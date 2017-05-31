FIRST-EVER WOMEN’S MONEY IN THE BANK LADDER MATCH

TO BE STREAMED LIVE SUNDAY, JUNE 18 ON WWE NETWORK

WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced today that the first-ever women’s Money In The Bank Ladder match will take place on Sunday, June 18 at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Mo, and streamed live around the world on WWE Network at 8 p.m. ET.

The match will feature WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Carmella, Natalya and Tamina competing for the opportunity to receive a contract to challenge for the WWESmackDown® Women’s Championship anytime within the next year. The match was made official tonight by SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon.

Tickets for Money In The Bank are currently available through www.ticketmaster.com. To subscribe to WWE Network, please visit www.wwenetwork.com.