IMPACT Wrestling stands alongside the survivors and honors the 49 victims of the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Fla., tragedy, which was one-year ago today.

IMPACT Wrestling has, for most of the past 15 years, called Orlando its home arena, filming its TV show at Universal Studios Florida.

On the next Monday that IMPACT Wrestling is in Orlando, which will be July 3rd, the company will have a special ceremony to honor all of those impacted by this tragedy, which directly impacted the LGBTQ, the LatinX and other communities of color.

The full announcement, released today (June 12), is available here:

