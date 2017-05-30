Upcoming Indy Wrestling Events

** Below are events, alphabetized by state/province/country. This listing is sent weekly.

Tue, May 30 – Welsh Wrestling – Pavillion Theatre Rhyl, East Parade, LL18 3AQ Rhyl, UK - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Wed, May 31 - American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL - 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, May 31 - Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY - 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, May 31 - CZW/WSU “Dojo Wars” – CZW/WSU Academy, 110 Harmon DR, Suite 304, Blackwood, NJ - 8 pm - czwrestling.com

Wed, May 31 - Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Wed, May 31 - Swiss Power Wrestling – Taco’s Bar, Lausanne, Switzerland - 8:30 pm - facebook.com/swiss.power.wrestling

Wed, May 31 - LDN – Thurrock Civic Hall, Blackshots Lane, Grays, RM16 2JU, UK - 7:30 pm - LDNwrestling.com

Wed, May 31 - Welsh Wrestling – The NEON, Clarence Place, NP19 0 Newport, UK - 7 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Thu, Jun 1 - WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA - 8 pm- wwa4.com

Thu, Jun 1 - Welsh Wrestling – Blackwood Miners Institute, Blackwood, UK - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Fri, Jun 2-Sat, Jun 3 - Rockstar Pro – 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/RockstarProWrestling

Fri, Jun 2 - Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL - 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, Jun 2 - Extreme Midget Wrestling – Jimmy Doyle’s Country Club, 11800 Maybelline RD, North Little Rock, AR - 8 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Fri, Jun 2 - Empire Wrestling Federation – EWF Arena at Knights of Columbus Hall, 4315 N Vincent Ave, Covina, CA - 8 pm - EmpireWrestlingFederation.com

Fri, Jun 2 - Hoodslam – Oakland Metro, 522 2nd ST, Oakland, CA - 9 pm - facebook.com/Hoodslam

Fri, Jun 2 - Pacific Coast Wrestling – Memorial Hall, 231 W C ST, Wilmington, CA - 8 pm- pacificcoastwrestling.com

Fri, Jun 2 - Venue Wrestling Entertainment – Ricochet Rec Center, 450 W Aten RD, Imperial, CA - 7 pm - facebook.com/Venue-Wrestling-Entertainment-616259448532444

Fri, Jun 2 – Blitzkrieg Pro – The Old Country Banquets and Deli, 4 Alden Ave, Enfield, CT - 6 pm - facebook.com/blitzkriegpro

Fri, Jun 2 - Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT - 8 pm- facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, Jun 2 - I Believe In Wrestling – 6923 Narcoossee RD #620, Orlando, FL - 8 pm - facebook.com/believewrestling

Fri, Jun 2 - All Star Wrestling Network – AWN WrestlePlex, 1361 Peach Pkwy, Fort Valley, GA - 8 pm - allstarwrestlingnetwork.com

Fri, Jun 2 - Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA - 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Jun 2 - National Championship Wrestling – Landmark Arena, 4246 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA - 8 pm - facebook.com/groups/547338725655663

Fri, Jun 2 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA - 8 pm - Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, Jun 2 - Westside Xtreme Wrestling – Markthalle-Hamburg, Klosterwall 11, 20095 Hamburg, Germany - 8 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Fri, Jun 2 - Westside Xtreme Wrestling – Heuberg A46, 91161 Hilpolstein, Germany - 9 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Fri, Jun 2 - Zero1 USA Supreme – Lincoln’s Challenge Academy, 205 W Dodge Ave, Rantoul, IL - 7 pm - facebook.com/zero1supreme

Fri, Jun 2 - Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena/

Fri, Jun 2 - 3XWrestling – American Legion Hispanic Post 731, 1511 S Union ST, Des Moines, IA - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/3XWrestling

Fri, Jun 2 - MWA Pro Wrestling – Ogden Community Center, 220 Willow ST, Ogden, KS - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/MWAMIdwest

Fri, Jun 2 - NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, Jun 2 - The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS - facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, Jun 2 – WEC – Ripley Parks and Rec Center, 109 S School ST, Ripley, MS - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/WECWrestling

Fri, Jun 2 - D2W – American Legion William J. Hocking Post 91, 99 N Main ST, Wharton, NJ - 8 pm - facebook.com/d2wprowrestling

Fri, Jun 2 - Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling – Police Athletic League Gym (PAL), Elizabeth City, NC - 8 pm - midatlanticwrestling.com

Fri, Jun 2 - Modern Vintage Wrestling – AIT Festival Hall, Fayetteville, NC - facebook.com/ModernVintageWrestling

Fri, Jun 2 - CRAVE – Old Crow Bar, 1217 Jackson LN, Middletown, OH - 8:30 pm - facebook.com/kuttingedgepromo

Fri, Jun 2 - Live Pro Wrestling – Eric County Fair, 3110 Columbus Ave, Sandusky, OH - 7 pm - facebook.com/liveprowrestlingentertainment

Fri, Jun 2 - Mid-South Wrestling Alliance – 7000 Crossroads Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK - 7 pm - facebook.com/Mid-South-Wrestling-Alliance-by-RITC-Productions-264287253724201

Fri, Jun 2 – Pure Wrestling Association – Hesepeler Memorial Arena, Beehive Hall, 640 Ellis RD W, Cambridge, ON - 7 pm

Fri, Jun 2 - Undisputed Championship Wrestling – Morrell VFD, 1232 University DR, Dunbar, PA - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/undisputedwrestling

Fri, Jun 2 - KFW – River Plantation RV Resort, 1004 Pkwy, Sevierville, TN - 8 pm - facebook.com/KFWWrestlingEvents

Fri, Jun 2 - Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN - 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Jun 2 - Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN - 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Jun 2 - NWA Wrestling Revolution – Cine El Rey, 311 S 17th ST, McAllen, TX - 8 pm - facebook.com/NWAWR

Fri, Jun 2 - New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX - 7 pm - facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, Jun 2 - HOPE – The Hairy Dog, 1 Beckett ST, DE1 1HT Derby, UK - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/HOPEWrestling

Fri, Jun 2 - KAPOW – Park Community School, PO9 4BU Havant, UK - 6 pm - facebook.com/kapowwrestlinguk

Fri, Jun 2 - Pride Promotions – Priory Community School, BS22 7QN Weston-super-Mare, UK - 5:45 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingPrideuk

Fri, Jun 2 - Pro Wrestling Live – Saddlers Club, Bank’s Stadium (Walsall FC), Bescot Crescent, WS1 4TS, UK - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Pro-Wrestling-Live-198567800157656

Fri, Jun 2 – Welsh Wrestling – Aberdare Coliseum, Mount Pleasant ST, Trecynon, CF44 8NG Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taff, UK - 7 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Fri, Jun 2 - 3-2-1 Battle – Evolv Fitness of Seattle, 1317 Republican ST, Seattle, WA - 9 pm - facebook.com/321Battle

Fri, Jun 2 – All Star Wrestling – Madison Civic Center, Madison, WV – 7 pm - facebook.com/allstarwrestlingwv

Fri, Jun 2 – Eastern Panhandle Professional Wrestling – Middleway Volunteer Fire Company, 110 Darkhill RD, Middleway, WV – 7 pm - facebook.com/wveppw

Fri, Jun 2 – Renegade Pro Wrestling Alliance – Dead Zone Haunted Experience, 426 Beauregard ST, Charleston, WV – 6 pm - facebook.com/RPWAwv

Fri, Jun 2 – ACW – Oshkosh Masonic Center, 204 Washington Ave, Oshkosh, WI – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/acwwisconsin

Fri, Jun 2 – River City Championship Wrestling – American Legion Post 52, 711 6th ST, La Crosse, WI – 8 pm - facebook.com/RiverCityCW

Sat, Jun 3 – AIWF Southern Legacy Wrestling – Munford Recreation Center, Munford, AL - slwrevolution.com

Sat, Jun 3 – Fearless Championship Wrestling – 900 2nd ST, Haleyville, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Fearlesswrestling

Sat, Jun 3 – Rockey City Championship Wrestling – 14981 Hwy 231/431 (Behind Cosmos Gym), Hazel Green, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Rocketcitychampionshipwrestling

Sat, Jun 3 – Monster Pro Wrestling – Alberta Avenue Community Centre, 9210 118 Ave, Edmonton, AB – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/CNWAMonsterPro

Sat, Jun 3 – Prairie Wrestling Alliance – Century Casino, Calgary, AB

Sat, Jun 3 – Impact Zone Wrestling – 1009 SW F Ave, Lawton, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/ImpactZoneWrestling

Sat, Jun 3 – Action Coast Empire – Son of a Bean, 1029 Del Paso Blvd, Sacramento, CA – 10:30 am – Facebook.com/pages/Action-Coast-Empire/135345753209926

Sat, Jun 3 – Finest City Wrestling – Battle U Pro Wrestling School, 425 Imperial Beach Blvd, Imperial Beach, CA – 5 pm - facebook.com/finestcitywrestling

Sat, Jun 3 – Rocky Mountain Pro – Rocky Mountain Pro Quarry, 15200 W 6th Ave, Frontage RD, Golden, CO – 6 pm - therockymountainpro.com

Sat, Jun 3 – Orange County Championship Wrestling – Albert E Schwab American Legion Post 555, 14582 Beach Blvd, Midway City, CA – 6 pm - facebook.com/Orangecountychampionshipwrestling

Sat, Jun 3 – Disciples of Christ Wrestling Ministries – Winder Lions Club, 354 E Broad ST, Winder, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/DisciplesofChristWrestlingMinistries

Sat, Jun 3 – Platinum Championship Wrestling – Porter Memorial Gymnasium, The Village Gem Event Center, 2201 Main ST, Porterdale, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/platinumchampionshipwrestling

Sat, Jun 3 – New European Championship Wrestling – N.E.W. Hotspot, Im Gewerbepark 26, 91093 Heßdorf, Germany – 8 pm - facebook.com/NEW.Wrestling1

Sat, Jun 3 – Westside Xtreme Wrestling – SO36, Oranienstr, 10999 Berlin, Germany – 6 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Sat, Jun 3 – MWA Pro Wrestling – Streator YMCA Streator-Illinois, 710 Oakley Ave, Streator, IL – 5:05 pm - facebook.com/MWAMIdwest

Sat, Jun 3 – Proving Ground Pro – Lawford Theater, 225 W Main ST, Havana, IL – 7:05 pm - facebook.com/PGPwrestling

Sat, Jun 3 – Ring of Honor – Frontier Fieldhouse, Chicago Ridge, IL – 7 pm - rohwrestling.com

Sat, Jun 3 – Emerge – Parkside Elementary School, 1400 Parkside DR, Columbus, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/emergewrestling

Sat, Jun 3 – Intense Championship Wrestling – Boys and Girls Club of Grant County, 3402 S Meridian ST, Marion, IN - facebook.com/jesseicw.ortega

Sat, Jun 3 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme

Sat, Jun 3 – Punk Pro Wrestling – 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN – 7:30 pm

Sat, Jun 3 – Central Empire Wrestling – Nelson Pioneer Farm/Mahaska County Historical Society, 2211 Nelson Lane, Oskaloosa, IA – 7 pm - facebook.com/CentralEmpireWrestling

Sat, Jun 3 – SCW – Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust ST, Dubuque, IA – 7 pm - facebook.com/scwpro

Sat, Jun 3 – Bluegrass Championship Wrestling – Old Wheelwright Gym, Wheelwright, KY – 8 pm - facebook.com/Bluegrass-Championship-Wrestling-338001214576

Sat, Jun 3 – Baltimore Championship Wrestling – 2135 Edmondson Ave, Baltimore, MD – 7 pm - facebook.com/probcw

Sat, Jun 3 – New England Championship Wrestling – American Civic Center, Wakefield, MA – 8 pm - facebook.com/groups/36625677335

Sat, Jun 3 – Price of Glory Wrestling – Coach Eby Klein Youth and Family Center, 89 W Chicago ST, Coldwater, MI – 6 pm - facebook.com/POGwrestling

Sat, Jun 3 – Pro Wrestling All-Stars of Detrioit – St. Clair Shores Veteran’s Memorial Park, 32400 Jefferson Ave, St. Clair Shores, MI – 3:30 pm - facebook.com/PWASDETROIT

Sat, Jun 3 – F1rst Wrestling – First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN – 8 pm

Sat, Jun 3 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623/

Sat, Jun 3 – American Championship Entertainment – Morgan Jr. Arena, 67 Hathaway ST, Wallington, NJ – 7:30 pm - aceprowrestling.com

Sat, Jun 3 – Capitol Wrestling – Cathedral Hall, 380 Montgomery ST, Jersey City, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/capitolwrestling

Sat, Jun 3 – Create A Pro – Long Island Sports Hub, 165 Eileen Way, Syosset, NY – 7 pm - facebook.com/createapro

Sat, Jun 3 – Xcite Wrestling – NYSEG Stadium, 211 Henry ST, Binghampton, NY – 7 pm - facebook.com/Xcite-Wrestling-201316953304733

Sat, Jun 3 – Modern Vintage Wrestling – Mid-Atlantic Sportatorium, Gibsonville, NC - facebook.com/ModernVintageWrestling

Sat, Jun 3 – Ring Wars Carolina – Priscilla King Arena, 612 2nd ST, Lumberton, NC - facebook.com/RingWarsCarolina

Sat, Jun 3 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Jun 3 – United Wrestling Association – National Guard Armory, 845 Spaulding RD, Marion, NC – 6:30 pm

Sat, Jun 3 – Zone Sports – National Guard Armory, Marion, NC – ZoneSportsAthletics.net

Sat, Jun 3 – ASWA – Malabar School Gymnasium, 205 W Cook RD, Mansfield, OH – 7 pm – ASWAProWrestling.com, ASWALive.com

Sat, Jun 3 – Earth Invasion Wrestling – Gem City Allstars, 1227 N 3rd ST, Ironton, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/earthinvasionwrestling

Sat, Jun 3 – Wrestling For A Cause – Broken Arrow Boys and Girls Club, 1400 W Washington, Broken Arrow, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingForACause

Sat, Jun 3 – Barrie Wrestling – 49 Ferris Lane, Barrie, ON – 4 pm

Sat, Jun 3 – Cross Body Pro Wrestling – Cross Body Pro Wrestling Academy, 69 Agnes ST, Kitchener, ON – 7 pm - facebook.com/CBPWAcademy

Sat, Jun 3 – MCW – Brantford Legion Branch 90, Brantford, ON – 7 pm - facebook.com/magnificentchampionship

Sat, Jun 3 – International Wrestling Syndicate – Club Unity, 1171 rue Sainte-Catherine Est, Montreal, QC – 7 pm - facebook.com/IWSHardcore

Sat, Jun 3 – American Pro Wrestling – 122 Builders CT, Boiling Springs, SC – 8 pm - facebook.com/americanprowrestlingboilingsprings

Sat, Jun 3 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Jun 3 – AIWF Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Jun 3 – Mountain Championship Wrestling – 97 Tom Pope RD, Pikeville, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/Mountain-Championship-Wrestling-836983106364696

Sat, Jun 3 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Jun 3 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Jun 3 – SPWA Championship Wrestling – 11071 Hwy 57 W, Pocahontas, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/ramertn

Sat, Jun 3 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, Jun 3 – USA Championship Wrestling – Oman Arena, 179 Lane Ave, Jackson, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/USACWRESTLING

Sat, Jun 3 – Zone Sports – Marion National Guard Armory, Marion, TN – 6 pm - facebook.com/zonesportsathletics

Sat, Jun 3 – League of Lions Wrestling – Annual Easton Turnip Festival, 185 E Kennedy Blvd, Easton, TX – 2 pm - facebook.com/leagueoflionswrestling

Sat, Jun 3 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, Jun 3 – Texas All-Star Wrestling – CDM Gym (Inside Greenspoint Mall), 12300 North Fwy #144, Houston, TX – 6 pm - taswwrestling.com

Sat, Jun 3 – 4 Front Wrestling – Emersons Green Village Hall, Emerson Way, Emersons Green, BS16 7AP Bristol, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/Official4FW

Sat, Jun 3 – AIWF England/HCW – The Barn Venue, Bewdley, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/HcwProWrestlingAllNewPage

Sat, Jun 3 – British Empire Wrestling – Tooting Tram and Social, 46-48 Mitcham Road, SW17 9NA London, UK – 3 pm - facebook.com/britishempirewrestling

Sat, Jun 3 – International Pro Wrestling: UK – Snodland Community Centre, Paddlesworth RD, Snodland, ME6 5DP Kent, UK – 6:30 pm - ipwuk.com

Sat, Jun 3 – Leicester Championship Wrestling – Brockington College, Leicester, UK - lcwrestling.co.uk

Sat, Jun 3 – Pro Wrestling Chaos – Newman Hall Booking Line, Grange CT RD, BS9 4DR, Bristol, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingChaos

Sat, Jun 3 – Reckless Intent Wrestling – 9th West Lothian Scout Group, Murieston Scout Hall, Bankton Walk, EH54 9LE Livingston, West Lothian, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/RECKLESSINTENTWRESTLING

Sat, Jun 3 – Target Wrestling – The Ryan Centre and Theatre, Fairhurst RD,DG9 7AP Stranraer, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/TargetWrestling

Sat, Jun 3 – United Kingdom Pro Wrestling – Falconwood Community Centre, 31-39 Falconwood Parage, DA16 2PG London, UK – 2:30 pm - facebook.com/UnitedKingdomProWrestling

Sat, Jun 3 – Welsh Wrestling – Penyrheol Leisure Centre, Pontarddulais RD, Gorseinon, SA4 4FG Swansea, UK – 1 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Sat, Jun 3 – Ultra Championship Wrestling ZERO – 47 S Orange ST, 1850 W North Temple, Unit E2, Salt Lake City, UT – 6 pm - facebook.com/UCWZERO

Sat, Jun 3 – Hampton Roads Championship Wrestling – 402 Davis ST, #103, Virginia Beach, VA – 7:15 pm - facebook.com/hcwhamptonroads

Sat, Jun 3 – Inland Pro Wrestling – The Emperor Room, 25 E Lincoln RD, Spokane, WA – 6 pm - facebook.com/InlandProWrestling

Sat, Jun 3 – IWWA Championship Wrestling – Parkersburg Catholic High School Gym, Parkersburg, WV – M&G 6:30 pm, Event 7 pm - facebook.com/IWWAProWrestling

Sat, Jun 3 – West Virginia Championship Wrestling – City of Bluefield Parks and Recreation, Stadium DR, Bluefield, WV – 7 pm - facebook.com/wvcwtv

Sat, Jun 3 – Wisconsin Professional Wrestling – Baba Louies, 419 Main Ave, De Pere, WI – 7 pm - facebook.com/wisconsinprowrestling

Sun, Jun 4 – Brave Immortal Conflict – Jacob’s Center, 404 Euclid Ave, San Diego, CA – 6 pm - bravewrestling.yapsody.com

Sun, Jun 4 – Lucha Wrestling Puroresu – 4765 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA – 8 pm - facebook.com/luchador.classicusshadow

Sun, Jun 4 – Channel Islands World Wrestling – La Grande Route des Mielles, JE3 7FN St. Peter, Jersey, Channel Islands – 2:30 pm - facebook.com/ChannelIslandsWorldWrestling

Sun, Jun 4 – Westside Xtreme Wrestling – Club From Hell, Flughafenstr 41, 99092 Erfurt-Bindersleben, Thuringen, Germany – 5 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Sun, Jun 4 – GALLI Lucha Libre – GALLI/Underground Arena, 270 W. North Ave, Villa Park, IL – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/galliluchalibre0

Sun, Jun 4 – Ring of Honor – Gateway Center, Collinsville, IL – 7 pm - rohwrestling.com

Sun, Jun 4 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - kdwrestling.com

Sun, Jun 4 – MDA Lucha Libre – CMLL Arena Puebla, 13 Oriente 403 Centro Puebla, Mexico – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/ma.d.ga.71

Sun, Jun 4 – Xtreme Intense Championship Wrestling – The Imperial House, 34701 Groesbeck Hwy, Clintown Township, MI – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/DetroitXICW

Sun, Jun 4 – Southern Championship Wrestling – Rack and Roll Pool Hall, 17351 MS-603, Kiln, MS – 6 pm - facebook.com/SCWmississippi

Sun, Jun 4 – Fire Star Pro Wrestling – Fire Star Pro Wrestling Academy, 517 Medley ST, Greensboro, NC – 5 pm - facebook.com/firestarpro

Sun, Jun 4 – Modern Vintage Wrestling – Hooligans, Jacksonville, NC - facebook.com/ModernVintageWrestling

Sun, Jun 4 – CRAVE (Benefit for Love for Lacey) – KnottyPine SportsmansClubm 6947 Cheviot RD, Cincinnati, OH – 1 pm - facebook.com/kuttingedgepromo

Sun, Jun 4 – NWA Midwest Championship Wrestling – Steve Hogg Rec Center, 775 N Main ST, Marion, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWA-Midwest-Championship-Wrestling-1690979647795503

Sun, Jun 4 – Powerbomb Championship Wrestling – 2990 Tremainsville RD, Toledo, OH – 5 pm - facebook.com/pcwexcitement

Sun, Jun 4 – Hogtown Pro Wrestling – Lee’s Palance, 529 Bloor ST W, Toronto, ON – 8 pm - facebook.com/HogtownPro

Sun, Jun 4 – Pro Wrestling Eclipse – Oshawa Legion Br. 43, Oshawa, ON

Sun, Jun 4 – Synergy Pro Wrestling – Oshawa Curling Club, 226 Bond ST E, Oshawa, ON – 2 pm

Sun, Jun 4 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, Jun 4 – 4 Front Wrestling – Swindon Meca, Regent Circus, SN1 1PR Swindon, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/Official4FW

Sun, Jun 4 – British Empire Wrestling – Tooting Tram and Social, 46-48 Mitcham Road, SW17 9NA London, UK – 3 pm - facebook.com/britishempirewrestling

Sun, Jun 4 – CSF Professional Wrestling – Komedia Bath, 22-23 Westgate ST, BA1 1EP Bath, UK – 2:30 pm - facebook.com/csfprofessionalwrestling

Sun, Jun 4 – Revolution Pro Wrestling – The Cockpit, Gateforth ST, NW8 8EH London, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/RevolutionProWrestling

Sun, Jun 4 – Tidal Wrestling – LO2 Academy Leeds, 55 Cookridge ST, LS2 5AW Leeds, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/tidalchampionshipwrestling

Sun, Jun 4 – SSW – The Brat Stop, 12304 75th ST, Kenosha, WI – 4 pm - facebook.com/SSWonline

Tue, Jun 6 – Real Pro Wrestling – Riverside Community Center, Fort Myers, FL – 6:45 pm - facebook.com/realprofl

Wed, Jun 7 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Jun 7 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Jun 7 – CZW/WSU “Dojo Wars” – CZW/WSU Academy, 110 Harmon DR, Suite 304, Blackwood, NJ – 8 pm - czwrestling.com

Wed, Jun 7 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Thu, Jun 8 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Jun 8 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Aztec Theatre, 104 N Saint Marys ST, San Antonio, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Fri, Jun 9-Sat, Jun 10 – Atlanta Wrestling Entertainment – Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel and Convention Center, 2450 Galleria Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA – 6:35 pm - facebook.com/AtlantaWrestlingEntertainment

Fri, Jun 9 – Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, Jun 9 – Big West Wrestling – Lake City Bowling & Billiards, #100-2789 Hwy 97N, Kelowna, BC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/BigWestWrestling

Fri, Jun 9 – Northeast Wrestling – Crosby High School, 300 Pierpont RD, Waterbury, CT – 8 pm - facebook.com/NortheastWrestlingNEW

Fri, Jun 9 – Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT – 8 pm - facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, Jun 9 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Jun 9 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm – Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, Jun 9 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena/

Fri, Jun 9 – NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, Jun 9 – MCW Pro Wrestling – MCW Arena, 1000 Joppa Farm RD, Joppa, MD – 7:30 pm – MCWProWrestling.com

facebook.com/pages/Pure-Pro-Wrestling/201474633206765 Fri, Jun 9 – Pure Pro Wrestling – 5380 W Pierson RD, FLushing, MI – 7 pm - prowrestlingatitsfinest.com

Fri, Jun 9 – The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS - facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, Jun 9 – Hardcore Hustle Organization – Old Time Wrestling Arena, 1041 Glassboro RD, Bldg C, Suite 1, Williamstown, NJ – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/HardcoreHustleOrg/

Fri, Jun 9 – Monster Factory – 541 Mantua Ave, Paulsboro, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/The-World-Famous-Monster-Factory

Fri, Jun 9 – NWA Big Apple – Wayne NJ PAL, 1 Pal DR, Wayne, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWABIGAPPLE

Fri, Jun 9 – Five Borough Wrestling – The American Legion, 5601 Avenue N, Brooklyn, NY – 8 pm - facebook.com/Five-Borough-Wrestling-700547856658611

Fri, Jun 9 – Warriors of Wrestling – 3555 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY – 7 pm - facebook.com/WarriorsofWrestling

Fri, Jun 9 – Classic Championship Wrestling – Marysville Lions Club, Marysville, PA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Classic-Championship-Wrestling-164672283545358

Fri, Jun 9 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Jun 9 – Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Jun 9 – NWA Wrestling Revolution – Cine El Rey, 311 S 17th ST, McAllen, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/NWAWR

Fri, Jun 9 – New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, Jun 9 – North American Wrestling Allegiance – KJT Society #35, 1216 S Paris ST, Ennis, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nawabtpw

Fri, Jun 9 – New Generation Wrestling – Hull City Hall, Queen Victoria Square, HU1 3RQ, Kingston Upon Hull, UK – 7 pm - ngwuk.com

Fri, Jun 9 – Pro Wrestling 4 U – Silverdale Working Mens Club, High Street, Silverdale, ST5 6 Newcastle under Lyme, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/prowrestling4u

Fri, Jun 9 – Renegade Pro Wrestling Alliance – Dead Zone Haunted Experience, 426 Beauregard ST, Charleston, WV – 6 pm - facebook.com/RPWAwv

Sat, Jun 10 – Fearless Championship Wrestling – 900 2nd ST, Haleyville, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Fearlesswrestling

Sat, Jun 10 – International Wrestling Australia – Workers, 170 Resevoir RD, Blacktown, New South Wales, Australia – 8 pm - iwawrestling.com.au

Sat, Jun 10 – Melbourne City Wrestling – MCW Arena, Essendon Ukrainian Hall, 11 Russell ST, Eddendon, Australia – 6:30 pm - melbournecitywrestling.com.au

Sat, Jun 10 – Elite Canadian Championship Wrestling – Russian Community Centre, 214 W 4th Ave, Vancouver, BC – 7:30 pm - eccw.com

Sat, Jun 10 – New Era Wrestling – Buffalo Rose, 1119 Washington Ave, Golden, CO – 6 pm - facebook.com/New-Era-Wrestling-225229407508249\

Sat, Jun 10 – Ronin Pro Wrestling – Broward College South Campus, 7200 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL – 6 pm - facebook.com/RONINPROWRESTLING

Sat, Jun 10 – Sunbelt Wrestling Entertainment – Ride and Shine Detail Shop, 401 Middle School Circle, Nashville, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/sunbeltwrestling

Sat, Jun 10 – Viral Pro Wrestling – Sweetwater Park Gymnasium, 1742 Wrens Hwy, Thomson, GA – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/ViralProWrestling

Sat, Jun 10 – Erding Wrestling Show – ASV Dachau e.V. Sport und Veranstaltungszentrum, Grobenrieder Strabe 21, 85221 Dachau, Germany – 6 pm - facebook.com/EWS.Erding

Sat, Jun 10 – Independent Pro Wrestling – Wrestlingschule Supleschmiede, Katharinenstrasse 57-59 Lubeck, Germany – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Independent-Pro-Wrestling-1624592231127093

Sat, Jun 10 – Westside Xtreme Wrestling – Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld, Bartholomaus-Schink-Strasse 47, 50825 Cologne, Germany – 6 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Sat, Jun 10 – Funky Munky Wrestling – Latin American Social Club, 2807 W Lincolnway, Sterling, IL – 6 pm

Sat, Jun 10 – Pro Wrestling Championship Series – Spaulding Club, 405 E 4th ST, Alton, IL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/pwcswrestling

Sat, Jun 10 – Funkdafied Entertainment – Kosciusko County Fair Grounds, 1400 E Smith ST, Warsaw, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/Funkdafied-Entertainment-181973713801

Sat, Jun 10 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme

Sat, Jun 10 – New Wave Pro Wrestling – Clay County 4H Fairgrounds, 6650 N State RD 59, Brazil, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/NewWavePro

Sat, Jun 10 – Sik Minded – Big Shots, 391 W US Hwy 6, Valpraiso, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/SMWLive

Sat, Jun 10 – Tri-State Wrestling – Vincennes Eagles #384, 1325 Willow ST, Vincennes, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/TSWUnleashed

Sat, Jun 10 – Bullfight Wrestling Society – Via Piusano, 2, 24030 Almenno San Bartolomeo BG, Italia – 7 pm - facebook.com/bullfightwrestlingsociety

Sat, Jun 10 – Renegade Independent Pro Wrestling – National Guard Armory, 109 Grande Ave, Somerset, KY – 7 pm - facebook.com/RIPwrestling

Sat, Jun 10 – Pioneer Valley Pro Wrestling – American Legion, 162 Russell ST, Hadley, MA – 7 pm - facebook.com/PioneerValleyPro

Sat, Jun 10 – NWG – Arena Roberto Paz, Calle Gomez Farias #2603, 44810 Guadalajara, Mexico – 8 pm - facebook.com/Nwg-Nueva-Generacion-De-Lucha-566680270112492

Sat, Jun 10 – UPW – UPW Arena, 1000 Delta Ave, Gladstone, MI – 7 pm - facebook.com/upwprowrestling

Sat, Jun 10 – American Wrestling Federation – Friendly City Days, Albertville, MN – 3 pm - facebook.com/proAWF

Sat, Jun 10 – Minnesota Indpenedent Wrestling – Forest Lake American Legion, 355 W Broadway Ave, Forest Lake, MN – 8 pm - facebook.com/groups/150580712706/

Sat, Jun 10 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623/

Sat, Jun 10 – MMWA – South Broadway Athletic Club, 2301 S 7th ST, St. Louis, MO – 8 pm - saintlouiswrestling.com

Sat, Jun 10 – Magnum (Fundraiser for Camp Kindle) – Max Omaha, 1417 Jackson ST, Omaha, NE – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/MAGNUMWRESTLING

Sat, Jun 10 – Superstars of Wrestling – National Guard Armory, Rt. 30 and New York Aves, Atlantic City, NJ – 6 pm - facebook.com/SWFLIVE

Sat, Jun 10 – United Wrestling Coalition – Kelly’s Banquet Hall, 14 Railroad Ave, Wrightstown, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/real.newjersey

Sat, Jun 10 – FTW – Queens Elks Lodge, 8220 Queens Blvd, Elmhurst, NY – 7 pm - ftwprowrestling.com

Sat, Jun 10 – Northeast Wrestling – Palisades Credit Union Park, 1 Provident Bank DR, Pomona, NY – 4:30 pm - facebook.com/NortheastWrestlingNEW

Sat, Jun 10 – Upstate Pro Wrestling – Pineapple Jacks, 507 Spencerport RD, Gates Center, NY – 4 pm - facebook.com/upstateprowrestling

Sat, Jun 10 – Victory Pro Wrestling – VFW Post 4927, 31 Horseblock RD, Centereach, NY – 7:30 pm - victoryprowrestling.com

Sat, Jun 10 – Alexander County Championship Wrestling – 70 Hiddenite Church RD, Hiddenite, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/alexandercountychampionshipwrestling

Sat, Jun 10 – Fire Star Pro Wrestling – Fire Star Pro Wrestling Academy, 517 Medley ST, Greensboro, NC – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/firestarpro

Sat, Jun 10 – Revolution Wrestling Authority – Johnny N Junes, 2105 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC – 2:30 pm - facebook.com/Revolution-Wrestling-Authority-1550824308567012/

Sat, Jun 10 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Jun 10 – United Pro Wrestling Association – National Guard Armory, 2221 Carolina Beach RD, Wilmington, NC – 7:30 pm

Sat, Jun 10 – International Wrestling Alliance – 110 Main ST N, Williamsport, OH – 8 pm - facebook.com/IWAProWrestling

Sat, Jun 10 – Mid Ohio Wrestling – Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 4275 Lincoln Way W, Massillon, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/pages/Mid-Ohio-Wrestling/174312449321673

Sat, Jun 10 – Savage Anarchy Wrestling – SAW Castle (Marion Cadet Hall), Marion, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/SAW-Savage-Anarchy-Wrestling-1033208333360910

Sat, Jun 10 – CWF – CWF Training Facility, 20 Hartzel RD, Saint Catharines, ON – 6:30 pm

Sat, Jun 10 – Chikara – The Wrestle Factory, 4711 Wingate ST, Philadelphia, PA – 3 pm - chikarapro.com

Sat, Jun 10 – Grand Slam Wrestling – 1 Maxson Drive, Old Forge, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/grandslamwrestlingpa/

Sat, Jun 10 – International Wrestling Cartel – Court Time Sports Center, 95 Enterprise ST, Elizabeth, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/iwcwrestling

Sat, Jun 10 – Keystone State Wrestling Alliance – Spirit Hall (old Lawrencville Moose), 242 51st ST, Pittsburg, PA – 7:30 pm - kswa.net

Sat, Jun 10 – Phoenix Pro Wrestling – Westmont Grove, Johnstown, PA – ThePhoenixProWrestling.com

Sat, Jun 10 – Wildkat Sports & Entertainment – 2300 Arena, 2300 Swanson ST, Philadelphia, PA – 6 pm - facebook.com/WildKatSports

Sat, Jun 10 – Montreal Wrestling Federation – Centre du Nouvelle Envol, 115 rue St-Charles, Salaberry-De-Valleyfield, QC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/lutte.mwf

Sat, Jun 10 – American Pro Wrestling – 122 Builders CT, Boiling Springs, SC – 8 pm - facebook.com/americanprowrestlingboilingsprings

Sat, Jun 10 – Palmetto Championship Wrestling – North Springs Park, 1320 Clemson RD, Columbia, SC – 7 pm - facebook.com/PalmettoChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Jun 10 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Jun 10 – AIWF Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Jun 10 – Mountain Championship Wrestling – 97 Tom Pope RD, Pikeville, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/Mountain-Championship-Wrestling-836983106364696

Sat, Jun 10 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Jun 10 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Jun 10 – SPWA Championship Wrestling – 11071 Hwy 57 W, Pocahontas, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/ramertn

Sat, Jun 10 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, Jun 10 – Extreme Midget Wrestling (21+ Only) – Polecat’s, 23230 S State Hwy 123, Seguin, TX – 9 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Sat, Jun 10 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, Jun 10 – Texas Wrestling Entertainment – Paul Roag Theatre, 746 S Main ST, Del Rio, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/texaswrestlingentertainment

Sat, Jun 10 – 4 Front Wrestling – Marlborough Town Hall, 5 High ST, SN8 1AA Marlborough, Wiltshire, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/Official4FW

Sat, Jun 10 – AIWF England/HCW – Bewdley Carnival, Bewdley, UK - facebook.com/HcwProWrestlingAllNewPage

Sat, Jun 10 – Alpha Omega Wrestling – The Carleton, 56 Marine RD W, LA44EU Morecambe, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/AOWUK

Sat, Jun 10 – British Empire Wrestling – Three Kings Piece, Mitcham, UK – 12 pm - facebook.com/britishempirewrestling

Sat, Jun 10 – Ironfist Wrestling – Bengeworth Club, 18 Coronation ST, WR11 3DA Evesham, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/pages/Ironfist-Wrestling/241388815891287

Sat, Jun 10 – Welsh Wrestling – Victoria Hall Lampeter, Bryn RD, SA48 7EE Lampeter, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Sat, Jun 10 – NOVA Pro – Annandale Volunteer Fire Dept., 7128 Columbia Pike, Annandale, VA – 3 pm and 8 pm - facebook.com/NorthernVirginiaProWrestling

Sat, Jun 10 – Appalachian Wrestling Alliance – Ellamore Volunteer Fire Department, 9797 Old Elkins RD, Ellamore, WV – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/WRESTLINGAWA

Sun, Jun 11 – Wrestling Over Everything – Swansea Improvement Association, 301 Service ST, Belleville, IL – 5 pm - facebook.com/WRESTLINGOVEREVERTHING

Sun, Jun 11 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - kdwrestling.com

Sun, Jun 11 – Elev8 Pro – Sterling Hall, 3700 Jean Lafitte Pkwy, Chalmette, LA – 4 pm - facebook.com/elev8pro

Sun, Jun 11 – Xtreme Intense Championship Wrestling – The Imperial House, 34701 Groesbeck Hwy, Clintown Township, MI – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/DetroitXICW

Sun, Jun 11 – Heavy On Wrestling – Clyde Iron Works, Duluth, MN – HeavyOnWrestling.com

Sun, Jun 11 – Southern Championship Wrestling – Rack and Roll Pool Hall, 17351 MS-603, Kiln, MS – 6 pm - facebook.com/SCWmississippi

Sun, Jun 11 – Tier 1 – 160 Arena, 160 48th ST, Brooklyn, NY – 5 pm - facebook.com/T1Wrestling

Sun, Jun 11 – Deathproof – The Rockpile, 5555 Dundas ST W, Toronto, ON – 7 pm - facebook.com/DeathproofFightClub

Sun, Jun 11 – Smash – The Phoenix Concert Theatre, 410 Sherbourne ST, Toronto, ON – 4 pm - smash-wrestling.com

Sun, Jun 11 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, Jun 11 – Break the Barrier – 1 Maxson DR, Old Forge, PA – 3 pm - facebook.com/powerbombtv

Sun, Jun 11 – Northern Tier Wrestling – 7 Sullivan ST, Towanda, PA – 11 am - facebook.com/northerntierwrestling

Sun, Jun 11 – New Generation Wrestling – Pudsey Civic Hall, Dawsons Corner, Pudsey, Nr Needs, LS28 5TA, UK – 4:30 pm - ngwuk.com

Sun, Jun 11 – WrestleForce – Seevic College, SS7 1TW Benfleet, Essex, UK – 4 pm - facebook.com/WrestleForceUK