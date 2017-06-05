FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Pro Wrestling Comes to Wayne This Friday

NWA’s Big Apple Franchise Promises Action-Packed Card

National Wrestling Alliance North American Champ Mustang Mike will defend his title against Nasty Boy Jerry Sags at the inaugural show of the newly re-organized NWA Big Apple at the Wayne PAL this Friday evening, June 9th.

The eight-match card also includes Kevin Sullivan, Rodney Mack, Mike Knox, Crowbar, Tokyo Monster, and NWA Big Apple promoter Andrew “The Reinforcer” Anderson.

The Big Apple division of the National Wrestling Alliance was taken over last fall by Anderson, a fixture of the pro circuit for twenty years. Anderson brought in collaborator Sal “Da Zip” Scalogna as a partner in March, and they’ve signed on longtime pro wrestling referee Billy Caputo as the outfit’s Commissioner.

“We’re incredibly excited about doing our first show together,” says Anderson. “I’m honored to be asked to re-invigorate the Big Apple franchise. Sal and I have a vision, and that’s to bring old-school live wrestling to the tri-state area and amp up the excitement level at every show. We have some big surprises in store for the fans on Friday night.”

Scalogna says, “Friday’s show is called “Heat Wave” because the lineup of talent we’ve booked is dynamite. Our aim is to give the audience a great class of performers, while also giving up-and-comers a chance to prove themselves and build a fan base here in the New York area.”

Director of Operations Ray “Kuvatro” Morales, also performing Friday night, adds, “Plans are in the works for shows in New York and New Jersey in September, and possibly another down the New Jersey shore.”

Tickets for the June 9th show can be purchased at the website or at the door. First-row “VIP” seats include a pre-show Meet & Greet, with the opportunity to chat with and take photos with the wrestlers. The Wayne PAL is located at One PAL Drive, Wayne, New Jersey.