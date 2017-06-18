WWE Money in the Bank (2017) will be coming to you live on the WWE Network! This historic event is brought to you by the Smackdown Live brand and will take place tonight on June 18, 2017, at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri!!! This will be the first time there will be an all female Money In The Bank match! We also Have the traditional Money In The Bank match, the WWE Championship and Smackdown Tag Titles are all on the line!!!

- Kick Off Show:

Rene Young is joined by 5 time, 5 time, 5 time, 5 time, 5 time champion Booker T and Sam Roberts!

*The Hype Bros vs The Colons*

This match saw the return of Zack Ryder! Mojo comes in and cleans house. Zack hits the Broski Boot on Primo knocking Primo out of the ring. The finish came when Mojo and Ryder hit the Hype Ryder on Epico giving them the 123!

Winners: The Hype Bros

Main Card:

Here we go! We have Tom Phillips, JBL and Byron Saxton calling the action!

(Smackdown Woman’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match)

*Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch vs Tamina vs Carmella (with James Ellsworth) vs Natalia*

Becky seemed to have the briefcase in her grasp when Ellsworth climbed the ladder, dropping the briefcase down to Carmella who was sitting on the canvass below. The bell rings as the referees argue the fact that Ellsworth wasn’t in the match. With the No DQ rules in effect. The match was awarded to Carmella!

Winner and first ever Ms. Money In The Bank: Carmella

(Smackdown Tag Team Championship)

*The New Day vs The Usos (C)

It will be Big-E and Kofi going for the New Day against Jimmy and Jay! Xavier Woods is at ring side!

After a hectic match with multiple false finishes including a leap of faith dive from Kofi and the New Day hitting the Midnight hour finisher… The Usos retreat outside the ring over the barricade getting themselves counted out!

Winners: The New Day (By count out) The Usos retain the tag titles

(Smackdown Woman’s Championship)

*Naomi (C) vs Lana*

In Lana’s debut main roster match… She will challenge Naomi for the strap!