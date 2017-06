ROH, June 4th, 2017 – Gateway Center, Collinsville, IL

ROH WORLD CHAMPION CHRISTOPHER DANIELS defeated JAY WHITE & PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ

CODY & ADAM PAGE def. THE MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS

BULLY RAY & MARK BRISCOE def. SILAS YOUNG & BEER CITY BRUISER

WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE YOUNG BUCKS defeated THE KINGDOM

“GATEWAY GAUNTLET” ( Jay White. Punishment Martinez, Cheeseburger, Will Ferrara, Kenny King, Dalton Castle, Sho Tanaka, Jonathan Gresham, Jake Crist and Yohei Komatsu)

—-Match ends in a double count-out between JAY WHITE & PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ. RoH World Champion CHRISTOPHER DANIELS challenges both men to a three-way dance in the main event.

MANDY LEON def. STACY SHADOWS

JAY BRISCOE def. SHANE TAYLOR

RHETT TITUS & CAPRICE COLEMAN def. COAST TO COAST

FRANKIE KAZARIAN def. FLIP GORDON