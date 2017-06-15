Press Release:

Inner Strength M.M.A. Promotions 11 “MMA Returns to Wessman” is returning to the great area of Superior, Wisconsin ! Come support your locals, see world class fighters, and see a great production with the event. This is going to be an A+ event with a lot of great fighters including about 14-18 MMA bouts with 3 Title Fights to cap off the evening. Ticket Prices are $25.00 General Admission and $35.00 Floor Seats.Hurry and buy your tickets today at 920-475-7022 and dont miss the greatest MMA event to hit our area.

Special Guests: WWE Hall of Famer Bret “Hitman” Hart will be in attendance signing autographs and taking photos with the fans (additional charge). Bret is one of the best technical wrestlers to ever step foot in the WWE ring. Don’t miss a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet this legend. Tickets to the MMA event are $25 and $35. To GUARANTEE your spot to meet Bret Hart you will need to purchase a ticket to the show AND a $20.00 VIP UPGRADE which also gets you in the door an hour earlier (4:00 p.m.) before everybody else and 100% guarantees you a chance to meet the HITMAN!!!!! VIP Upgrades are limited so call today 920-475-7022.

Other Special Guests: Current UFC Superstar and Former #4 ranked heavyweight in the world Big Ben Rothwell. Rothwell is 36-10 with his last 10 fights being in the UFC. He has finished 33 out of 36 of his fights. Also on hand to meet the fans is 9 time UFC veteran Eric “Red” Schafer.