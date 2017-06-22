GREAT NEWS! MAURO RANALLO COMING BACK TO WWE

Posted June 22nd, 2017 by Bill Apter

FROM HIS INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT:

  • mauroranalloTHE NXT CHAPTER BEGINS!
    WWE and I mutually agreed to end my responsibilities on SmackDown having nothing to do with rumors about disputes. As I remained under contract with WWE, we discussed a variety of options. Despite originally agreeing to part ways, there was always a desire to continue working together. We have come to terms on a new agreement that benefits both WWE and me, and I am thrilled to announce I will now be part of the NXT broadcasting team.

