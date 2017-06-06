POWERBOMB TV PRESENTING “INDEPENDENT WRESTLING FESTIVAL” & WILL STREAM LIVE!
Powerbomb.TV presents
Break the Barrier 2017:
Independent Wrestling Festival
Streaming LIVE on https://powerbomb.tv
Sunday June 11, 2017
3:00PM EST
What is Break the Barrier 2017? Break the Barrier is an independent wrestling festival sponsored by Powerbomb.TV. We’ve invited independent wrestling promotions from around the World to send us a match that best represents what they do.
The name Break the Barrier is meant to be taken literally. To give talent and wrestling promotions the ability to break barriers and make a name for themselves in front of a new audience.
On Sunday June 11th, Powerbomb.TV will host “Break the Barrier 2017” starting at 3:00PM at the GSW Arena in Old Forge, PA (conveniently located between Philadelphia and New York City). The event will also stream live through Powerbomb.TV.
Ticket Information
General Admission Tickets are now on sale for Break the Barrier 2017 and will be available until Saturday June 10th!
Matches & Promotions already confirmed for Sunday June 11th:
4-Way Main Event featuring
Jigsaw vs Chuck Taylor vs Fly Warrior (from Mexico) vs Kenbai (Michinoku Pro, Japan)
Representing Lucha Libre
Puma King & El Felino vs Guerrero Maya Jr & Skayde
First Time Ever
Colt Cabana vs Orange Cassidy
Representing Beyond Wrestling
John Silver vs Tracy Williams
Representing C*4 Wrestling in Ottawa Canada
Buxx Belmar vs Joey Janela
Representing Grand Slam Wrestling
For the GSW Adrenaline Championship
Brute van Slyke (C) vs Stevie Shields vs Ricky Reyes
The Osirian Portal Collides
Ophidian vs Desean Pratt
Representing New South Wrestling
The Carnies vs Prince Apollo & Baron Black
Representing Top Rope Promotions
For the TRP Interstate Championship
Brandon Webb (C) vs Nico Silva
Representing Women’s Wrestling Revolution
Penelope Ford vs Renee Michelle
Representing Olde Wrestling
Dasher Hatfiled vs Jeff King
Powerbomb.tv is an independent wrestling video streaming network available on Web and Mobile Devices featuring over 30 promotions and 165 events. The company plans to launch on Roku and Apple TV for their Grand Opening event on Sunday, June 11th.
Start your 10-day free trial today and you can watch Break the Barrier this Sunday for free by visiting https://www.powerbomb.tv
