defied the odds by refusing to fear The Beast, Brock Lesnar. That was a mistake that Joe was making. Paul knew Joe was not a Fearless Samoan…he was a Samoan Dumb*ss. Paul warned Joe to become a smart man and fear The Beast. By this point, they had moved up to the stage area.

Joe came out of nowhere to attack Brock. Joe applied the Kokina Clutch but didn’t have it fully locked in. Brock ran Joe into the Tron. Joe recovered and cinched in the Kokina Clutch, fully. Brock’s face turned neon red as he began to fade. Other wrestlers rushed out to stop this. WHY?

Neville vs Lince Dorado

Non-Title Match

The Finish:

Akira Tozawa was at ringside to watch this contest.

Neville caught Lince with a Back Heel Kick. Lince surprised Neville with a Dropkick and Tope Con Hilo. Lince dropped Neville with a Crossbody but couldn’t hold him down. Neville connected with a Dropkick to the side of Lince’s head. Neville then finished this one by putting Lince in the Rings of Saturn.

Your Winner (by Submission): Neville

Raw Score: 2.0

Neville demands that Tozawa get in the ring and face him. Titus O’Neil walked out and said Akira would not fight tonight, for free. Titus had just made the deal to have Akira face Neville, for the title, at Great Balls of Fire.

Emm chose her position in the Gauntlet. There was one ball left. Who would chose that one?

Paul was interviewed about what just happened with his client and Samoa Joe. Paul said that Joe just proved what kind of a man he is. He jumped Brock, from behind. Face to Face, Joe would never be able to overcome Brock. Paul knew that since Brock’s back was against the wall in this war, Joe would never be able to sneak up on his from behind.

Alexa ran into Nia Jax. Alexa sucked up to Nia to try and be her buddy. Alexa wished the Islander “Good Luck” but Nia coldly replied that she didn’t need luck and would be coming for Aexa at Great Balls of Fire.

Gauntlet Match:

Match #1: Nia Jax vs Baylet

The Finish:

Bayley tried to take out Nia’s legs but couldn’t do it. Nia kicked Bayley into the corner. Bayley stunned Nia with a Dropkick and then headed up top. Nia caught her and nailed her version of the Samoan Drop to advance.

Match #2: Nia Jax vs Mickie James

The Finish:

Mickie caught Nia with a Splash for a near fall. Nia seemed done when Mickie connected with the Mick Kick. Mickie set for the MickieDT but Nia pushed free. Nia Steam Rolled Mickie to move on to the next match.

Match #3: Nia Jax vs Dana Brooke

Nia missed a Corner Splash. Dana tried for the Muta Backspring Elbow but Nia blocked her and pushed her down. Leg Drop and Nia was ready for her next victim.

Match #4: Nia Jax vs Emma

Emma dropped Nia on the top rope and hit several hard Dropkicks. Emaa flew off the top and right into another Samoan Drop to make it one step closer to Alexa Bliss.

Match #5: Nia Jax vs Sasha Banks

The Finish:

This one went quite awhile. Nia used the Samoan Drop on Sasha but Banks rolled under the ropes. Nia lifted Sasha for another Samoan Drop but Sasha turned and slapped on a Chin Lock Submission Move. Nia went down to her knees and actually tapped out!

Your Winner: Sasha Banks

Raw Score (for the entire Gauntlet Match): 2.25

They just depushed Bayley and made the entire roster look weak. Having Sasha win after Nia defeated numerous opponents just didn’t seem to make any sense. Nia vs Alexa could have been something fresh but let’s push Sasha, again. Sad.

Kurt Angle came in to award Sasha her title match. Alexa strolled out to try and humiliate Sasha. All she got for her troubles was a Dropkick to the face.

Peace