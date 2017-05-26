Jermaine Royster reporting

Tonight’s episode of New Japan Pro Wrestling dates back to this past January as AXStv continues it’s marathon coverage of Wrestle Kingdom 11. The lineup for tonight is the NEVER Openweight Championship, Katsuyori Shibata puts the title on the line against Hirooki Goto. Afterwards we have the NEVER Openweight 6-man Tag Title’s being defended as King Ricochet, Satoshi Kojima & David Finlay will face members from Los Ingobernables de Japon, Chaos & Bullet Club.

Wrestle Kingdom 11

January 4, 2017

Tokyo Dome

Tokyo, Japan

NEVER Openweight Championship

Singles Match

“The Wrestler” Katsuyori Shibata(c) vs Hirooki Goto

Both men stare each other down while still in their corner’s, both try to lock up but the other blocks the attempt. Shibata slaps Goto while still on the ropes after a break up, Goto counters but Shibata counters again he scores with another strike to the face. Goto finally gets a head lock and sends Shibata to the mat but soon after both men try kick combos but to no avail. Shibata wins the next tie up and targets the left arm of Goto with arm drags then a kick for good measure. Goto rolls top the apron but that doesn’t stop Shibata from slapping on a headlock then kicking Goto to the outside floor. Shibata throws Goto back inside the ring then goes back to stomping and kicking the left arm of Goto, Shibata then locks on with an arm bar mid ring. Goto tries to get away but Shibata just rolls over while still holding the arm of Goto. Goto gets to the ropes but Shibata flips Goto the gives him a swift kick to the back then another that drops Goto. Shibata goes back to the uppercuts but Goto comes flying off the ropes with a big lariat, Shibata counters and tries the corner drop kick but Goto counters with an enziguiri in the corner. Goto then hits a perfect back suplex followed by a larait in the corner then an elbow from the top for a two count. After this Shibata simply kneels and lets Goto blast him with kicks, Shibata just shrugs them off then blasts Goto wirh a fore arm that drops him. Shibata then does his signature fore arms in the corner then follows wit the corner drop kick to Goto. After a pin attempt by Shibata he locks Goto in the Abdominal Stretch, Goto gets to the ropes but as he does Shibata hits a back suplex that Goto eats. Both men trade lariats and big boots then trade back suplexes, Goto then hits a knee smash to Shibata’s neck. Goto hits the Ushigoroshi neck breaker but Shibata counters with another back suplex, Goto comes back with a slam then Shibata scores with an STO and both men are down. Both reach their feet delivering shots to the face, Shibata elbows while Goto chops, Shibata goes with a Sleeper Hold next and Goto falls to his knees. Goto gets up and tries to break the hold but Shibata holds on while both men fall to the mat. Shibata holds on as Goto rolls over towards the ropes and Goto gets to the bottom rope. Shibata picks up Goto and both men trade viscous head butts that have an awful sound but Shibata hits the Penalty Kick so fast that both men are down. Goto gets up then counters Shibata by hitting Ushigaroshi again then hits the Shouten but somehow Shibata kicks out at two. Goto gets up and gets some life as he blasted Shibata with a kick then Goto goes nuts and hits a barrage of headbuts that sends Shibata to the mat. Goto see’s red as he picks up Shibata and scores with an inverted GTR then holds on and gives another GTR and Shibata is down. Goto covers Katsuyori Shibata and gets the win over his longtime rival and captures the NEVER Openweight Championship.

Your Winner: Hirooki Goto wins the

NEVER Openweight Championship.

NEVER Indiscriminate 6-Man Tag Team Championship Elimination Match

Satoshi Kojima, David Finlay & King Ricochet© vs Yoshi-Hashi, Will Ospreay & Jado(Chaos) vs Evil, Sanada & Bushi(Los Ingobernables de Japon) vs Bad Luck Fale, Hangman Page & Yujiro Takahashi(Bullet Club)

The first two teams to start off the match were Bullet Club & Chaos. Bullet Club goes on the attack as the bell sounds, Fale goes after Hashi in the ring and attacks him in the corner. Hash I comes back with a lariat in the corner then another off the ropes. Fale backs Hashi into the corner tagging in Yujiro, Page attacks Hashi on the outside before they throw him back in. Bullet Club then triple teams Hashi in the corner, Yujiro tags in Page. Hangman scores with a lariat then a jumping DDT for a two count. Hashi fights away from Page and hits his signature neck breaker then tags in Will Ospreay. Will takes out Fale then Page, Ospreay then hits a somersault over the top rope dive onto the Bullet Club on the outside. Ospreay hits the standing moonsalut followed by the 450 splash for a two count. Ospreay hits a spinning kick Page counters with the jumping lariat over the top rope. Page sends Ospreay over the ropes but Will counters then Takahashi takes out Ospreay on the apron. Ospreay then catches Page with a knee before tagging in Jado. Hashi and Jado double team Page but Fale breaks the hold. Fale scores a double lariat then Takahashi scores with a kick for a two count. Page hits the apron shooting star on the outside but Takahashi gets the pin over Jado and Chaos is eliminated.

Los Ingobernables de Japon come out next

Sanada starts with Yujiro, they draw to lock up but Page and Fale jump LIJ from behind. Sanada fights off Page but Takahashi comes in with the double team, Sanada then shoves Yujiro away right into Bushi. Bushi hits the Knees to the face of Yujiro then Fale is chased over the top rope. Bushi hits a suicide dive to Fale taking him out then Sanada & Evil both grab chairs and they take out Takahashi I the ring. Sanada applies the Dragon Sleeper to Takahashi and Yujiro submits, Bullet Club is now eliminated

In comes the 6-man Champions, King Ricochet, David Finlay & Satoshi Kojima

LIJ come out to the ramp to attack the champions. Ricochet and Finlay hit over top suicide dives taking out Evil & Bushi. Finlay stacks Sanada with back elbows but Sanada counters dropping Finlay on his head. Bushi comes in and chokes out Finlay but Finlay soon counters with another back elbow then tags in Ricochet. Sanada and Bushi get taken out by Ricochet, Bushi is covered for a two count. Bushi scores with a kick to Ricochet, Kohima comes in as does Evil. Kojima attacks Evil in the corner with the repeated chops, LIJ then come in and Kojima gets triple teamed for a two count. Evil grabs Kojima but Satoshi counters the STO and tags Ricochet back in. Finlay and Ricochet double team Evil but Evil throws Ricochet to Bushi, Bushi hits the double knees. Satoshi comes in and fights off Los Ingobernables then hits the Lariat to Evil. Sanada comes in for the save but he gets a brain buster from Kojima. Satoshi winds up for the Lariat but Evil ducks and Bushi jumps in front of Kojima then spews the green mist in Kojima’s face. Evil then hits the STO to Kojima and Evil gets the three count.

Your Winners: Evil, Sanada & Bushi(Los Ingobernables de Japon) win the NEVER Indiscriminate 6-Man Tag Team Championships