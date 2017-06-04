MIZ WON in a great opener!

Miz tossed Ambrose into the referee. The ref did not see how it happened and was about to disqualify Ambrose to cause a title change — but he didn’t do that. When the ref was outside the ring trying to make a decision Miz snuck up with his “Skull Crushing Finale” and the ref made the count as Miz pinned Ambrose for the title.

Some “crafty” interference by Maryse also helped turn the tide in Miz’ favor.