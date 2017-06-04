The only way to win is when both members of a team get out the door or climb over the top of the cage to the floor.

Jeff got out first leaving Matt in with the two opponents alone … Matt was horribly doubleteamed … After a “White Noise” on Matt Jeff got back in an did a “Twist Of Fate” getting back in. (AMAZING SPOTS)!

AS Sheamus & Cesaro began climbing over the top to the floor Matt tried to pull Jeff out but Sheamus & Cesaro got down first WINNING THE TAG TEAM TITLES.

WILD MATCH!