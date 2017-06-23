Feeling the Impact: A look at this week’s Impact Wrestling

Hosted by: Jay Shannon

The show began with Sienna trying to get Laurel to focus on their upcoming match against Allie and Rosemary. Sienna knew what a loner Rosemary is and she would never work with Allie. Sienna was way overconfident.

Sony Six Way X-Division Elimination match for the X-Division Trophy

The competitors in this were: Davey Richards, Eddie Edwards, Trevor Lee, Suicide, Braxton Sutter and Matt Sydal

Highlights:

Eddie and Davey took each other to the floor to start. Davey got in the ring and went for his Handspring Enziguri. It failed as Braxton caught him and nailed a German Suplex. Suicide dropped everyone with a Dive over the ropes. Trevor rolled up Sutter (while holding the tights) to eliminate him. Trevor then worked with Davey to brutalize Suicide until Eddie made the save. Eddie rushed the corner and hit the post. He tumbled to the floor. Trevor surprised Suicide with a Double Stomp to eliminate the masked man.

Eddie went after Davey with a passion. Davey bailed out to the floor. Eddie flew over the ropes but Davey smashed him in the face with a chair. Davey was immediately disqualifid and removed from the match.

Davey tried to conitnue the assault on Eddie on the floor. Davey put Eddie in a chair and rushed down the ramp. Eddie blasted Davey and then used a Fisherman’s Buster to drive Davey into the chair. For some odd reason, the ref DQ’d Eddie. That was ridiculous.

That took us to a commercial break. As Impact returned, Sydal rocked Trevor with a Standing Moonsault and his Super Frankensteiner. Lee got one last bit of offense and set for God’s Last Gift. Sydal got free. Matt kicked Trevor in the face and placed him near the corner. Shooting Star Press!

Your Winner: Matt Sydal

Impact Score: 3.0 out of a possible 5

Rock Star Spud ran into Swoggle, on the streets of Mumbai. Spud started to attack Swoggle but an Indian Midgetgot in between them.

Allie was having an introspective moment. She wondered if Rosemary would actually join her to fight Sienna and Laurel.

It was time for another Abbott and Costello-like moment with Jeremy Borash and Joseph Park. Actually, it ended up sounding like Bluto’s speech in Animal House just before the parade scene. They are really trying to make the JB/Park team look like they have no chance in Hell of winning.

Laurel van Ness and Sienna vs Allie and Rosemary

Highlighs:

Rosemary didn’t show up with Allie, so everyone thought she had abandoned the perky performer. In fact, Rosie was waiting under the ring and ran up and hit a Double Clothesline on both enemies. When they all got in the ring, Sienna tried to destroy Rosemary’s knee. Corner Stomps by Sienna. Rosie got free and made the Hot Tag to Allie. Allie was cleaning house until KM showed up. Braxton then came out to protect his girl, Allie. In all the confusion, Sienna was able to plant Rosemary with a German Suplex. Laurel caught Rosemary with the Jumping Curb Stomp and Sienna made the cover.

Your Winners: Sienna and Laurel van Ness

Impact Score: 1.5

The announcers discussed that this was the first time Rosemary has been pinned on Impact. They then announced that Sienna and Rosemary will face off, at Slammiversary, to unify the women’s titles.

Sonjay Dutt was on tour, around Mumbai, to show off his newly-won X-Division title.

We then headed to the secret lair of LAX. They were making plans to overthrow the entire Independent Circuit, stating with the Orlando area. They went to a show and gave the talent and promoters Hell.

Sonjay Dutt and Mahabali Shera come out to chat with their fellow countrymen. Dutt did most of the talking about finally winning the X-Division title. KM and Low Ki strolled from the back to face the Indian duo. Low Ki challenged Dutt to face him, in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match, at Slammiversary. KM just did his bully bit. Low Ki attacked both Shera and Dutt. Low Ki hit one of the most wicked versions of the Warrior’s Way to Shera. Low Ki went for the same devastating move on Dutt but Matt Sydal made the save.

Mahabali Shera vs KM

This match was made, on the fly, after the previous segment. KM took advantae of the still-stunned Shera. KM rolled Mahabali in the ring and went for a pin. 1-2-Kick Out. KM whipped Shera across the ring and Slammed the Indian. Shera came back and hit the Sky High Powerbomb. KM actually landed wrong and had to adjust himself not to end up sailing OVER Shera. Shera quickly covered KM to finish thi one.

Your Winner: Mahabali Shera

Impact Score: 1.0

After the match, Kongo Kong came out to join KM. They just decimated Shera, very likely injuring Shera and taking him out of active competition.

Park and Borash were back for an inspirational training video segment. Apparently, they are now confident and ready to fight Josh Mathews and Scott Steiner.

E-Li Drake and Chris Adonis came out to push their tag match at Slammiversary. They bad mouthed Moose for awhile. They demanded to know who Moose’s partner will be. Moose came out and let it be known that the partner will be…former NFL player DeAngelo Williams. Suddenly, I had a horrible flashback to Lawrence Taylor vs Bam Bam Bigelow and the Karl Malone/Dennis Rodman thing from WCW. Maybe this match will be different.

The participants in the main event were hanging out, outside. This should be a darn good fight…

Bobby Lashley and Ethan Carter III (E-Singh-3) vs Alberto El Patron and “Cowboy” James Storm

The Finish:

We saw a nasty Tower of Doom Powerbomb. Bobby wanted the Spear but El Patron Leap Frogged his rush. Storm was ready with the Last Call Superkick. Alberto added his own Superkick to rock Lashley. That led to the El Patron Cross Armbreaker. EC3 made the emergency save. EC3 got fed up with al this craziness and took his belt…and attacked the ref. A different ref quickly rushed out and called the match.

Your Winners (by Disqualification): James Storm and Alberto El Patron

Impact Score: 2.0

The fight continued on into the back. El Patron was the only one left in the arena. He held up both the GFW and Impact title belts as we faded to black.

As I close out this week, I want to send out my deepest sympathies to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Pogo. We lost him, earlier this week.

Peace