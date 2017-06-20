Jermaine Royster reporting …

Smackdown comes us live from the Wright State University Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio and tonight Smackdown General Manager Daniel Bryan makes his long awaited return. Bryan has a lot to deal with tonight as he will address Carmella’s winning of the Money in the Bank briefcase as well as other topics. Baron Corbin came away withe the Money in the Bank briefcase as well and during Talking Smack he would already confront Jinder Mahal. Speaking of the Maharaja, he would beat Orton in his rematch as well as The Uso’s defeating The New Day.

The show begins with Carmella’s music hits and she makes her way to the ring alongside James Ellsworth, Ellsworth introduces Carmella to the crowd. Carmella hears jeers from the crowd then Carmella says that in the last few days her name has been trending, because of how she won. Carmella says shes didnt make a mockery of the match and she didnt need James Ellsworth but it all doent matter because she doesnt care. Carmella talks about being overlooked for the longest time but she is now on top. Carmella says she won the match fair and square and the fans should be ashamed because this type of finish has happened before. Carmella states that there are no rules in a Money in the Bank so there is no way she could have broken won. She says Bryan should just recognize that she is Ms. Money in the Bank and no one can do a damn thing about it.

Singles Match

Big E(New Day) vs Jimmy Uso(The Uso’s)[Smackdown Live Tag Team Championshions]

Jimmy starts quick with fore arms to the back of Big E but E’s strength is to much, Big E goes with the abdominal stretch then sends Jimmy to the outside. Jimmy scores with a big Super kick on the apron as Jay Uso distracts Big E. Jimmy then attacks Big E in the corner then parades around the ring, Jay strikes Big E again on the apron then counters Big E’s second ropes spear. Jimmy slaps on a rear chin lock then lets off a few right hands. Jimmy goes to the top but Big E catches Jimmy in mid air and hits a variety of belly to back suplex. Jimmy would counter Big E’s body press with a Samoan drop but Big E would counter Jimmy with a Big Ending but Jimmy escapes to the outside. The Usos start to leave then Kofi hits a spring board move stopping them which allows Big E to hit the Big Ending to Jimmy and get the win.

Your Winner: Jimmy Uso

Smackdown Live Women’s Champion Naomi is interviewed backstage and Lana shows up to demand a rematch in which Naomi accepts for next week.

Singles Match

Dolph Ziggler vs Shinsuke Nakamura

The crowd chants for Nakamura right as the bell sounds and Ziggler tries his mat wrestling to take down Nakamura. Both men start to feel each other out where Nakamura counters Ziggler sending him to the outside. Ziggler would then rush back in and try a series of rolls up which Shinsuke would get away from and deliver some serious knee strikes. Nakamura misses in the corner and Ziggler sends Shinsuke into the steel post, Ziggler then scores with a big drop kick to Shinsuke. Dolph rakes the face of Shinsuke with the side of his boot then give Nakamura a big shot to the knees. Dolph goes for another big move but Shinsuke counters and sends Ziggler over the ropes. Back in the ring Nakamura scores with a knee strike but now ZIggler counters and drops Nakamura. Shinsuke comes back with wicked kicks then Shinsuke catches Dolph with another knee off the ropes. Shinsuke continues with more strikes for a two count then Nakamura gives even more knee strikes to Ziggler who cant stand on his own. Nakamura picks up Dolph and after a bit of struggling Nakamura hits a face buster but Dolph counters the kinsasha and scores with the Fameasser for a two count. Dolph then sets up for the super kick but Nakamura counters into a cross arm breaker but Dolph rakes the eyes of Nakamura while the ref isnt looking. Dolph then counters the exploder suplex with the Zig Zag for a two count then Dolph goes for the sleeper hold. Nakamura gets up while Ziggler maintains the hold but Shinsuke gets away and hits the Kinsasha to Zigglers back, Nakamura gets up and blasts Ziggler with another Kinsasha and Nakamura gets the win.

Your Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

Kevin Owens comes out for his Open Challenge and he says he will give anyone from Dayton, Ohio a United States Championship match. AJ Styles comes to the ring to answer the challenge but Owens says he isnt from Ohio. Then Chad Gable comes to answer the challenge and he tells Owens that he just moved to Dayton this morning.

Kevin Owens “New Face of America” Open Challenge

Singles Match

Kevin Owens(c) vs Chad Gable(American Alpha)

Gable starts off quck hitting a series of German suplexes followed by an ankle lock which Owens escapes by getting to the bottom rope. Chad Gable tries a super plex but Owens gets away, Gable then tries another series of rollup pin attempts which owens escapes from, Owens then goes for a slam which Gable counters into a DDT then follows with a moonsault for a two count. Gable tries another suplex but Owens counters throwing Gable into the corner. Owens misses the Cannonball and Gable counters with a deadlift German suplex for a two count. Owens would then counter Gables next move and hit the Pop Up Powerbomb and cover Gable for the win.

Your Winner: Kevin Owens

Next we hear Daniel Bryans music and the Smackdown General Manager makes his return to Smackdown Live. Bryan begins with stating that he and Shane McMahon have discussed things and he has been informed to go “by the book” on this matter, Shane then brings all of the MITB participants to the ring, Carmella included. Daniel says there is nothing in the rule book that disputes Carmella’s win but there has never been a case where someone has unhooked the briefcase and gave it to someone else. James Ellsworth chimes inc alling Daniel Bryan soft then brings up Bryans kids. Daniel fires back at Ellsworth then all the superstars back talk each other until Bryan calms the situation. Daniel Bryan then says Carmella has made history because she is the first person to ever have to relenquish a money in the Bank briefcase because he will not let the ending stand. Bryan informs all the competitors that next week on Smackdown Live there will be another Money in the Bank ladder match, Bryan snatches away the case from Carmella then goes back up the ramp. All the women would then battle in the ring with Carmella taking the Natural Selection from Charlotte Flair then Becky Lynch locks on the Dis Armer.

Smackdown Live Main Event

Singles Match

Luke Harper vs “The Maharaja” Jinder Mahal(WWE Champion)

Jinder locks up with Harper then Luke attacks Jinder in the corner and tops it off with a big drop kick sending Mahal to the outside. Luke Harper tries a big suicide dive onto the Singh Brothers then Jinder takes control afterwards. Jinder gets Harper in the ring and Mahal works the arm of Harper then attack the spine with knee strikes. Harper tries to fight back but Jinder goes back to work on the left arm of Harper. Harper fights up but Jinder scores with a big elbow, Harper would then counter Mahal with a butterfly suplex then a senton over the top rope followed by a big boot for a two count. Harper misses the Discus Punch but scores with a swinging side slam for a two count. Harper then goes to the top rope but Mahal stops him then follows, Mahal then hits a super plex but after we all of a sudden hear Baron Corbins music and Corbin distracts Mahal as Harper tries to score a win. Haper goes for a kick but Mahal counters into his finisher The Colas and Mahal gets the win.

Your Winner: Jinder Mahal

After the match is over we see Randy Orton come to the ring and he goes straight for Mahal and attacks him on the outside floor then drags Mahal into the ring. As Orton signals the RKO we see The Singh Brothers come in for the save but Orton give them both RKO’s and Smackdown Live goes off the air.