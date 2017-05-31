With more than a decade of history and several hundred participants that have came through the doors of the week-long training camp, 8-Time NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion and WWE Hall Of Famer Harley Race is pleased to announce information on this year’s training camp.

“The Greatest Wrestler on God’s Green Earth” and his professional wrestling company – World League Wrestling – have selected the week of August 28 through September 1st as the dates for this year’s training camp. As in previous years, the week-long training camp brings together companies from all over the world to scout talent, give advice and critiques, and continue the learning of the sport that we all know and love – professional wrestling.

In 2017, WLW and Mr. Race are pleased to announce the return of one company, as well as the confirmation of hosting a company that has never been a part of this unique training opportunity. In years past, Japanese wrestling company New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) has been a part of the Harley Race Wrestling Camp to evaluate talent, run their dojo training drills, and give insight on what their wrestling promotion looks for. This year is no exception. With the rise of professional wrestling overseas increasing, New Japan Pro-Wrestling is on top of it’s game. Gedo, New Japan Pro-Wrestling superstar, will be on hand evaluating talent. More trainers will be announced in the near future.

In addition to having one of the foremost leading companies in this industry back at this training camp, Harley Race is pleased to announce the first-time participation of Ring of Honor Wrestling! ROH is quickly becoming one company that many individuals strive to be a part of, but only a select few get the privilege of getting the chance to be a part of. Participating members of Ring of Honor will be announced in the very near future.

“My training camp has always been been something I have looked forward to every year” Harley Race said last week, “it went from an idea of training a few guys, to a book, to a travelling seminar with Les Thatcher and Ricky Steamboat, to an annual gathering of guys (and girls) who share the love and passion for this great sport as I do. It’s great. I’ve been in this business since I was 15 years old, and will continue to be in it until I say I’m done. I look forward to seeing everyone at my camp this year – students, trainers, and company representatives alike.”

To sign up for the 2017 Harley Race Wrestling Camp, visit www.harleyrace.com/trainingcamp.html or call 573-392-4100 for more information.