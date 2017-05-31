!BANG! TV World Champion, Osamu Nishimura to Defend in Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall

!BANG! TV World Champion Osamu Nishimura will defend the !BANG! TV World Championship in Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall on Sunday June 11. Nishimura’s classic wrestling technique will face the challenge of Rikiya Fudo. Presenting the !BANG! World Championship to the winner of the match will be “!BANG! TV General Manager” Yoshio Osumi.

The Next !BANG! TV Taping at the !BANG! TV Sound Stage in Ocala, Florida with Dory Funk Jr., Dalton Drellich, Shane Chung, Omar Vences and much more is Saturday June 17th. For ticket information and training schedules call now 352-895-4658 or visit Dory Funk’s website at www.dory-funk.com.

Visit Dory and Marti Funk on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube or get an autographed Photo of Dory Funk Jr.http://www.dory-funk.com/bt-20.html