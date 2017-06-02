NXT Recap

NXT Arena

Full Sail University

Orlando, FL.

Air Date: May 31st, 2017

The announce team of Tom Phillips, Nigel McGuinness and Percy Watson welcomes us to the show this week. They began to talk about the show but noticed as Tommaso Ciampa came to the ring on crutches. As it turns out, he came to the ring to explain his attack on Johnny Gargano from Takeover. He explained that he suffered an injury on the Thursday before Takeover: Chicago and as soon as news of his injury hit the internet, speculation began on who would replace him in the match at Takeover. Ciampa went on to say that he did show for the match and that DIY fought hard in a losing effort. He explained that during the match, he felt his knee pop and knew something was wrong. He believed that Gargano would replace him in DIY unless her was also injured. Ciampa attacked Gargano seemingly to keep from getting replaced.

As Ciampa was leaving the ring, the announce team went over the rest of the show. Sanity vs. Roderick Strong and Kassius Ohno was the main event while UK Champion, Pete Dunne against Danny Burch was the first match. A brief video of Burch was shown that showed his work ethic and personality. The show went to commercial.

Back from commercial, Phillips tried to give us medical updates on Gargano and Ciampa. Ciampa is going to be out a while as he nurses an ankle and is also set to have major knee surgery. There were no updates on the condition of Gargano because no one had seen him since Takeover: Chicago. WWE.com will keep us informed of health updates as they are received.

Phillips brought out the fact that we haven’t seen Bobby Roode since Chicago. We have an interview from Roode to address where he’s been and he mentioned he would return to NXT next week.

Danny Burch and Pete Dunne make their entrances for the first match.

Match 1: Danny Burch vs. United Kingdom Champion, Pete Dunne in a non-title bout

The match starts with some nice mat wrestling and reversals. A couple of shoulder blocks and slaps had things getting physical before the first break. After the break Dunne is clearly in control with a rear chin lock and then a stomp to the back of the neck.

Burch isn’t through as he is able to block Dunne’s rush to the corner and catching him with a missile dropkick. He follows up with an exploder suplex and a right hand for a near-fall. Burch continues being the aggressor as he hits Dunne with a headbutt for another near-fall.

Dunne comes right back in this back and forth action as he reverses Burch and catches him with an X-Plex for a near-fall of his own. Now, the two men start to trade shots as an Enziguri by Dunne sends Burch to the ropes causing him to fire off with a lariat. Burch followed up with a nice draping DDT for yet another near fall.

Dunne was able to counter a follow-up attempt by Burch into a German suplex in the corner. A Bitter End later, and we have the three count.

Winner: Pete Dunne

Post-match, Dunne grabs a mic and cuts an in-ring promo where he said he had to watch Tyler Bate with “his” title. He said the rightful man has the championship and he will proceed to be the tops of his division.

Backstage, they try to interview Velveteen Dream. He refuses to be interviewed because the ambiance isn’t right so he leaves.

Andrade “Cien” Almas is advertised for next as the show heads to break.

During the break, we got a vignette from the Authors of Pain. It featured Paul Ellering saying the “Book of Pain” is now closed and the “Book of Dominance” is open.

Almas makes his in-ring entrance. The announce team continues to bring up his lack of focus and partying. His opponent is waiting in the ring.

Match 2: Andrade”Cien” Almas vs. Cezar Bononi

Once the bell rang, Almas appeared very focused as he nailed a dropkick right away. He was the aggressor the whole match, never letting up on Benoni. Almas nailed the double-knees in the corner. He lifts Benoni up and Cezar beginsto fire back but Almas quickly handles that with a forearm across the chest into a backbreaker.

Almas hits a running knee but, rather than go for the pin, he decides to pick up Bononi for a suplex. Benoni blocks the attempt and rolls Almas up in a small package for a three count.

Winner: Cezar Benoni

After the match, Almas immediately lost his cool and went ballistic. However, once he picked up a chair, he just as quickly calmed down and seemed not the least bit worried. This behavior was perplexing to the announce table especially Nigel McGuinness.

A taped piece was shown of Billie Kaye and Peyton Royce in te Performance Center apparently discussing redecorating a room. Ember Moon walked past them and Team Iconic began making fun of her until they saw that Moon was actually signing her doctor’s release. Moon smiled and walked away as Team Iconic looked very nervous. The segment ended with them shutting off the camera.

A graphic teased a Women’s Championship Elimination match with Asuka defending against Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross. That match will be in two weeks.

The announce team reminds us that we have yet to hear from Hideo Itami since his loss at Takeover. They cut to a video of Itami immediately following the match; he is moving quickly and screaming while they are trying to catch him for an interview.

Itami trashes the locker room as referees and other wrestlers, notably Kassius Ohno, try to calm him. Itami gets in Ohno’s face and screams at him but every other word is bleeped out.

Cut to earlier today, Ohno and Itami are shown in the parking lot shaking hands, apparently making up. A graphic teases Hideo Itami and Oney Lorcan for next week.

Sanity makes its entrance for the main event followed by Kassius Ohno and Roderick Strong

Match 3: Sanity (Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe/with Killian Dane) vs. Kassius Ohno and Roderick Strong

Strong and Young started things off and Strong was able to hit a half nelson-backbreaker to start the offense. Wolfe took the quick tag but fared no better as he was the victim of a nice double-team attack from Ohno and Strong. Yong took back the tag as the action moved to the floor. Young was able to take control for his side as the show went to break.

After the break, Young was still in control of Ohno and the Sanity boys worked him over pretty good. A deep underhook suplex on Ohno led to a near-fall. Ohno was able to fight back and caught Young with a boot to the face to create enough separation to make the tag to Strong.

Strong came in and worked over both members of Sanity. He hits a front suplex on Wolfe for a near-fall. As Strong backed Wolfe to the ropes, Young made a blind tag and nailed Strong with neckbreaker.

Young tried to get Dane involved as things broke down in the ring. Young held Strong for Dane but before Dane could strike, No Way Jose returned to even up the odds. Jose took out Dane at ringside, Ohno recovered and hit the rolling forearm on Wolfe, and Strong broke the grasp of Young and hit the, End of Heartache for the win.

Winners: Roderick Strong and Kassius Ohno

Strong Ohno and Jose celebrated on the floor while Sanity looked stunned in the ring to close the show for this week.