Tue, Jun 20 – Southern Underground Wrestling – Willow Point Way, Knoxville, TN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/H3SUW/

Wed, Jun 21 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Jun 21 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Jun 21 – CZW/WSU “Dojo Wars” – CZW/WSU Academy, 110 Harmon DR, Suite 304, Blackwood, NJ – 8 pm - czwrestling.com

Wed, Jun 21 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Wed, Jun 21 – Central Texas Championship Wrestling – ?, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/CTCWWRESTLING

Thu, Jun 22 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Jun 22 – Micro Wrestling Federation – Little Darlings Flint, 2341 S Dort Hwy, Flint, MI – 10 pm

Thu, Jun 22 – Micro Wrestling – The Garage Bar at The Fast Lane, 193 Wooster RD N, Barberton, OH – 7 pm – MicroWrestling.com

Thu, Jun 22 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Tree Dallas, 2709 Elm ST, Dallas, TX – 7 and 9 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Thu, Jun 22 – Attack! Pro Wrestling – Cathays Youth and Community Centre, Cardiff, South Wales, UK – 7:45 pm - facebook.com/ATTACKProWrestling

Thu, Jun 22 – Welsh Wrestling – Glan-yr-Afon Primary School, Llanrumney, Cardiff, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Fri, Jun 23-Sat, Jun 24 – Ring of Honor – Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell, MA – Fri 9 pm, Sat 6 pm - rohwrestling.com

Fri, Jun 23-Sat, Jun 24 – Fort Edward Heritage Days, FESA, Inc., 118 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY – 7 pm – Facebook.com/wohwrestling

Fri, Jun 23-Sat, Jun 24 – Canadian Wrestling’s Elite – Sutherland Curling Club, 141 Jessop Ave, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – 7 pm

Fri, Jun 23 – Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, Jun 23 – House of Hardcore – Whitehorse Club, 298-336 Burwood Hwy, East Burwood, Victoria, Australia – 7:30 pm - houseofhardcore.net

Fri, Jun 23 – Rocky Mountain Pro – Rackhouse Pub, Denver, CO – 9 pm

Fri, Jun 23 – Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT – 8 pm - facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, Jun 23 – I Believe In Wrestling – 6923 Narcoossee RD #620, Orlando, FL – 8 pm - facebook.com/believewrestling

Fri, Jun 23 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Jun 23 – National Championship Wrestling – Landmark Arena, 4246 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/groups/547338725655663

Fri, Jun 23 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm – Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, Jun 23 – Lucha Libre Chicago – Berwyn Eagles 2125, 6309 26th ST, Berwyn, IL – 6 pm - facebook.com/luchalibrechicago

Fri, Jun 23 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena/

Fri, Jun 23 – NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, Jun 23 – Detroit Style Wrestling – International Institute – Hall of Nations, 111 E Kirby ST, Detroit, MI – 7 pm - facebook.com/detroitstylewrestling

Fri, Jun 23 – The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS - facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, Jun 23 – New Evolution Wrestling – C.L.B. Armoury, 82 Harvey RD, St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador – 6 pm - facebook.com/NewEvolutionWrestlingNL

Fri, Jun 23 – Monster Factory – 541 Mantua Ave, Paulsboro, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/The-World-Famous-Monster-Factory

Fri, Jun 23 – Brii Combination Wrestling – BPO Elks Queensborough Lodge #878, 82-20 Queens Blvd, Elmhurst, NY – 7 pm - facebook.com/BriiCombinationWrestling

Fri, Jun 23 – Prestige Championship Wrestling – Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E Airport RD, Hermiston, OR – 7 pm - facebook.com/PCProWrestling

Fri, Jun 23 – Inter-Championship Wrestling – Centre ICW, 1550 Rue Joliette, Montreal, QC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/LutteIcwWrestling

Fri, Jun 23 – Swiss Power Wrestling – Taco’s Bar, Lausanne, Switzerland – 8:30 pm - facebook.com/swiss.power.wrestling

Fri, Jun 23 – Mountain Championship Wrestling – 97 Tom Pope RD, Pikeville, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/Mountain-Championship-Wrestling-836983106364696

Fri, Jun 23 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Jun 23 – Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Jun 23 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Blackjack’s Bar and Grill, 16103 W Little York RD, Houston, TX – 9 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Fri, Jun 23 – NWA Wrestling Revolution – Cine El Rey, 311 S 17th ST, McAllen, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/NWAWR

Fri, Jun 23 – New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, Jun 23 – Discovery Wrestling – Portobello Town Hall, EH15 1 Edinburgh, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/DiscoveryWrestling

Fri, Jun 23 – House of Pain Wrestling – St. Ann w/ Emmanuel Church, Robin Hood Chase, NG3 4 Nottingham, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Fri, Jun 23 – Lucha Forever – Fusion Liverpool, 17-21 Fleet ST, L1 4AR Liverpool, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/LuchaForeverUK

Fri, Jun 23 – Preston City Wrestling – Evoque, 151 Church ST, PR1 3BU Preston, Lancanshire, UK – 1 pm - facebook.com/PrestonCityWrestling

Fri, Jun 23 – Renegade Pro Wrestling Alliance – Dead Zone Haunted Experience, 426 Beauregard ST, Charleston, WV – 6 pm - facebook.com/RPWAwv

Fri, Jun 23 – Brew City Wrestling – KC West Allis, 1800 S 92nd ST, West Allis, WI – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/BrewCityWrestling1

Sat, Jun 24-Sun, Jun 25 – Total Action Zone – Kansas State Fair, 2100 North Poplar, Hutchinson, KS - facebook.com/Tazwrestling

Sat, Jun 24 – Fearless Championship Wrestling – 900 2nd ST, Haleyville, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Fearlesswrestling

Sat, Jun 24 – Southern Legacy Wrestling – Walkter Wellborn High School, Coach Adcock Gym, 135 Pinson RD, Anniston, AL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/southernlegacywrestling

Sat, Jun 24 – Prairie Wrestling Alliance – Northgate Lions Center, 7524 130 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/PrairieWrestlingAlliance

Sat, Jun 24 – Pro Wrestling Allstars – Hulste, West-Vlaanderen, Belgium – 9 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingAllstars

Sat, Jun 24 – Gold Rush Pro Wrestling – The Gold Mine, 930 Oddstad Blvd, Pacifica, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/GoldRushProWrestling

Sat, Jun 24 – Maverick Pro – American Legion #206, 227 N Ave 56, Los Angeles, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/MaverickProWrestling

Sat, Jun 24 – Gold Rush – The Gold Mine, 930 Oddstad Blvd, Pacifica, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/GoldRushProWrestling

Sat, Jun 24 – Maverick Pro Wrestling – American Legion Post #206, 227 N Ave 55, Los Angeles, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/MaverickProWrestling

Sat, Jun 24 – Rampage Pro Wrestling – Delaware Agricultural Museum, 866 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE – 6 pm - facebook.com/rampageprowrestlingdover

Sat, Jun 24 – Definitive Wrestling International – The Haunted Angelus House, 12413 Hudson Ave, Hudson, FL – 1 pm - facebook.com/DWIWrestling

Sat, Jun 24 – World Xtreme Wrestling – Jackson County Agricultural Center, 3631 Hwy 90, Marianna, FL – 7 pm – WXWwrestling.com

Sat, Jun 24 – Anarchy Wrestling – Landmark Arena, 4246 Mud Creek RD, Cornelia, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/AnarchyinCornelia

Sat, Jun 24 – United Championship Wrestling – Fellowship Baptist Church, 670 Robinson Ave, Grovetown, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/UCWHQ

Sat, Jun 24 – Wrestle Club – Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N Records Ave, Meridian, ID – 1 pm - facebook.com/idahowrestleclub

Sat, Jun 24 – Crash Tested Wrestling – Midlothian Park District, 14500 S Kostner Ave, Midlothian, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/CrashTestedWrestling

Sat, Jun 24 – POWW – American Legion, 9757 Pacific Ave, Franklin Park, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/POWW-Entertainment-346070140645

Sat, Jun 24 – EHF – ZB Falcons Nest 80, South Bend, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/EHFEntertainment

Sat, Jun 24 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme

Sat, Jun 24 – New Wave Pro Wrestling – New Wave Pro Arena, 1439 Ash ST, Terre Haute, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/NewWavePro

Sat, Jun 24 – Tri-State Wrestling – Blue Jeans Community Center, 1242 Main ST, Monroe City, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/TSWUnleashed

Sat, Jun 24 – Visionary Championship Wrestling – Richmond Family YMCA, 1215 S J ST, Richmond, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/VisionaryChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Jun 24 – Impact Pro – The Locker Room Bar and Grill, 216 E State ST, Algona, IA – 7 pm - facebook.com/ImpactProWrestling

Sat, Jun 24 – World Wrestling Alliance – The Next Level Indoor Sports Facility, 105 Carlton DR, Owensboro, KY – 6 pm - facebook.com/WWAISNOW

Sat, Jun 24 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lake Shore DR, Lake Charles, LA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Sat, Jun 24 – Beyond Wrestling – Melrose Memorial Hall, 590 Main ST, Melrose, MA – 1 pm - facebook.com/beyondwrestling

Sat, Jun 24 – Evolve – Melrose Memorial Hall, 590 Main ST, Melrose, MA – 7 pm – WWNLive.com

Sat, Jun 24 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623/

Sat, Jun 24 – Pro Wrestling Ego – 5100 I-55 N, Jackson, MS – 7 pm - facebook.com/egowrestling

Sat, Jun 24 – Cape Championship Wrestling – Arena Park, 410 Kiwanas DR, Cape Girardeau, MO – 6 pm - facebook.com/CapeChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Jun 24 – New Evolution Wrestling – Trinity-Placentia Arena, Newfoundland and Labrador – 6 pm - facebook.com/NewEvolutionWrestlingNL

Sat, Jun 24 – WAW – 163 Lake Ave, Manchester, NH – 8 pm - facebook.com/WAWDojo

Sat, Jun 24 – Superstars of Wrestling – VFW Post 9503, 383 Veterans Blvd, Bayville, NJ – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/SWFLIVE

Sat, Jun 24 – East Coast Professional Wrestling Hudson Valley – Pioneer Engine Co. #1, 73 Center ST, Ellenville, NY – 7 pm - facebook.com/ECPWHudsonValley

Sat, Jun 24 – New York Wrestling Connection – NYWC Sportatorium, 431-13 Brook Ave, Deer Park, NY – 7 pm

Sat, Jun 24 – CWF Mid-Atlantic – Mid-Atlantic Sportatorium, 1001 Springwood Ave, Gibsonville, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/cwfmidatlantic

Sat, Jun 24 – Dangerzone Sports Entertainment – The Salvation Army & Boys & Girls Club, 316 S Tarboro ST, Wilson, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/pages/Danger-Zone-Sports/532725210128741

Sat, Jun 24 – North American Wrestling Alliance – J&B Vinyl, 2311 Morganton Blvd, Lenoir, NC – 11 am - facebook.com/NAWA-Professional-Wrestling-1665340640360074

Sat, Jun 24 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Jun 24 – Mega Championship Wrestling – Victory Park Ohio, 7777 Victory LN, North Ridgeville, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/MegaChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Jun 24 – Real Action Pro Wrestling – Highland Center, 14 Highland Ave, Struthers, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/RealActionProWrestling

Sat, Jun 24 – X-treme Wrestling Entertainment – Hocking College Student Center, 3301 Hocking Parkway DR, Nelsonville, OH – 8 pm - facebook.com/XWEWrestlingOhio

Sat, Jun 24 – Impact Zone Wrestling – 1009 SW F Ave, Lawton, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/ImpactZoneWrestling

Sat, Jun 24 – NSW – St. Paul Church Hall, 12 Adamson ST, Norval (Halton Hills), ON – 6:30 pm

Sat, Jun 24 – Game Changer Wrestling – Game Changer World, 6616 Ruppsville RD, Allentown, PA – 6 pm - facebook.com/JCWprowrestling

Sat, Jun 24 – International Wrestling Cartel – Beaver Falls Middle School, 1601 8th Ave, Beaver Falls, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/iwcwrestling

Sat, Jun 24 – Ryse Wrestling – 1952 University DR, Lemont Furnace, PA – 7 pm

Sat, Jun 24 – TRUE – Berwick Salvation Army, 320 W Second ST, Berwick, PA – 7 pm – TrueProWrestling.com

Sat, Jun 24 – Scottich Wrestling Entertainment – Ardler Complex, Turnberry Avenue, Dundee, Scotland – 6:15 pm - sweonline.co.uk

Sat, Jun 24 – American Pro Wrestling – 122 Builders CT, Boiling Springs, SC – 8 pm - facebook.com/americanprowrestlingboilingsprings

Sat, Jun 24 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Jun 24 – AIWF Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Jun 24 – Imperial Wrestling Entertainment – Artesia Youth Center, 1800 S Loxley RD, Houghton Lake, MI – 6 pm - facebook.com/imperialwrestlingentertainment

Sat, Jun 24 – Empire State – St. Johnsburg Fire Hall, 7165 Ward RD, North Tonawanda, NY – 6 pm - facebook.com/ESWwrestling

Sat, Jun 24 – Edge Pro Wrestling – National Guard Armory, 1030 Eastern Ave, Nashville, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/ExtremelyDangerousGrapplingEntertainment

Sat, Jun 24 – Live Pro Wrestling – The Strand Concert Theatre, 220 S Front ST, Fremont, OH – 7:14 pm - facebook.com/liveprowrestlingentertainment

Sat, Jun 24 – Super Star Wrestling – Scotland Community Center, 3832 Scotland Main ST, Scotland, PA – 5 pm - facebook.com/SSWrestling

Sat, Jun 24 – Rampage Wrestling – Buffalo Springs Lake Amphitheater, Lubbock, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/Rampagewrestling

Sat, Jun 24 – WrestleCircus – 800 Congress Ave, Austin, TX – 6 pm - facebook.com/WrestleCircus

Sat, Jun 24 – Evolution Championship Wrestling – Evolution Sports Gym, 103 Smoky Mountain PL, Elizabethton, TN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Evolution-Championship-Wrestling-533639516803398

Sat, Jun 24 – Mountain Championship Wrestling – 97 Tom Pope RD, Pikeville, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/Mountain-Championship-Wrestling-836983106364696

Sat, Jun 24 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Jun 24 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Jun 24 – SPWA Championship Wrestling – 11071 Hwy 57 W, Pocahontas, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/ramertn

Sat, Jun 24 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, Jun 24 – Domination Zone Wrestling, Inc. – 1812 Avenue D, Suite 203, Katy, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/DZWrestling

Sat, Jun 24 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, Jun 24 – Old School Wrestling- 404 E 61st ST, Odessa, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/pg/OSW.Wrestling

Sat, Jun 24 – Texas Wrestling Entertainment – VFW Post 7634, 1310 E Hwy 285, Falfurrias, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/texaswrestlingentertainment

Sat, Jun 24 – AIWF England/HCW – Cue and Brew, Kidderminster, UK - facebook.com/HcwProWrestlingAllNewPage

Sat, Jun 24 – British Heritage Wrestling – Wallington Sports and Social Club, SM6 9BY Wallington, London, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/BritishHeritageWrestling

Sat, Jun 24 – Grapple Wrestling – Low Moor Club, 161 Huddersfield RD, BD 120TQ Bradford, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/GrappleWrestling

Sat, Jun 24 – House of Pain – Rainworth Miners Welfare FC, NG21 0 Mansfield, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Sat, Jun 24 – Knockout Wrestling – The Nines, 5-15 Dalkeith Street, Barrow-In-Furness Cumbria, LA14 1SP Barrow in Furness, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/KnockoutW

Sat, Jun 24 – Maximum Pro Wrestling – Whitehouse Social Club, Blackfell Washington, NE37 1LL Blackfell, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/maxprowrestling

Sat, Jun 24 – Preston City Wrestling – Preston Guild Hall, Lancaster RD, Preston, UK – 12 pm and 5:30 pm - facebook.com/PrestonCityWrestling

Sat, Jun 24 – Pro Wrestling Subjective – Rowley Learning Campus, Curral Road, B65 9 Rowley Regis, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/PWSubjective

Sat, Jun 24 – Reloaded Championship Wrestling Alliance – Emerson Park School, Wych Elm RD, Hornchurch, RM11 3AD London, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/RCWAWrestling

Sat, Jun 24 – Royal Imperial Wrestling – The Royal British Legion, CF336AE Pyle, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/Royal-Imperial-Wrestling-304846282876293

Sat, Jun 24 – WrestleForce – Fanshawe Community Centre, 73 Barnmead RD, RM9 5DX Dagenham, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/pg/WrestleForceUK

Sat, Jun 24 – Wrestle Midlands – Rowley Learning Campus, b65 9AN Rowley Regis, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WrestleMidlands2008

Sat, Jun 24 – Strong Style Pro – TRG Arena, 488 S Main ST, Amherst, VA – 8 pm - facebook.com/strongstylepro

Sat, Jun 24 – Lucha Libre Volcanica – Evolv Fitness of Seattle, 1317 Republican ST, Seattle, WA – 8:30 pm - facebook.com/LuchaVolcanica

Sat, Jun 24 – Pacific Wrestling Federation – Port Orchard Eagles, 4001 Jackson Ave SE, Port Orchard, WA – 7 pm - facebook.com/pacificwrestlingfederation

Sat, Jun 24 – Off the Chains Wrestling – 6835 Valley RD, Berkeley Springs, WV - facebook.com/OTCW10

Sun, Jun 25 – Legendary Professional Wrestling – Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Bradenton RD, Sarasota, FL – 6 pm - facebook.com/LegendaryProfessionalWrestlingAcademy

Sun, Jun 25 – Tampa Bay Pro Wrestling – Big Top Convention Center, 9250 E Fowler Ave, Building N, Tampa, FL – 12:30 pm - facebook.com/tampabayprowrestling

Sun, Jun 25 – Mucha Lucha Atlanta – Discotheque, 6100 Live Oak Parkway, Norcross, GA – 4:30 pm - facebook.com/muchaluchaatl

Sun, Jun 25 – Pro Wrestling Resurgence – Swansea Improvement Association, 301 Service ST, Belleville, IL – 4 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingResurgenceSTL

Sun, Jun 25 – ? – YWCA N 6th ST, Lafayette, IN – 3 pm - facebook.com/DynamiteCupTournament

Sun, Jun 25 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - kdwrestling.com

Sun, Jun 25 – Prime Time Wrestling – Georgetown Bingo Hall, Georgetown, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/primetimewrestlingky

Sun, Jun 25 – FIGHT – Montgomery Community Media, 7548 Standish PL, Rockville, MD – 12 pm - facebook.com/fightprowrestling

Sun, Jun 25 – Championship International Wrestling – City Market (inside Dort Mall Shopping Center), 3600 S Dort Highway (M-54), Flint, MI – M&G 2 pm, Event 3 pm - facebook.com/championshipinternationalwrestling

Sun, Jun 25 – International Big Time Wrestling – The Token Lounge, 28949 Joy RD, Westland, MI – 3 pm

Sun, Jun 25 – Michigan Wrestling Organization – Dixieland Flea Market, 2045 Dixie Hwy, Waterford, MI – 3 pm - facebook.com/Michigan-Wrestling-Organization-294443287149

Sun, Jun 25 – Southern Championship Wrestling – Rack and Roll Pool Hall, 17351 MS-603, Kiln, MS – 6 pm - facebook.com/SCWmississippi

Sun, Jun 25 – Ultimate Championship Pro Wrestling South – Marshall County Fairgrounds, 1569 Highway 7 N, Holly Springs, MS – 4 pm - facebook.com/Ultimate-championship-pro-wrestling-south-934762896578157

Sun, Jun 25 – America’s Most Liked – Hickory Convention Center, Hickory, NC – 4 pm - amlwrestling.com

Sun, Jun 25 – Mid-South Wrestling Alliance – Plaza Mayor at the Crossroads, 7000 Crossroads Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK – 3 pm - facebook.com/Mid-South-Wrestling-Alliance-by-RITC-Productions-264287253724201

Sun, Jun 25 – Courage Pro Wrestling – Holy Trinity Banquet Hall, 880 Barton ST E, Hamilton, ON – 4 pm - facebook.com/courageprowrestling

Sun, Jun 25 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, Jun 25 – Keystone Championship Wrestling – George Washington Carver Community Center, 249 E Jacoby ST, Norristown, PA – 3 pm - facebook.com/kcwkeystonechampionshipwrestlingllc

Sun, Jun 25 – Philippine Wrestling Revolution – Playland Fisher Mall, Quezon Avenue corner Roosevelt Avenue, Quezon City, Philippines – 2 pm - facebook.com/PHWrestlingRevo

Sun, Jun 25 – Branded Outlaw Wrestling – Hooligan’s Bar and Grill, 13920 N IH 35, Live Oak, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/Branded-Outlaw-Wrestling-1787565808147942

Sun, Jun 25 – Total Championship Wrestling – Killeen Army National Guary Armory, Killeen, TX – 5 pm - facebook.com/TotalChampionshipWrestling

Sun, Jun 25 – Future Championship Wrestling – Baggeridge Club, Lower Gornal, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/FCW2003

Sun, Jun 25 – House of Pain Wrestling – Calverton Working Men’s Club, Collyer RD, NG14 6JX Nottingham, UK – 3 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Sun, Jun 25 – LDN – Hayes WMC, Pump Lane, UB3 3NB, Hayes, UK – 4:30 pm – LDNwrestling.com

Sun, Jun 25 – Pride Promotions – The New Continental, Millbay Road, PL1 3LD Plymouth, UK – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingPrideuk

Sun, Jun 25 – PROGRESS – Electric Ballroom, 184 Camden High ST, NW1 8QL London, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/ProgressWrestling

Sun, Jun 25 – The Wrestling League – School of Slam, Low RD, CO12 3 Harwich, UK – 10 am - facebook.com/WrestlingLeague

Tue, Jun 27 – PROGRESS – The Dome, Tufnell Park, 2 Dartmouth Park Hill, NW5 1HL London, UK – 6:45 pm - facebook.com/ProgressWrestling

Wed, Jun 28 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Jun 28 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Jun 28 – CZW/WSU “Dojo Wars” – CZW/WSU Academy, 110 Harmon DR, Suite 304, Blackwood, NJ – 8 pm - czwrestling.com

Wed, Jun 28 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Thu, Jun 29 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Jun 29 – Pro Wrestling Phoenix – The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple ST, Omaha, NE – 7 pm - facebook.com/PWPlive

Thu, Jun 29 – Scottich Wrestling Entertainment – Bar 15, 15 Ward RD, Dundee, Scotland – 7 pm - sweonline.co.uk

Thu, Jun 29 – DEFY – Temple Theatre, 47 St. Helens Ave, Tacoma, WA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/DefyNW

Fri, Jun 30-Jul 2 – Barrie Wrestling – Five Points, 4 Dunlop ST W, Barrie, ON – 4 pm - facebook.com/pg/BarrieWrestling

Fri, Jun 30 – AIWF Southern Legacy Wrestling – Freedom Festival, Lafayette, AL - slwrevolution.com

Fri, Jun 30 – Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, Jun 30 – Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT – 8 pm - facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, Jun 30 – Entertainment One Wrestling – New Lakes of Regency Park, 8330 Civic DR, Port Richey, FL – 8 pm - facebook.com/E1Wrestling

Fri, Jun 30 – All Star Wrestling Network – AWN WrestlePlex, 1361 Peach Pkwy, Fort Valley, GA – 8 pm - allstarwrestlingnetwork.com

Fri, Jun 30 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Jun 30 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm – Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, Jun 30 – KWF – ?, New Delhi, India – 6 am - facebook.com/KWFPROWRESTLING

Fri, Jun 30 – Evolution Pro Wrestling – The Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 7:30 pm

Fri, Jun 30 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena/

Fri, Jun 30 – NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, Jun 30 – The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS - facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, Jun 30 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Sidepockets, 1237 NW State Rt 7, Blue Springs, MO – 7 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Fri, Jun 30 – Monster Factory – 541 Mantua Ave, Paulsboro, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/The-World-Famous-Monster-Factory

Fri, Jun 30 – International Wrestling Federation – Brockport Elks Lodge #2110, 4400 Sweden Walker RD, Brockport, NY – 7 pm - facebook.com/theiwf

Fri, Jun 30 – Mid-South Wrestling Alliance – Plaza Mayor at the Crossroads, 7000 Crossroads Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/Mid-South-Wrestling-Alliance-by-RITC-Productions-264287253724201

Fri, Jun 30 – Great North Wrestling – Pembroke Memorial Centre, Pembroke, ON – 7:30 pm - thehannibaltv.com

Fri, Jun 30 – 3 Count Pro Wrestling – 110 Helen ST, Chester, SC – 8 pm - facebook.com/threecount.prowrestlingacademy

Fri, Jun 30 – Glory Pro – Crossville TN National Guard Armory, 144 Sparta Hwy, Crossville, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/gloryprotn

Fri, Jun 30 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Jun 30 – Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Jun 30 – NWA Wrestling Revolution – Cine El Rey, 311 S 17th ST, McAllen, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/NWAWR

Fri, Jun 30 – New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, Jun 30 – VIP Wrestling – Saint Jude Hall (formerly Knights of Columbus), Arlington, TX – 6 pm - facebook.com/VIPWrestlingDallas

Fri, Jun 30 – Ironfist Wrestling – Archdales 73 Club, Worcester, Worcestershire, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/pages/Ironfist-Wrestling/241388815891287

Fri, Jun 30 – Fight Nation – The Westgate Hall, Westgate Hall RD, CT1 2BT Canterbury, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/fightnationuk

Fri, Jun 30 – Futureshock Wrestling – Macs Gym, Morton Mill, Failsworth, M35 0BN Manchester, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/FutureShockWres

Fri, Jun 30 – HOPE – Forest Town Welfare, Clipstone Road W, NG19 0 Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/HOPEWrestling

Fri, Jun 30 – Kamikaze Pro – Meadway Sports and Social, 235 Kelynmead RD, B33 8LJ Birmingham, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/KamikazeProUK

Fri, Jun 30 – LDN – Priory Community Hall, Queens Way, Weston Super Mare, UK – 7 pm – LDNwrestling.com

Fri, Jun 30 – Preston City Wrestling – Preston Guild Hall, Preston, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/PrestonCityWrestling

Fri, Jun 30 – Rock N Wrestle – Ironworks Venue, 122B Academy ST, IV1 1LX Inverness, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/rocknwrestle

Fri, Jun 30 – Renegade Pro Wrestling Alliance – Dead Zone Haunted Experience, 426 Beauregard ST, Charleston, WV – 6 pm - facebook.com/RPWAwv

Sat, Jul 1-Sun, Jul 2 – Brew City Wrestling – Summerfest, 200 N Harbor DR, Milwaukee, WI – 6 pm - facebook.com/BrewCityWrestling1

Sat, Jul 1 – AIWF Southern Legacy Wrestling – Munford Recreation Center, 105 Lions RD, Munford, AL – 7:30 pm - slwrevolution.com

Sat, Jul 1 – Fearless Championship Wrestling – 900 2nd ST, Haleyville, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Fearlesswrestling

Sat, Jul 1 – Rocket City Championship Wrestling – 14981 Hwy 231/431 (Behind Cosmos Gym), Hazel Green, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Rocketcitychampionshipwrestling

Sat, Jul 1 – Championship Wrestling from Arizona – Nile Theater, 105 W Main ST, Mesa, AZ – 6 pm - facebook.com/CWFAZTV

Sat, Jul 1 – WarZone Wrestling – Wellington Secondary College, 91 Police RD, Mulgrave, Australia – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/warzonewrestlingau

Sat, Jul 1 – Underground Empire Wrestling – UEW Arena, 926 Clela Ave, Los Angeles, CA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/undergroundempirewrestling

Sat, Jul 1 – Atomic Wrestling Entertainment – Cocoa Expo, 500 Friday RD, Cocoa, FL – 6:45 pm - facebook.com/atomicwrestlingentertainment

Sat, Jul 1 – Platinum Pro Wrestling – VFW Post 1966, 350 SW 25th ST, Ft. Lauderdale, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/platinumprowrestling

Sat, Jul 1 – Erding Wrestling Show – Burgersaal Haag, 83527 Haag in Oberbayern, Germany – 6 pm - facebook.com/EWS.Erding

Sat, Jul 1 – German Wrestling Federation – Huxleys Neue Welt, Hasenheide 107, 10967 Berlin, Germany – 7:30 pm - gwf-wrestling.com

Sat, Jul 1 – PROGRESS – Live Music Hall, Lichtstrasse, 50825 Cologne, Germany – 12:30 pm - facebook.com/ProgressWrestling

Sat, Jul 1 – Westside Xtreme Wrestling – Live Music Hall, Lichtstr 30, 50825 Cologne, Germany – 6 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Sat, Jul 1 – Pinfall Wrestling Association – Robin Roberts Stadium, 1415 N Grand Ave E, Springfield, IL – 8:30 pm - facebook.com/PWASpringfield

Sat, Jul 1 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme/

Sat, Jul 1 – Southern Indiana Championship Wrestling – Salem Fairgrounds, 118 N Fair ST, Salem, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/southernindianachampionshipwrestling

Sat, Jul 1 – Tri-State Wrestling – Shoals Catfish Festival, Main ST, Shoals, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/TSWUnleashed

Sat, Jul 1 – Appalachian Mountain Wrestling – Sherman Neace Athletic Cent, Hazard, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Appalachianmountainwrestling

Sat, Jul 1 – Universyl Wrestling Enterprizes – Wex in Cadillac, 1320 N Mitchell ST, Cadillac, MI – 7 pm - facebook.com/UWEPROWRESTLING

Sat, Jul 1 – Minnesota Indpenedent Wrestling – Forest Lake American Legion, 355 W Broadway Ave, Forest Lake, MN – 8 pm - facebook.com/groups/150580712706/

Sat, Jul 1 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623/

Sat, Jul 1 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Mod, 1809 McGee ST, Kansas City, MO – 9 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Sat, Jul 1 – Jersey All Pro Wrestling – Holy Trinity Church, 90 Leonardine Ave, South River, NJ – 3 pm - japw.net

Sat, Jul 1 – United Wrestling Coalition – Kelly’s Banquet Hall, 14 Railroad Ave, Wrightstown, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/real.newjersey

Sat, Jul 1 – NWA Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling – Nashville National Guard Armory, 1030 Eastern Ave, Nashville, NC – 7:30 pm

Sat, Jul 1 – Dynasty – Capital District YMCA, 900 Delaware Ave, Delmar, NY – 5 pm - facebook.com/Wearethedynasty

Sat, Jul 1 – House of Glory Wrestling – Elks Lodge, 82-20 Queens Blvd, Elmhurst, NY – 8 pm - facebook.com/HouseOfGloryWrestlingSchool

Sat, Jul 1 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Jul 1 – Bad Boys of Wrestling – Covered Rodeo Arena, Hugo, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/BadBoysOfWrestling

Sat, Jul 1 – Impact Zone Wrestling – 1009 SW F Ave, Lawton, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/ImpactZoneWrestling

Sat, Jul 1 – Legacy – Spooky Nook Sports, 75 Champ Blvd, Manheim, PA - facebook.com/LegacyStartsHere

Sat, Jul 1 – Phoenix Pro Wrestling – Blair County Convention Center, 1 Convention Center DR, Altoona, PA – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/PhoenixProfessionalWrestling/

Sat, Jul 1 – CWS – Colegio San Juan Bosco, San Juan, Puerto Rico – 7 pm - facebook.com/cwslanuevageneracion

Sat, Jul 1 – International Wrestling Syndicate – Club Unity, 1171 rue Sainte-Catherine Est, Montreal, QC – 7 pm - facebook.com/IWSHardcore

Sat, Jul 1 – American Pro Wrestling – 122 Builders CT, Boiling Springs, SC – 8 pm - facebook.com/americanprowrestlingboilingsprings

Sat, Jul 1 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Jul 1 – AIWF Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Jul 1 – Freedom Pro Wrestling – Nashville Fairgrounds Sports Arena, Nashville, TN - facebook.com/FreedomProWrestling

Sat, Jul 1 – Mountain Championship Wrestling – 97 Tom Pope RD, Pikeville, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/Mountain-Championship-Wrestling-836983106364696

Sat, Jul 1 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Jul 1 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Jul 1 – SPWA Championship Wrestling – 11071 Hwy 57 W, Pocahontas, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/ramertn

Sat, Jul 1 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, Jul 1 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, Jul 1 – 4 Front Wrestling – Thatcham Catholic Hall, Bath Road, RG18 3A Thatcham, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/Official4FW

Sat, Jul 1 – Alternative Wrestling – The Cornbow Hall, Hagley ST, B63 3AT Halesowen, UK – 7 pm - altwrestling.co.uk

Sat, Jul 1 – EPW American Wrestling – Rainbow Leisure Centre, Parkway Centre, Coulby Newham, TS8 0RY Middlesbrough, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/EPWAMERICANWRESTLING

Sat, Jul 1 – House of Pain – St. Ann with Emmanuel Church, Robin Hood Chase, NG3 4 Nottingham, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Sat, Jul 1 – Leicester Championship Wrestling – Brockington College, Leicester, UK - lcwrestling.co.uk

Sat, Jul 1 – North Wrestling – Riverside, Neptune House Coroners House, 1 The Close, NE1 3RQ Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/NORTHWrestlingNCL

Sat, Jul 1 – Reckless Intent Wrestling – 9th West Lothian Scout Group, Murieston Scout Hall, Bankton Walk, EH54 9LE Livingston, West Lothian, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/RECKLESSINTENTWRESTLING

Sat, Jul 1 – Southside Wrestling – Gordon Craig Theatre, Lytton Way, SG1 1LZ Stevenage, UK – 7 pm - southsidewrestling.co.uk

Sat, Jul 1 – Vertigo Pro – The Gate Arts and Community Centre, Keppoch ST, CF24 3JW, Cardiff, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/vertigoprowrestling

Sat, Jul 1 – Welsh Wrestling – Cardigan Swimming Pool and Leisure Complex, Napier ST Fairfield, SA43 1EH Cardigan, Ceredigion, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Sat, Jul 1 – Shenandoah Valley Pro Wrestling – Weyers Cave Community Center, 682 Weyers Cave RD, Weyers Cave, VA – 6 pm - facebook.com/Shenandoah-Valley-Pro-Wrestling-1462284097337422

Sun, Jul 2-Tue, Jul 4 – Great Lakes Championship Wrestling – Six Flags Great America/Hurricane Harbor, 1 Great America Pkwy, Gurnee, IL – 2 pm and 6 pm daily - facebook.com/BlizzardBrawl

Sun, Jul 2 – What Culture Pro Wrestling – Huxleys Neue Welt, Hasenheide 107, 10967 Berlin, Germany – 6:15 pm -facebook.com/whatcultureprowrestling

Sun, Jul 2 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - kdwrestling.com

Sun, Jul 2 – Crash Lucha Libre – ?, Oxaca, Mexico – 8 pm - facebook.com/thecrash.luchalibre

Sun, Jul 2 – Southern Championship Wrestling – Rack and Roll Pool Hall, 17351 MS-603, Kiln, MS – 6 pm - facebook.com/SCWmississippi

Sun, Jul 2 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, Jul 2 – Battlewar – Les Foufounes Electriques, 87 Sainte-Catherine ST E, Montreal, QC – 8 pm - facebook.com/battlewarinfo

Sun, Jul 2 – 4 Front Wrestling – Somerset Hall, The Precinct, BS20 6AH Portishead, North Somerset, UK – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/Official4FW

Sun, Jul 2 – Dropkixx – Elite Venue, Dunkirk Close, Gravesend, Kent, DA12 5ND, UK – 5 pm - dropkixx.com

Sun, Jul 2 – Pro Wrestling Subjective – Station Hotel, Castle Hill, DY1 4RA Dudley, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/PWSubjective

Sun, Jul 2 – PROGRESS – O2 Ritz Manchester, Whitworth ST W, M1 5NQ Manchester, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/ProgressWrestling

Sun, Jul 2 – Revolution Pro Wrestling – The Cockpit, Gateforth ST, NW8 8EH London, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/RevolutionProWrestling

Sun, Jul 2 – Southside Wrestling – Gordon Craig Theatre, Lyton Way, SG1 1LZ Stevenage, UK – 6:30 pm - southsidewrestling.co.uk

Sun, Jul 2 – AIWF Mega Pro Wrestling – 12316 MacCorkle Ave, Chesapeake, WV – 5 pm - facebook.com/pages/Mega-pro-wrestling/395090393874121

Sun, Jul 2 – River City Championship Wrestling – Riverside Park, La Crosse, WI – 3 pm - facebook.com/RiverCityCW

Wed, Jul 5 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Jul 5 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Jul 5 – CZW/WSU “Dojo Wars” – CZW/WSU Academy, 110 Harmon DR, Suite 304, Blackwood, NJ – 8 pm - czwrestling.com

Wed, Jul 5 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Thu, Jul 6 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Jul 6 – World Classic Professional Big Time Wrestling – Civic League Community Center, 928 Jackson ST, Zanesville, OH – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/WCPBTW

Thu, Jul 6 – Rock Solid Wrestling – Caruso Club Societa Caruso, 385 Haig ST, Sudbury, ON – 7 pm - facebook.com/Rocksolidpro/

Fri, Jul 7 – Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, Jul 7 – All Star Wrestling – Cloverdale Agriplex, 17798 62 Ave, Surrey, BC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/ASWCANADA

Fri, Jul 7 – All Pro Wrestling – Pacelli Gymnasium, 145 Lake Marced Blvd, Daly City, CA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/apwbootcamp

Fri, Jul 7 – Empire Wrestling Federation – EWF Arena at Knights of Columbus Hall, 4315 N Vincent Ave, Covina, CA – 8 pm – EmpireWrestlingFederation.com

Fri, Jul 7 – Hoodslam – Oakland Metro, 522 2nd ST, Oakland, CA – 9 pm - facebook.com/Hoodslam

Fri, Jul 7 – Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT – 8 pm - facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, Jul 7 – All Star Wrestling Network – AWN WrestlePlex, 1361 Peach Pkwy, Fort Valley, GA – 8 pm - allstarwrestlingnetwork.com

Fri, Jul 7 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Jul 7 – Georgia Independent Wrestling Alliance – National Guard Armory, 107 Hwy 49 West, Milledgeville, GA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/GIWAProWrestling

Fri, Jul 7 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm – Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, Jul 7 – Wrestle Club – Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd ST S, Nampa, ID – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/idahowrestleclub

Fri, Jul 7 – Southern Extreme Championship Wrestling – Duke’s Mix, 976 Main ST, Whitesburg, GA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/SouthernExtremeChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Jul 7 – RISE – Eagles Club, 6309 26th ST, Berwyn, IL – 8 pm - facebook.com/shimmerwomen

Fri, Jul 7 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena/

Fri, Jul 7 – MWA Pro Wrestling – Lancaster Event Center, Lancaster, KS – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/MWAMIdwest

Fri, Jul 7 – NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, Jul 7 – Midget Mania – Tall Cedars Hall, 2501 Putty Hill, Parkville, MD – 7 pm

Fri, Jul 7 – Steel Domain Wrestling – Pan-O-Prog Days, Lakeville, MN – 7 pm - facebook.com/steeldomainwrestling

Fri, Jul 7 – The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS - facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, Jul 7 – WEC – Ripley Parks and Rec Center, 109 S School ST, Ripley, MS – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/WECWrestling

Fri, Jul 7 – Monster Factory – 541 Mantua Ave, Paulsboro, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/The-World-Famous-Monster-Factory

Fri, Jul 7 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH – 7:30 pm - rockstarprowrestling.com

Fri, Jul 7 – Palmetto Championship Wrestling – Vive Church, 2630 Clemson RD, Columbia, SC – 7 pm - facebook.com/PalmettoChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Jul 7 – Full Throttle Wrestling – River Plantation RV Resort, 1004 Pkwy, Sevierville, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/pages/FTW-Full-Throttle-Wrestling/266160060188529

Fri, Jul 7 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Jul 7 – Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Jul 7 – Heavy Metal Wrestling – Korova, 107 E Martin ST, San Antonio, TX – 8:30 pm - facebook.com/HeavyMetalWrestlingSA

Fri, Jul 7 – NWA Wrestling Revolution – Cine El Rey, 311 S 17th ST, McAllen, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/NWAWR

Fri, Jul 7 – New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, Jul 7 – LDN – Sandbach Town Hall, High Street, CW11 1AX Sandbach, UK – 7:30 pm – LDNwrestling.com

Fri, Jul 7 – What Culture Pro Wrestling – Bowlers Exhibition Centre, M17 1SN Stretford, UK – 6:15 pm - facebook.com/whatcultureprowrestling

Fri, Jul 7 – 3-2-1 Battle – Evolv Fitness of Seattle, 1317 Republican ST, Seattle, WA – 9 pm - facebook.com/321Battle

Fri, Jul 7 – Renegade Pro Wrestling Alliance – Dead Zone Haunted Experience, 426 Beauregard ST, Charleston, WV – 6 pm - facebook.com/RPWAwv

Sat, Jul 8-Sun, Jul 9 – Shimmer – Eagles Club, 6309 26th ST, Berwyn, IL – Sat 2 pm, Sun 12 pm - facebook.com/shimmerwomen

Sat, Jul 8-Sun, Jul 9 – RISE – First Direct Arena, Arena Way, Clay Pit LN, LS2 8 Leeds, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/riseengland

Sat, Jul 8 – Fearless Championship Wrestling – 900 2nd ST, Haleyville, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Fearlesswrestling

Sat, Jul 8 – Bryckhouse Pro Wrestling – American Legion, 651 El Camino, Redwood City, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/Bryckhousepro

Sat, Jul 8 – Pro Wrestling Revolution – Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds, 2601 E Lake Ave, Watsonville, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/PWRevolution

Sat, Jul 8 – SoCal Pro Wrestling – Oceanside Boys & Girls Club, 401 Country Club LA, Oceanside, CA – 7 pm – SoCalProWrestling.com

Sat, Jul 8 – Venue Wrestling Entertainment – Fun 4 All, 411 E Aurora DR, El Centro, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/Venue-Wrestling-Entertainment-616259448532444

Sat, Jul 8 – 302 Wrestling – Nur Shrine Center, 198 S DuPont Hwy (Route 13 and 40 split), New Castle, DE – 7 pm - facebook.com/302ProWrestling

Sat, Jul 8 – Championship Wrestling from Georgia – City Gym, 200 Witcher ST, Union Point, GA – 7:05 pm - facebook.com/GeorgiaWrestling

Sat, Jul 8 – Dalton Championship Wrestling – Dalton Rec Center, 904 Civic DR, Dalton, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/DaltonChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Jul 8 – ARW – American Legion Post 100, 1800 Central Ave, Lake Station, IN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Arwpro-LIVE-859953854039827

Sat, Jul 8 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme

Sat, Jul 8 – New Wave Pro Wrestling – 1439 Ash ST, Terra Haute, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/NewWavePro

Sat, Jul 8 – Tri-State Wrestling – 311 W Park ST, Odon, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/TSWUnleashed

Sat, Jul 8 – World Wrestling Xpress – Great Bend National Guard Armory, Breat Bend, KS – 7 pm - facebook.com/WWXWorldWrestlingXpress

Sat, Jul 8 – Avalanche Wrestling Entertainment – Aroostook Centre Mall, 830 Main ST, Presque Isle, ME – 3:30 pm - facebook.com/AvalancheWrestlingEntertainment2015

Sat, Jul 8 – Pro Wrestling Battleground – Wilebski’s Blue Saloon, 1638 Rice ST, Saint Paul, MN – 6 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingBattleground

Sat, Jul 8 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623/

Sat, Jul 8 – Southern Championship Wrestling – Hideout Bar, Long Beach, MS – 6 pm - facebook.com/SCWmississippi

Sat, Jul 8 – MMWA – South Broadway Athletic Club, 2301 S 7th ST, St. Louis, MO – 8 pm - saintlouiswrestling.com

Sat, Jul 8 – American Championship Entertainment – Morgan Jr. Arena, 67 Hathaway ST, Wallington, NJ – 7:30 pm - aceprowrestling.com

Sat, Jul 8 – Combat Zone Wrestling – 601 Laurel Oak RD, Voorhees, NJ – 7:30 pm – CZWrestling.com

Sat, Jul 8 – Cross Roads Wrestling – Sacred Heart Church, 109 4th ST, Riverton, NJ – 6:15 pm - facebook.com/CrossRoadsPro

Sat, Jul 8 – United Wrestling Coalition – Kelly’s Banquet Hall, 14 Railroad Ave, Wrightstown, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/real.newjersey

Sat, Jul 8 – Upstate Professional Wrestling – 100 Boxart ST, Rochester, NY – 6 pm - facebook.com/upstateprowrestling

Sat, Jul 8 – Chikara – The New Mid-Atlantic Sportatorium, 1001 Springwood Ave, Gibsonville, NC – 2 pm & 7 pm - chikarapro.com

Sat, Jul 8 – Premier Wrestling Xperience – 3500 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC – 3 pm - facebook.com/pwxwrestling

Sat, Jul 8 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Jul 8 – Maximum Assault Wrestling – IAV, 4567 Oberlin Ave, Lorain, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/Maximum-Assault-Wrestling-261990134008921

Sat, Jul 8 – Premiere Wrestling Alliance – Fairfield County Fair, 157 E Fair Ave, Lancaster, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/PWAOhio

Sat, Jul 8 – Savage Anarchy Wrestling – SAW Castle (Marion Cadet Hall), Marion, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/SAW-Savage-Anarchy-Wrestling-1033208333360910

Sat, Jul 8 – Grand Slam Wrestling – 1 Maxson Drive, Old Forge, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/grandslamwrestlingpa/

Sat, Jul 8 – Pro Wrestling Rampage – Saga Club, 3828 Washington Ave, Erie, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingRampage

Sat, Jul 8 – Renegade Wrestling Alliance – West Newton Gym, 113 S Fifth ST, West Newton, PA – 7 pm – RWALive.com

Sat, Jul 8 – Northern Championship Wrestling – Centre Culturel Et Communautaire, 120 Blvd Du Seminaire, Sainte-Therese, QC – 7:30 pm - ncw.qc.ca

Sat, Jul 8 – American Pro Wrestling – 122 Builders CT, Boiling Springs, SC – 8 pm - facebook.com/americanprowrestlingboilingsprings

Sat, Jul 8 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Jul 8 – AIWF Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Jul 8 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Jul 8 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Jul 8 – SPWA Championship Wrestling – 11071 Hwy 57 W, Pocahontas, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/ramertn

Sat, Jul 8 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, Jul 8 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, Jul 8 – Old School Wrestling – MCW Elegante Hotel, Caribbean Ballroom, 404 E 61st ST, Odessa, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/pg/OSW.Wrestling

Sat, Jul 8 – Fight Nation – Causeway School, Larkspur DR, BN23 8 Eastbourne, East Sussex, UK – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/fightnationuk

Sat, Jul 8 – Pro Wrestling Chaos – Hungerford Community Centre, Hungerford RD, BS4 5 Bristol, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingChaos

Sat, Jul 8 – Revolution Pro – Walthamstow Assembly Hall, Forest Road, E17 4 Walthamstow, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/RevolutionProWrestling

Sat, Jul 8 – Target Wrestling – Lochside Club, 250 Lochside RD, DG2 0EB Dumfries, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/TargetWrestling

Sat, Jul 8 – Inland Pro Wrestling – Riverside Place, 1110 W Riverside Ave, Spokane, WA – 6 pm - facebook.com/InlandProWrestling

Sat, Jul 8 – All Star Wrestling – Madison Civic Center, 261 Washington Ave, Madison, WV – 7 pm - facebook.com/allstarwrestlingwv

Sat, Jul 8 – Great Lakes Championship Wrestling – Ashippun Firemans Park, W2665 Oak ST, Ashippin, WI – 5 pm - facebook.com/BlizzardBrawl

Sun, Jul 9 – Best of the West – Hanford Civic Auditorium, 400 N Douty ST, Hanford, CA – 6 pm - facebook.com/BOTWest

Sun, Jul 9 – Elite Championship Wrestling – East Park Rec Center, 107 Robert ST, Houma, FL – 5 pm - facebook.com/elitechampionshipwrestling

Sun, Jul 9 – Glory Pro – Fairgrounds Exposition Building, 200 S Belt E, Belleville, IL – 3 pm

Sun, Jul 9 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - kdwrestling.com

Sun, JUl 9 – MWA Pro Wrestling – Hog Stop BBQ Outdoor Arena, 2327 S 24th T, Council Bluffs, IA – 4:30 pm - facebook.com/MWAMIdwest

Sun, Jul 9 – Xtreme Intense Championship Wrestling – The Imperial House, 34701 Groesbeck Hwy, Clintown Township, MI – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/DetroitXICW

Sun, Jul 9 – Southern Championship Wrestling – Rack and Roll Pool Hall, 17351 MS-603, Kiln, MS – 6 pm - facebook.com/SCWmississippi

Sun, Jul 9 – Impact Pro Wrestling New Zealand – Mt. Eden War Memorial Hall, 487 Dominion RD, Balmoral, Auckland, New Zealand – 7 pm - facebook.com/ImpactProwrestlingNZ

Sun, Jul 9 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, Jul 9 – School of Morton – 2085 Chuckey Hwy, Chuckey, TN – 5 pm - facebook.com/schoolofmorton

Sun, Jul 9 – LDN – UK Paper Leisure Club, Ave of Remembrance, ME10 4DE Sittingbourne, UK – 3 pm – LDNwrestling.com

Sun, Jul 9 – Lucha Forever – The 1865 Southampton, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/LuchaForeverUK

Sun, Jul 9 – New Generation Wrestling – Beverley Memorial Hall, Beverley, UK – 7 pm - ngwuk.com

Sun, Jul 9 – PROGRESS – 02 Academy Birmingham, 16-18 Horsefair, Bristol ST, B1 1DB Birmingham, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/ProgressWrestling

Wed, Jul 12 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Jul 12 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Jul 12 – CZW/WSU “Dojo Wars” – CZW/WSU Academy, 110 Harmon DR, Suite 304, Blackwood, NJ – 8 pm - czwrestling.com

Wed, Jul 12 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Thu, Jul 13 – Sunbelt Wrestling Entertainment – Lanier County High School, 325 W Patten Ave, Lakeland, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/sunbeltwrestling

Thu, Jul 13 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Jul 13 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Cronies Charhouse and Ginmill, 310 S Main ST, Kouts, IN – 8 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Thu, Jul 13 – WrestlePro – Horse Park of New Jersey, 626 Rt 524, Allentown, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/wrestlepro

Fri, Jul 14 – Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, Jul 14 – Big West Wrestling – Lake City Bowling & Billiards, #100-2789 Hwy 97N, Kelowna, BC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/BigWestWrestling

Fri, Jul 14 – Big Time Wrestling – Newark High School (Newark Autism Fundraiser), 39375 Cedar Blvd, Newark, CA – M&G 5 pm, Event 7:30 pm - btwrestling.com

Fri, Jul 14 – Empire Wrestling Federation – EWF Arena at Knights of Columbus Hall, 4315 N Vincent Ave, Covina, CA – 8 pm – EmpireWrestlingFederation.com

Fri, Jul 14 – Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT – 8 pm - facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, Jul 14 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Jul 14 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm – Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, Jul 14 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – On The Rox, 214 S Broadway ST, Seymour, IN – 9 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Fri, Jul 14 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena/

Fri, Jul 14 – 3XWrestling – American Legion Hispanic Post 731, 1511 S Union ST, Des Moines, IA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/3XWrestling

Fri, Jul 14 – NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, Jul 14 – Pro Wrestling All-Stars of Detrioit – Play Atlantis, LLC, 19400 Allen RD, Melvindale, MI – 6:45 pm - facebook.com/PWASDETROIT

Fri, Jul 14 – The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS - facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, Jul 14 – Chikara – First Energy Stadium, 1900 Centre Ave, Reading, PA – 7 pm - chikarapro.com

Fri, Jul 14 – Classic Championship Wrestling – Cibort Park, Steelton, PA – 6 pm - facebook.com/Classic-Championship-Wrestling-164672283545358

Fri, Jul 14 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Jul 14 – Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Jul 14 – NWA Wrestling Revolution – Cine El Rey, 311 S 17th ST, McAllen, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/NWAWR

Fri, Jul 14 – New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, Jul 14 – Lucha Forever – Aston Studios’ Union, 60 Aston ST, Birmingham, B4 7ES Birmingham, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/LuchaForeverUK

Fri, Jul 14 – NOVA Pro – Jewish COmmunity Center of Northern Virginia, 8900 Little River Turnpike, Fairfax, VA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/NorthernVirginiaProWrestling

Fri, Jul 14 – Renegade Pro Wrestling Alliance – Dead Zone Haunted Experience, 426 Beauregard ST, Charleston, WV – 6 pm - facebook.com/RPWAwv

Sat, Jul 15 – Fearless Championship Wrestling – 900 2nd ST, Haleyville, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Fearlesswrestling

Sat, Jul 15 – Rockey City Championship Wrestling – 14981 Hwy 231/431 (Behind Cosmos Gym), Hazel Green, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Rocketcitychampionshipwrestling

Sat, Jul 15 – United Pro Wrestling – Pub Mooloolaba, 23 Venning ST, Mooloolaba, Queensland, Australia – 7 pm - facebook.com/UPWAustralia

Sat, Jul 15 – Maverick PRo/Southern California Wrestling Alliance – UEW Arena, 926 Clela Ave, Los Angeles, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/SoCalWrestlingAlliance

Sat, Jul 15 – Right Coast Pro – Greater Newark Boys and Girls Club, 109 Glasgow DR, Newark, DE – 7 pm - facebook.com/rightcoastpro

Sat, Jul 15 – United States Wrestling Alliance – Team Vision Dojo, 6923 Narcoossee RD #620, Orlando, FL – 8 pm - facebook.com/pg/USWAJax

Sat, Jul 15 – World Xtreme Wrestling – Minneola Recreation Center, 800 N. Highway 27, Minneola, FL – 6:30 pm – WXWwrestling.com

Sat, Jul 15 – AIWF Southern Legacy Wrestling – Lafayette Recreation Center, 630 S Main ST, Lafayette, GA – 7:30 pm - slwrevolution.com

Sat, Jul 15 – NWA Georgia – St. Luke United Methodist Church, 301 11st ST, Columbus, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWAGEORGIA

Sat, Jul 15 – NWA Southeastern Wrestling Association – Pavo Peacock Center, Pavo, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/pages/Southeastern-Wrestling-Association/330697750444463

Sat, Jul 15 – AAW – 115 Bourbon Street, 3359 W 115th ST, Merrionette Park, IL – 7:30 pm - aawrestling.com

Sat, Jul 15 – Chicago Style Wrestling – Edison Park Inn, 6715 N Olmsted Ave, Chicago, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/ChicagoStyleWrestling

Sat, Jul 15 – Midwest Impact Pro – American Legion, 100 Scroggins Ave, Mt. Pulaski, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/midwestimpact

Sat, Jul 15 – Southern Illinois Championship Wrestling – East Carondelet Community Center, 832 State ST, East Carondelet, IL – 8 pm - sicw.org

Sat, Jul 15 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme

Sat, Jul 15 – New Wave Pro Wrestling – Clinton Eagles, 100 S Water ST, Clinton, IN – 5 pm - facebook.com/NewWavePro

Sat, Jul 15 – SCW – Walcott Coliseum, 116 E Bryant ST, Walcott, IA – 7 pm - facebook.com/scwpro

Sat, Jul 15 – VooDoo Wrestling – Holy Guardian Angel Church, Bridge City, LA – 7 pm - facebook.com/VooDoo-Wrestling-469272303224282

Sat, Jul 15 – Global Independent Wrestling – Acadia Event Center, 171 Bar Harbor RD, Trenton, ME – 5 pm - facebook.com/G.I.W.NOW

Sat, Jul 15 – American Wrestling Federation – Mr. Jims, 840 Hwy 23, Foley, MN – 6 pm - facebook.com/proAWF

Sat, Jul 15 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623/

Sat, Jul 15 – Violence X Suffering Professional Wrestling – Knights of Columbus, 106 Bergen Ave, Ridgefield Park, NJ – 4 pm - facebook.com/VIOLENCExSUFFERING

Sat, Jul 15 – Southern Pro Wrestling – Queenstown Memorial Centre, 1 Memorial ST, Queenstown, Otago, New Zealand - facebook.com/SPWNZ

Sat, Jul 15 – Failure to Conform – 2717 S 3rd ST, Ironton, OH – 12 pm - facebook.com/ftcwrestling

Sat, Jul 15 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Jul 15 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Thiel’s Wheels, 350 Tarhe Trail, Upper Sandusky, OH – 4 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Sat, Jul 15 – Premier Championship Wrestling – Turner’s Hall, 7325 Guthrie Ave, Cleveland, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/premierchampionshipwrestling

Sat, Jul 15 – Impact Zone Wrestling – 1009 SW F Ave, Lawton, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/ImpactZoneWrestling

Sat, Jul 15 – Imperial Wrestling Revolution – Donald W Reynolds Recreation Center, 1105 N Willow ST, Pauls Valley, OK – 6 pm - facebook.com/Imperialwrestlingrevolution

Sat, Jul 15 – Deathproof – Christopher’s Banquet Hall, 746 Barton ST E, Hamilton, ON – 7 pm - deathprooffightclub.com

Sat, Jul 15 – Pioneer Valley Pro Wrestling – Maximum Capacity, 116 School ST, Chicopee, MA – 7 pm - facebook.com/PioneerValleyPro

Sat, Jul 15 – Atomic Championship Wrestling – Stevens Fire Hall Company, 91 Stevens RD, Stevens, PA – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/Atomic-Championship-Wrestling-647683885273934

Sat, Jul 15 – American Pro Wrestling – 122 Builders CT, Boiling Springs, SC – 8 pm - facebook.com/americanprowrestlingboilingsprings

Sat, Jul 15 – Battle Zone Wrestling – South Carolina Peach Festival, Gaffney, SC – 3 pm - facebook.com/battlezonewrestling

Sat, Jul 15 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Jul 15 – AIWF Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Jul 15 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Jul 15 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Jul 15 – SPWA Championship Wrestling – 11071 Hwy 57 W, Pocahontas, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/ramertn

Sat, Jul 15 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, Jul 15 – League of Lions Wrestling – D-Rocks Gym, 315 Pope ST, Marshall, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/leagueoflionswrestling

Sat, Jul 15 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, Jul 15 – Rampage Wrestling – Premier Sportsplex, 9000 Memphis Ave, Lubbock, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Rampagewrestling

Sat, Jul 15 – Renegade Revolution Wrestling – Brule Gym, 705 E Washington, Navasota, TX - facebook.com/RWRHOUSTON

Sat, Jul 15 – Victory Pro Wrestling – Corpus Christi Events Center, 3126 Holly RD, Corpus Christi, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/officialvpw

Sat, Jul 15 – GOOD Wrestling – The Craufurd Arms, 59 Stratford RD, Wolverton, MK12 5LT Milton Keynes, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/goodwrestlinguk

Sat, Jul 15 – House of Pain – Beestonn Youth and Community Centre, West End Beeston, NG9 1GL Nottingham, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Sat, Jul 15 – LDN – Braunstone Civic Hall, 209 Kingsway, Braunstone Town, LE3 2PP Leicester, UK – 7 pm – LDNwrestling.com

Sat, Jul 15 – Shropshire Wrestling Alliance – Dawley Town Hall, New ST, TF4 3JR Telford, UK – 6:45 pm - facebook.com/ShropsWrestling

Sat, Jul 15 – Classic Pro Wrestling – New Kent High School, 7365 Egypt RD, New Kent, VA – 5 pm - facebook.com/classicprowrestlin

Sat, Jul 15 – West Virginia Championship Wrestling – Salvation Army, 300 Princeton Ave, Princeton, WV – 7 pm - facebook.com/wvcwtv

Sun, Jul 16 – Epic Championship Wrestling – Santa Rosa County Auditorium, 4530 Spikes Way, Milton, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Epic-Championship-Wrestling-1568299670094698

Sun, Jul 16 – Legendary Professional Wrestling – Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Bradenton RD, Sarasota, FL – 6 pm - facebook.com/LegendaryProfessionalWrestlingAcademy

Sun, Jul 16 – Rome Classic Pro Wrestling – Skater Zone, 2606 Calhoun RD, Rome, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/RomeClassic

Sun, Jul 16 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - kdwrestling.com

Sun, Jul 16 – Michigan Wrestling Organization – Union City Field, 4151 Torred RD, Flint, MI – 3 pm - facebook.com/Michigan-Wrestling-Organization-294443287149

Sun, Jul 16 – Xtreme Intense Championship Wrestling – The Imperial House, 34701 Groesbeck Hwy, Clintown Township, MI – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/DetroitXICW

Sun, Jul 16 – Southern Championship Wrestling – Rack and Roll Pool Hall, 17351 MS-603, Kiln, MS – 6 pm - facebook.com/SCWmississippi

Sun, Jul 16 – Pro Wrestling Explosion – VFW Hall Post 7334, Somerdale, NJ – 2 pm - facebook.com/prowrestlingexplosion

Sun, Jul 16 – Modern Vintage Wrestling – AIT Festival Hall, Fayetteville, NC – 4 pm - facebook.com/ModernVintageWrestling

Sun, Jul 16 – Cleveland Wrestling Alliance – San Lorenzo Club, 3121 Clark Ave, Cleveland, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/Cleveland-Wrestling-Alliance-1617059298548838

Sun, Jul 16 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, Jul 16 – Pro Wrestling Explosion – VWF Hal 7334, 10 Kennedy Blvd, Somerdale, NJ – 3 pm

Sun, Jul 16 – Futureshock Wrestling – Macs Gym, Morton Mill, Failsworth, M35 0BN Manchester, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/FutureShockWres

Sun, Jul 16 – International Pro Wrestling: UK – Casino Rooms Nightclub, Blue Boar Ln, Rochester, ME1 1PD Kent, UK – 4 pm - ipwuk.com

Sun, Jul 16 – Pro Wrestling Ulster – Europe Hotel, Great Victoria ST, BT2 7AP Belfast, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/prowrestlingulster

Sun, Jul 16 – Tapout Wrestling – Central Bar, Camberley Working Mens Club, GU15 3SD Camberley, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/tapoutwrestling