Professional wrestling legend Big Van Vader will come to World League Wrestling – owned by 8-Time NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Harley Race – this Saturday (June 17th) in Troy, MO.

The Race Wrestling Arena will be the site of “It’s Vader Time” this coming Saturday as it will feature a Meet and Greet opportunity with The Mastadon, in addition to the sizzling wrestling action that will also be taking place that night. Unfortunately, due to an accident, Mr. Race will not be attending.

Vader, formerly managed by Mr. Race in World Championship Wrestling, credits him to dramatically boosting his career. “Without Harley, I wouldn’t have achieved the heights that I did. Everyone knows Vader, and I have Harley to thank for that. He was and still is probably one of the best.”

In addition to the fans getting the chance to meet the legendary Vader, they will also get to see the future of professional wrestling as the superstars of World League Wrestling will be in action Saturday night. The card features a main event of Leland Race defending the WLW Heavyweight Championship against Mark Sterling, WLW Jr. Heavyweight Champion Jon Webb facing off against Ace Hawkins, Superstar Steve, Kyle Roberts, REX, Orion Creed, Jayden Fenix and more will be in action!

With all the wrestling action taking place, WLW will also be raffling off 2 sets of tickets to the WWE Pay Per View – Money in the Bank – taking place this Sunday! Winners will be chosen during the event.