Hosted by: Jay and Lottie Shannon

Samoa Joe is the number one contender to Brock Lesnar’s Universal Title. Extreme Rules saw some of the most brutal battles. We have new champions and new feuds that should take us on into the summer months.

Your Dream Team is back on the keyboard for this week’s show. We want to thank all of you who sent positive thoughts and prayers. All went better than hoped and we are home and ready for a night of fantastic action.

We began with a look at the Main Event of last night’s Extreme Rules.

Bray Wyatt vs Roman Reigns

Highlights:

What a Hell of a way to open the show! The Fireflies were alight in full force for Bray. Michael Cole discussed the wild moves in the Fatal Five Way. Braywas definitey the favorite in this one. Bray had something to say before the action got started.

Bray said Sunday was the Beginning of the End. Bray wanted to save everyone from Damnation but his sword was taken and plunged into the Savior’s eye. Bray did survive and he still considered himself a God. Bray was set to cast judgment on all those found guilty. Bray’s first target would be: Roman Reigns.

Roman strolled from the back, good to go. The announcers knew both men could not be at 100%. We both agree with that. The crowd was severely hostile towards The Big Dog, Reigns. Bray just kicked back and laughed at Roman.

Roman got a microphone We both yelled at the screen to get on with the wrestling. Roman acknowledged that he was “The Guy”. He then clocked Bray, who bailed out to t he floor.

The Finish:

This wild fight spanned multiple commercial breaks. Bray bashed and battered the big Samoan. Roman smacked the spit out of Wyatt’s mouth. Bray bailed out to the floor. Roman kicked and punched away. Corner Clotheslines by Roman. Bray with a Big Boot. Roman rebounded and dropped Bray. Uranage Slam by Bray. Roman came back with a wicked Powerbomb. Bray ducked one Superman Punch but didn’t avoid the 2nd one. 1-2-Kick Out. Lottie yelled at Roman for being stupid and not hooking the leg. Drive By-Roman. Bray ripped into Roman with a vicious Clothesline. Both men just barely beat the 10 count to get back in the ring. Roman countered Sister Abigail into a Superman Punch and Spear.

Your Winner: Roman Reigns

Raw Score: 3.75 out of a possible 5 (bonus points for getting Lottie so riled up. Grin).

Roman soaked in the jeers (and a few cheers) from the PA crowd.

Samoa Joe will be out, a little later on, to discuss his pending Universal Title Match against Brock Lesnar. That will happen at Great Balls of Fire, in a few weeks.

Enzo Amore and Big Cass were interviewed. Enzo was asked about being attacked, multiple times, over the last few weeks. Enzo didn’t know who was behind this but he was going to find out. Cass was insulted that people thought he had something to do with the attacks. Cass swore he would have Enzo’s back. Enzo flirted with Chralie.

Corey Graves refused to comment on Enzo’s comments. The announcers switched to talking about the Kendo Stick on a Pole match. Bayley just couldn’t “Pull the Trigger” in that match. Alexa Bliss just brutalized the California Girl. A nasty DDT brought it to an end. We saw Bayley’s back and it just made Lottie cring. I’ve seen these kinds of injuries and it still bothers me.

Kurt Angle was on his phone when Alexa Bliss came in to get praised. Alexa wanted to help Kurt. She was done with Bayley. Alexa wanted to celebrate her life. Kurt felt it was a terrible idea. Kurt admitted that Alexa’s skit last week was one of the worst ever. Amen.

Kurt said Alexa would defend her title against Nia Jax, tonight! Alexa couldn’t believe Kurt was being serious.

Dean Ambrose walked backstage. He lost the Intercontinental Title, on Sunday. Heaven Help the poor victim placed in front of him, next…

Fear Factor is back? Crap, that show used to creep us both out. It’s now on MTv. Remember, when the “M” in MTv stood for “Music”? Just saying…

Elias Sampson was in the ring to sing and play. Wake me when this is over…

Elias “The Drifter” Sampson vs “The Lunatic Fringe” Dean Ambrose

Highlights:

Dean beat the crap out of Elias and called out Miz. Miz came on the Tron and said there would be NO rematch.Elias Sampson then jumped Dean and hit the Drift Away Neckbreaker. Elias screamed at Dean.

Your Winner: No Match

Raw Score: N/A

Dean stormed around, backstage. He ran into Kurt. He asked Angle where Miz’s Dressing Room was. Kurt told Dean to calm down. Miz and Maryse have set up a Celebration Party. Kurt requested Dean to take the night off. Kurt then ordered Dean to get out of the building. Dean reluctantly agreed.

Samoa Joe then arrived to talk about being the Number One Contender to Lesnar’s U-Title. We saw stills from last night’s Main Event. It was all kinds of evil. Joe cinched in the Kokina Clutch on Finn Balor to earn the title shot. Booker T highly praised his former protege.

Joe wanted to make it simple: He does NOT fear Brock Lesnar. Joe was too envious of Lesnar to fear him. Joe wants everything that Brock has and wants to take it from The Beast. Joe went off on Lesnar for being a Part Timer. Joe admitted that he wanted Paul Heyman to be HIS advocate and Errand Boy. Most imporatnly, Joe wants Brock’s Universal Championship.

Heyman came out to chat with Joe. Heyman knew Joe deserved the beating he was going to take at the next Raw PPV. Paul let Joe know that Brock didn’t fear the big Samoan. Paul rambled on about all those that Lesnar had defeated. Paul considered Joe to be the “Worst Case Scenario”. Paul knew his client and Joe were about to go to war. Paul was nervous that Joe would take a piece of Brock with him. Paul promised that Brock would be Joe’s Worst Case Scenario. Paul started to leave but Joe stoooed him. Joe was disappointed that Brock didn’t come out to talk with him. Joe promised that something very bad was about to happen. Joe backed Paul to the corner and gave him a message for Brock…the Kokina Clutch! Joe screamed “You Tell him This!”. Refs rushed down to stop Joe. Paul E. was out like a light.

We got a replay of the last segment. Kurt Angle screamed at Joe for what just went down. Joe wanted an answer…Was Kurt in Joe’s way? Seth stepped up and said HE (Seth) was. Seth introduced himself to the big man. Seth was ready to beat Joe, once again. Kurt thought it was a great idea and made the match. Joe warned “The Mistakes we Make”. Cryptic.

Cesaro and Sheamus vs Heath Slater and Rhyno

Raw Tag Team Title Match

Highlights:

The new champs attacked, at the start. Heath was sent into the corner. 2 count. Heath battled back but Sheamus dropped him. Tag to Cesaro. Rear Chin Lock. Jawbreaker but Sheamus got hte tag as Cesaro fell back. Leg Lariat by Heath. Brogue Kick!

Your Winners: Sheamus and Cesaro

Raw Score: 1.25

The champs decided to talk. Sheamus claimed to be very intelligent. The champs poked fun at the former title holders. “We don’t SET the Bar…we Are the Bar!”

TJP sauntered backstage. He ran into Neville. Perkins wanted his championship shot. Neville tried to push him away with a call for patience. TJP was done with waiting. Neville agreed to be a man of his word. Neville put TJP against Mustafa Ali and if TJP held up his end, Neville would talk to Kurt Angle..

TJP vs Mustafa Ali

Highlights:

TJP opened up on Ali, in the corner. Hard Whip and Corner Rush. Ali got out of the way and dropped TJP. Arm Bar by Ali. Ali held the ropes and flipped TJP over the top. Hair Pull by TJP. Springboard Diving Senton by TJP. TJP stood on Ali’s face and spun.

Rear Chin Lock by TJP. Ali punched the ribs but got grabbed by the hair. Wild Tornado DDT by Ali. Ali headed up top but TJP tripped him. Detonation Kick!

Your Winner: TJP

Raw Score: 2.75

Neville came out, after the match. TJP walked up to his mentor. Neville addressed TJP and let him know that there would NOT be a shot. Neville jumped TJP and beat him down when TJP demanded to talk with Kurt Angle. Neville then yelled that TJP would get his shot on tomorrow’s 205 Live.

Goldust returned to do a promo against R-Truth. Goldy brought up several quotes from the silver screen to discuss his desire to destroy his former partner. Goldy knew Truth’s defeat would be Golden.

The girls chatted in the back. Alexa walked in and no one was impressed. They all started to walk away from the champ. Alexa tried to stir the pot by saying that Nia Jax jumped the line in front of Mickie James and Dana Brooke. Alexa knew there was a Nia Jax Problem. The girls were going to be out to watch the Nia Jax Problem.

Kurt Angle came out to get Corey Graves. When he got back, Corey refused to talk about it.

Kurt Angle walked backstage. He was interviewed about what was going on with Corey Graves. Kurt refused to discuss it. Dean Ambrose sneaked back into the building.

Kalisto vs Titus O’Neil (w/Apollo Crews)

Titus threw Kalisto into the corner. Scoop Slam by Titus. Titus was distracted. Akira Tozawa watched on. Another Slam by Titus. Kalisto flew off the ropes and got caught. Titus escaped the finisher. Kalisto rolled up Titus and used the tights to score the pin.

Your Winner: Kalisto

Raw Score: 2.0

Miz and Maryse were on their way to the ring for the big party

Big Cass was laid out! Enzo checked on his big buddy. This mystery just gets better.

Enzo was still checking on his buddy. Enzo had his belt, which was used on Cass. Enzo said they had a match. Enzo didn’t want someone else to fight with. Enzo demanded taht his buddy fight at his side.

The Miz Celebration Party

Maryse welcomed everyone to the party, in both French and English. She brought out her hubby, Miz. There was a guy in a costume in the ring. Can we guess who THAT was? We saw stills from the IC title match, last night. Maryse did all she could to get her hubby DQ’d, because if Dean had gotten disqualified, he would have lost the belt. Miz eventually hit the Skull Crushing Finale to get the title back.

The costumed guy held up an “Applause” sign. Miz went on about how great he is and how much he deserved the title. Miz wanted to toast his victory with his lovely bride. Miz talked about the Miz-Bear, his costumed mascot. Miz thought Maryse had gotten the bear. Skull Crushing Finale to the Bear. It wasn’t Dean in the costume.

A package was brought out. No, it wasn’t Abdullah the Butcher stalking Sting. It was a lovely clock that Miz destroyed. Maryse was in tears as she explained it was a priceless antique. She stormed to the back and Miz begged her to come back. Miz blamed Dean for this. Miz screamed at Dean to show himself. A cameraman was in the ring and it was Dean! Miz turned and saw his mortal enemy. Dirty Deeds! Dean then swigged some bubbly and headed to the back.

Enzo was on his way out to fight…maybe.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows vs Enzo Amore and ?

Highlights:

Enzo did his intro thing, minus Big Cass. Enzo knew it looked like he was going solo but he had called in a favor for a 7 foot taller….BIG SHOW!

Luke and Karl vs Enzo and Big Show

Highlights:

Show took the microphone but didn’t speak. Enzo joked about Show’s weight loss. Enzo told Show to loosen up. Enzo praised Show for being a “Certified G-iant”. Show decided to have some fun. Show called Enzo a crazy little squirrel looking for a nut. Lottie really loves Luke’s skull tattoo.

Big Boot by Luke and tag to Karl. Karl missed a Running Boot. Show tagged in and took out both opponents. Shoulder Tackle by Show. Chokeslam to Karl. Show tagged out and threw Enzo onto Karl.

Your Winners: Enzo Amore and Big Show

Raw Score: 2.0

Raw did a Superstar Profile of Alexa Bliss.

Enzo and Show chatted backstage. Enzo came up to talk with Cass. Big Cass felt Show might be up to something. Show warned Cass that Big Show didn’t sneak up on anyone. Enzo did his best to calm things down. Show took himself out of the party.

It was time for R-Truth to do his promo thing. I so like his promos better than Goldust’s. Truth is coming for Goldust for turning his back on him.

It was time to interview Alexa Bliss. Bliss looked very nervous about having to face Nia Jax. Bliss talked trash about all the women in the division and stormed off face Nia.

Nia Jax vs Alexa Bliss

Raw Women’s Title Match

Highlights:

Nia really reminds us of Chyna, in her prime. Alexa tried to back peddle. Mickie and Dana came out to watch this potential massacre. Alexa slapped Nia. Hair Tosses by Nia. Alexa tried for a Sleeper but Nia tossed her off. Elbow Drop by Nia. Alexa kicked Nia but got Sream Rolled. Alexa rolled out to the floor. Bliss got Mickie and Dana to attack her.

Your Winner (By Disqualification): Alexa Bliss

Raw Score: 1.0

Everyone started beating on Alexa. Nia took out Mickie and Dana for spoiling her title match.

Paul Heyman was being attended to when Brock Lesnar called him. Paul said it was time for Brock to show up and instill fear in Samoa Joe. Brock should be there to unleash the Beast, next week! Yeah!

Brock WILL be at Raw, next week.

Samoa Joe vs Seth Rollins

Highlights:

The bell rang and Joe threw a towel at Seth. He then boxed away at the King Slayer. Knee Strike and punches by Joe. Seth exploded on Joe with wild punches. Joe hit a nasty Headbutt and dumped Seth to the outside. Seth came right back with hard punches. Joe laid out Seth with a brutal Elbow. Seth tossed Joe out of the ring. Enziguri as Seth went to fly out of the ring. “Son of a Gun, he kicked the wind out of him”. Joe attacked Seth’s chest. He then threw Seth back in the ring.

Straight Jabs by Joe. Knee Strike and Chops by the big Samoan. Joe went back to boxing. Seth hit a Jawbreaker. Forearm by Seth. Joe tripped Seth as he went up onto the ropes. Break time.

Joe was in complete control as Raw came back for a final segment. Joe had blocked the Sling Blade, during the break. Forearm Smash by Joe sent Seth to the corner. Rollins tried to kick away but Joe pulled him off the ropes. 2 count. Cravat by Joe.

Seth punched the ribs and tried for a Whip. Inverted Atomic Drop, Big Boot and Backsplash Senton by Joe pulled the deuce. Joe locked in a Half Camel Clutch. Joe was sweating like he just stepped out of a sauna.

Seth punched the face and kicked the chest. Snap Powerslam by Joe. Joe took the leg but Seth punched away. Sling Blade by Seth and Suicide Dive. Blockbuster by Rollins. Joe was out on the floor. Joe partically blocked the Tope Suicida. Flying Clothesline by Seth got him a two count.

Joe fought out of the Rainmaker. Falcon Arrow by Seth. Impressive. Sunset Flip.

Suddenly, Bray Wyatt’s graphic came up and the lights went out. Bray wasn’t really there. Kokina Clutch!

Your Winner (by Submission): Samoa Joe

Raw Score: 2.75

As we call it a night, we want to send out our strongest thoughts and prayers to someone, in the business, that we have grown to know and respect massively. Smith Hart, of the legendary Hart Family, was recent placed into Hospice Care. His words on Facebook have provided the strength we needed to help Lottie through her recent surgery. His time with us may be limited but if you can, please go to Facebook and let him know that people do support, respect and love him. God Bless, Smith.

