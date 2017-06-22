Best in The World, ROH Wrestling premiere event, returns on FITE Pay-Per-View this Friday LIVE from Lowell, MA with Champion Christopher Daniels vs Cody in a ROH Title match.

More information and pre-orders are available on the FITE official page of the event:

With a single order on FITE, viewers are able to watch the event on every screen – online and on TV via the FITE app.

Also today, FITE announced that it has partnered with Impact Wrestling to become the official digital distributor of this year Slammiversary emanating from Universal Studios Orlando, Florida on July 2nd