EXTREME RULES RESULTS: TAG TEAM TITLE
The only way to win is when both members of a team get out the door or climb over the top of the cage to the floor.
Jeff got out first leaving Matt in with the two opponents alone … Matt was horribly doubleteamed … After a “White Noise” on Matt Jeff got back in an did a “Twist Of Fate” getting back in. (AMAZING SPOTS)!
AS Sheamus & Cesaro began climbing over the top to the floor Matt tried to pull Jeff out but Sheamus & Cesaro got down first WINNING THE TAG TEAM TITLES.
WILD MATCH!
