Brock Lesnar made his return to Raw. Did he destroy the Samoan Submission Machine or did Samoa Joe hand Brock his own backside? Plus, the tag team titles were on the line in an old fashioned 2-out-of-3 Falls Match.

Before we get rolling, we are both very saddened to hear that the Iconic, Adam “Batman” West left us on June 9th. In case you didn’t know, West actually was involved with pro wrestling. If you go to YouTube, you can find his “War of Words” against Jerry “The King” Lawler. Thank you, Mr. West, for bringing much happiness to so many people, including the two of us. We will be breaking out the Complete Batman Series, right after Raw. Rest Well and give Yvonne Craig a big hug from us.

We began with a look back at how Samoa Joe took out Paul Heyman, last Monday night. Joe swore he did not fear Brock Lesnar. Joe wants all that Brock has, especially the Universal Title. We would both like to see that happen, so we get a Full Time Champion.

Brock’s music hit as we went live. Heyman was actually with his client. That was a bit of a surprise. Brock hopped up on the apron in classic style. Brock and Joe will square off at Great Balls of Fire. I so miss the Great American Bash. Paul introduced himself and Brock to the crowd. Paul was ready to “Unleash the Beast”. Paul praised his client to the Heavens and back. Paul couldn’t believe that Joe did what he did, last week, even after Paul showed massive respect to the undeserving Samoan. Paul said Brock now has a problem with Samoa Joe. Paul knew the issue would be solved, in a few weeks, at the next PPV.

Paul knows now that Samoa Joe is NOT a true threat. Paul brought up that Samoa Joe was NOT related to the “Real Samoans of Wrestling”. Paul really insulted Joe’s heritage and career. Paul was somewhat worried about the Kokina Clutch until he realized that Joe was a Punk and a Dog that will never, ever get the chance to cinch in that choke on Brock…

Samoa Joe stormed from the back. Joe showed absolutely no fear as he marched down the ramp. Brock urged Joe to get in the ring, which Joe did. Joe is gonna kill him! Headbutt by Joe. The two slugged it out. Damn, security had no chance of stopping this melee. Booker T screamed to let them fight. Kurt Angle called out the entire Raw Locker Room to stop this carnage. Joe broke free and Superkicked Brock in the jaw. Brock rolled out of the ring and jumped Joe. Now THAT is how to open Monday Night Raw!

That Joe Headbutt so flashed Jay back to the old Samoa Joe vs Kurt Angle feud from TNA.

Elias Samson was in the ring. Elias had another song to share. Yawn. He does have a cool guitar. The song insulted Cajuns and the entire state. He then sang about his hate for Dean Ambrose. Sorry, Elias, but Lanny Poffo did poetry so much better.

Elias Samson vs Dean Ambrose

After a flashback to Dean’s feud with Miz, we got our opening match started. Collar and Elbow and they went to the corner. The ref broke them apart. Dean took a Hammerlock on Elias. They ended up in the ropes to force a break. Elias with a few cheap shots on the break. Float Over by Dean. Corkscrew Elbow Smash by Dean. Elias bailed out to the floor. Raw headed to break.

Elias had taken control, during the break.Vicious Rear Chin Lock by Samson. Dean turned to get up to his feet but Elias brought him back down. Dean finally got up and Elbowed free. Back Drop Suplex by the former Intercontinental Champion. Knife Edge Chop-a-Thon. Running Forearms and Clothesline by Dean. Fisherman’s Suplex brought Dean a near fall. Dean psyched himself up. Corner Forearm but couldn’t connect with the Bulldog. Big Boot by Elias but Dean with the Low Bridge. Suicide Dive by Dean to drop them both.

Dean pitched Elias back in the ring. Samson caught Dean on the top. Elias clubbed the back and set for a serious Superplex. Dean blocked it. Headbutts by Dean to rock Samson. Elias tumbled off the ropes.

Miz rushed out to distract Dean. Roll Up by Elias to pull a deuce. Rebound Clothesline by Dean. Ambrose stared daggers at Miz and Maryse. Dean came out to the floor. The ref started to count. Miz pulled Maryse in front of him as a shield. Maryse tried to get in Deas face but it didn’t happen. The ref ended up almost counting out Dean. Elias hit the Drift Away.

Your Winner: Elias Samson

Raw Score: 3.5 out of a possible 5

Goldust cut another of his weird promos.

Kurt Angle rushed up to go off on Miz and Maryse for ruining the last match. Maryse was still ticked off at her hubby for destroying the Grandfather Clock, last week. Miz said Kurt’s personal problems were keeping Angle from doing his job. Miz yelled that Kurt needed to do something about Dean Ambrose. Kurt warned Miz to never speak to him, like that, again. Kurt told MIz to handle his own problems with Dean Ambrose.

We got a video package about Cedric Alexander. Jay has followed this kid’s career for several years now. He is poised to be the next challenger to Neville. Tonight, Cedric has a match against Noam Dar. Cedric said he was done with Noam and Alicia Fox. Fox was on the phone and told Ceddy to talk to her face-to-face. Fox has a neck injury and was at home. Cedric was ready to end this nonsense tonight.

Cedric Alexander vs Noam Dar

Dar ws still on the phone with Fox as he came to the ring. Fox was being grouchy about Noam wanting to hang up. Fox said Dar was stressing her out. He demanded that the phone be set where she could see. The ref told Dar to get into this match. Cedric sat and waited. Yawn. Lumbar Check!

Your Winner: Cedric Alexander

Raw Score: .5

That was ridiculous. I feel bad that Cedric finally gets back on Raw and the match lasted like 4 seconds. Fox kept yelling through the phone.

Roman Reigns will be back on Raw, next week, with a HUGE SummerSlam announcement. Undertaker Rematch? A final fight with the returning Braun Strowman? He gets the winner of Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar?

Bray Wyatt came on the screen. He cut another eerie promo about the sinners of the World. Bray told everyone that he was there. The music went off and the Eater of Worlds strolled out amongst the “Fireflies”.

Bray talked about “The Guilty”. Bray has his sights set on Seth Rollins. Bray talked about shattering Seth’s soul, last week. Bray promised that Seth would fall…

Out came the King Slayet! Seth sauntered down to the ring to face the Prophet. Seth was amused by Bray’s reasoning for attacking him. Seth stated that the insults were truth. Seth knew Bray never wanted to face “The Light”. Seth called Bray “A Coward”. Seth dared Bray to prove him wrong.

Bray laughed at Seth’s pride. Bray felt that Seth was beneath him. Bray knew his power was so above Seth’s. The lights went out and when they came back up, Bray was gone. Bray was then on The Tron to finish this segment. Bray said Seth might have slain a King but he could not destroy a “God”. Bray then cackled and told Seth to face his fear and Run.

Backstage, The Hardy Boyz were interviewed. Matt knew it was a daunting task. Jeff reminded everyone that Sheamus knocked out his tooth. Matt felt that the Hardys have The Bar’s number. It was time to Break the Bar and reclaim the tag belts.

Kalisto vs Apollo Crews (w/Titus O’Neil)

Titus gave front row seats to Akira Tozawa. He is trying to recruit Tozawa to join the “Titus Brand”.

Go Behind by Crews but Kalisto took a Side Headlock. Tilt-a-Whirl Headscissors by Kalisto. Dropkick by Crews into a Snap Suplex. 2 count. Front Face Lock by Crews continued after the Suplex. Akira was tired of hearing Titu’s ramblings.

Kalisto kicked Crews in the face. Jumping Enziguri and kicks by Kalisto.

Headscissor DDT by Kalisto to earn a two. Crews caught Kalisto off the Backspring Back Elbow to hit hte Crews Control Spin Out Powerbomb.

Your Winner: Apollo Crews

Raw Score: 2.0

Titus forced Akira into the ring to take Selfies.

Miz came up to talk with Heath Slater and Rhyno. Miz said he wanted to make Heath great. Rhyno told Miz that Heath already has a partner. Miz said he could ask for anything. Heath wanted a shot at the Intercontinental Title. Miz said if Heath joined him, Slater would get a shot, some day. Rhyno told Miz to find a partner to face the two of them.

Alexa Bliss came down to the ring. Last week, Bliss manipulated things to keep her title by disqualification. Bliss bragged about beating Bayley and then whined about having to face Nia Jax.

Alexa was cut off by the arrival of Nia Jax. Nia corrected Bliss that a promise for a match was made by Alexa. Bliss tried to switch the blame to Mickie James and Dana Brooke. Mickie and Dana came out to face off with the “little dwarf (Bliss)”. Mickie gave Alexa a brief history lesson about her own success. Mickie stirred the pot. Dana got in the middle of things, as well. Alexa told everyone to just calm down. Alexa tried to discredit Mickie and Dana.

Suddenly, Emma showed up. Why? She waltzed down to the ring to join the hen party. Emma told people to move out of her way. She demanded the spotlight. Emma wanted a shot at Bliss, too. Bliss said the other women were trying to take her and Nia’s spotlight.

Add Sasha Banks to this issue. Banks felt Alexa had it all twisted. The fans went wild for Sasha. Sasha clocked Alexa and all Hell broke loose.

Emma, Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss vs Sasha Banks, Mickie James and Dana Brooke

Six Women Tag Team Match

Alexa worked over Dana as Raw continued. Nia took out Dana, during the break. Alexa choked Dana on the middle rope. Tag to Emma. Emma stomped away and almost pinned Dana. Rear Chin Lock by Emma.

Whip by Emma but Emma ate a boot from Dana. Emma prevented a tag. Dana did reach Sasha, eventually. Clotheslines by The Boss. Sasha threw Emma into Nia. Bliss refused to take the tag and walked off. It broke down into total chaos. Mickie flew off the top and hit a Thesz Press, on the floor. BankStatement on Emma!

Your Winners (by Submission): Mickie James, Dana Brooke and Sasha Banks

Raw Score: 2.0

We got a video package about Finn Balor.

Corey Graves talked with Bayley. Bayley admitted that she couldn’t inflict the kind of pain that a Kendo Stick on a Pole Match would require. She was there to make the fans happy. Corey wondered how Bayley could overcome women like Nia doing things they way she does. Bayley said she had to be herself, in the ring. Bayley said she would be herself, no matter what. Bayley’s next plan was to just be the best. She wants the belt back. She wants to be at Wrestlemania, next year, as the Raw Women’s Champion. Bayley asked to hug Corey to end the segment.

Heath Slater and Rhyno vs Miz and ?

Raw headed to break before the match began.

Heath Slater and Rhyno vs Miz and the Miz-Bear

The Bunny has been reincarnated! The Bear scratched his back on the ring post. Roll Up by Heath. The Bear was named Big John Cubb, the 100-Acre Woods Bear Knuckles Champion. (Corey gets the credit/blame for that silly pun). Miz tried to mess with Heath’s mind. The fans called for Big John Cubb.

Heath tore into Miz and hit a Flying Forearm and Deep Arm Drag. Tag to the Man-Beast, Rhyno. Rhyno with a Shoulder Tackle. Hard Whip and Corner Spear by Rhyno. 1-2-not yet. Heath hit an Ax Bomber as he tagged in. Miz clocked Heath. Flapjack by Heath.

Miz got to his corner and Mr. Cubb tagged in. Too darn funny. Heath chatted with the Bear. The Bear tore into Heath and locked in a…wait for it…Bear Hug.

Miz eventually turned on his partner and attacked Big John Cubb. Miz ripped off the Bear’s head and it was NOT Dean Ambrose. Heath hit a Leg Lariat on Miz. The Bear rolled back in the ring. Heath checked on the Bear. Dirty Deeds by Big John Cubb! It was a different Bear. Did We JUST type that? This bear was Dean Ambrose. Miz crashed into Maryse. She limped up the ramp. She grabbed her hip as she rushed to the back.

Miz turned to charge his mortal enemy. Dirty Deeds. Dean placed Heath on top of Miz.

Your Winners: Heath Slater and Rhyno

Raw Score: 2.0 (extra points for the Fun Factor)

Dean placed the bear head on Miz. Take me back to the days of the INFAMOUS Chicken Suit and the Weasel Suit.

Money in the Bank is tlhis coming Sunday. Unfortunately, Jay has to work during the show. Hopefully, he will be home for Great Balls of Fire.

We saw the surprise return of the Hardys at Wrestlemania. That was one of the biggest twists in modern history. While there were some rumors, no one really expected them to show up like they did. That led to a video history of the feud between The Hardy Boyz and The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro).

Neville vs Rich Swann

Non-Title Match

Neville jumped Rich, before the bell. Neville just annihilated Swann. Neville rolled in the ring and locked in the Rings of Saturn. The ref finally forced the break. This match didn’t really get started. The ref ordered Neville back. Neville took the stick and yelled the names of those he has dispatched. Neville kicked Swann out of his ring. Neville proclaimed himself “The King”.

Your Winner: No Match

Raw Score: N/A

Neville wanted to know who would be next to face him. He brought up Akira Tozawa’s name. Neville warned Akira to tread carefully or he would kneel before the King of the Cruiserweights.

The next interview segment was with Sheamus and Cesaro. They were asked for their strategy going into the 2-out-of-3 Falls Match. The Bar made fun of the Hardys and said it was time to inspire others.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs Big Cass and Enzo Amore

Before the match, Cass was attacked. Last week, Enzo teamed with Big Show, instead of his normal partner, Cass. Show and Enzo won.

Enzo and Cass’ music hit but they didn’t show. Enzo didn’t want his buddy to come out and fight. Cass was in no shape to fight but still went out to battle. Cass didn’t see who attacked him. Cass was determined to fight. Luke and Karl joked about the repeated attacks. Karl accused Cass of beating himself up to avoid them.

Out came Enzo and Cass. The ref tried to stop Cass but it wasn’t going down like that. No intro by Enzo, this week.

Cass tore into Karl but he was having issues with his balance. Massive Whip by Cass but he couldn’t follow up. Side Slam by Cass. Empire Elbow connected but Cass collapsed into the ropes.

Tag to Enzo. Amore hit a. Million Dollar Kneelift. Running Kick by Karl. Whip by Karl but Enzo got the boots up. Cass couldn’t even get to his feet. Magic Killer by the Good Brothers.

Big Show came out to stop more destruction.

Your Winners: Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows

Raw Score: 1.0

Luke and Karl bailed out to avoid the Giant. Big Show stood over Enzo and then helped him to his feet. Cass was shocked to see Show in the ring, again. Show just left the ring as Cass tried to digest what he just saw.

R-Truth presented his counter promo to Goldust’s.

Big Show walked backstage. Enzo stopped Show to thank him for the help. Enzo needed to know if Show had anything to do with the attack on Cass. Show was serious offended. Show felt Cass was S-A-W-F-T. That feud is so on the horizon.

Samoa Joe was interviewed about his situation with Brock Lesnar. Joe did not need to change his plans for Great Balls of Fire. Joe was certain that Brock would not sweat him. Joe gave Paul the same beating that Brock will receive at the next Raw PPV. Joe knew the Kokina Clutch would bring him the Universal Championship.

The Hardy Boyz vs The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro)

2-out-of-3 Falls for the Raw Tag Team Titles

Fall One Finish:

Jeff went up the ropes and took a Brogue Kick to the chest. Sheamus made the first pin.

Fall Two Finish:

Matt hit a Tornado DDT on Cesaro. Matt planted Sheamus with a Side Effect, on the apron. Twist of Fate to Cesaro and the Hardys even it up.

Fall Three Finish:

All four men went to the floor to fight. The ref counted out both teams

Your Winners: Technically, a Draw

Still your tag champions: The Bar

Raw Score: 2.75

The Hardys stood tall, after the match, but they did not get the straps.

