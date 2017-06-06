Powerbomb.TV presents

Break the Barrier 2017:

Independent Wrestling Festival

Sunday June 11, 2017

3:00PM EST

What is Break the Barrier 2017? Break the Barrier is an independent wrestling festival sponsored by Powerbomb.TV. We’ve invited independent wrestling promotions from around the World to send us a match that best represents what they do.

‪The name Break the Barrier is meant to be taken literally. To give talent and wrestling promotions the ability to break barriers and make a name for themselves in front of a new audience.‬

The event will also stream live through Powerbomb.TV. On Sunday June 11th, Powerbomb.TV will host “Break the Barrier 2017” starting at 3:00PM at the GSW Arena in Old Forge, PA (conveniently located between Philadelphia and New York City).

Ticket Information

General Admission Tickets are now on sale for Break the Barrier 2017 and will be available until Saturday June 10th!

Matches & Promotions already confirmed for Sunday June 11th:

4-Way Main Event featuring

Jigsaw vs Chuck Taylor vs Fly Warrior (from Mexico) vs Kenbai (Michinoku Pro, Japan)

Representing Lucha Libre

Puma King & El Felino vs Guerrero Maya Jr & Skayde

First Time Ever

Colt Cabana vs Orange Cassidy

Representing Beyond Wrestling

John Silver vs Tracy Williams

Representing C*4 Wrestling in Ottawa Canada

Buxx Belmar vs Joey Janela

Representing Grand Slam Wrestling

For the GSW Adrenaline Championship

Brute van Slyke (C) vs Stevie Shields vs Ricky Reyes

The Osirian Portal Collides

Ophidian vs Desean Pratt

Representing New South Wrestling

The Carnies vs Prince Apollo & Baron Black

Representing Top Rope Promotions

For the TRP Interstate Championship

Brandon Webb (C) vs Nico Silva

Representing Women’s Wrestling Revolution

Penelope Ford vs Renee Michelle

Representing Olde Wrestling

Dasher Hatfiled vs Jeff King