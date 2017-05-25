NXT Recap

From: The Allstate Arena

Chicago, Illinois

Air Date: May 24th , 2017

John Osting reporting …

On this episode of NXT, we see the fallout from Takeover: Chicago. We also see Drew McIntyre in action.

The show opens tonight with a recap of the results from NXT Takeover: Chicago. The opening credits roll and we are ready to start the show.

Inside the arena, we start with Aleister Black’s entrance. Tom Phillips, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson welcome us to the show from the commentary table. Black’s opponent, Curt Hawkins was out next. A video recapped their last encounter from Main Event two weeks ago. Hawkins was quickly defeated on Main Event and looks primed for a rematch here tonight.

Match 1: Aleister Black vs. Curt Hawkins

Hawkins tried to bring the fight to Black but Alister was able to get away from him with action to the apron but that also backfires as Black catches him with a hard knee.

Hawkins avoided the Black Mass kick and went to the floor. Black followed him out but got caught and run into the apron. Hawkins throws him back in and tries a rear chin lock but Black quickly throws him off and lands a moonsault. Black finishes things with a running knee in the corner followed by the Black Mass spinning heel kick.

Winner: Aleister Black

The main event is teased for later in the show and we go to video highlights from Takeover: Chicago are also coming up later in the show. We head to our first break.

Back from break, we get the first set of highlights from Takeover: Chicago. We start with NXT Tag Team Championship match between the Authors of Pain and Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. The video focused on match highlights, the finish and turn of Ciampa on Gargano. The NXT Twitter feed says that doctors will not release any updates of Gargano’s condition at this time.

The NXT Women’s Championship match is featured next. It begins with an interview from Ember Moon. Moon is understandably upset that she is injured and can’t compete. She says that part of her wishes Asuka does retain in Chicago so she can beat her.

We go to highlights of the match that saw Asuka retain her championship by pinning both Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross. She was interviewed after the match and said no one can stand toe-to-toe with her. She declared the women’s title as “mine.”

Patrick’s Clark’s new persona, The Velveteen Dream is up next.

We go to the next set of Takeover highlights that featured Roderick Strong defeating Eric Young. Strong was interviewed after the match and talked about overcoming odds. Strong said he has overcome the odds all his life and tonight was no different. Strong reminded Young that, the minute he made it personal by bring his fiance and son into the feud. Strong was able to use that to go to amother place to defeat Young and Sanity.

Back in the arena, The Velveteen Dream makes his entrance. His opponent is already in the ring.

Match 2: The Veleteen Dream vs. Robert Anthony

Dream shows some nice speed early as executes a shoulder block, leapfrog, and a dropkick. Dream stops to pose and gets caught with a forearm. Dream gets upset and opens up the strikes on Anthony. Dream is able to stay in control and ended the match with a neck breaker followed by the top-rope elbow drop for the pin.

Winner: Velveteen Dream

The Takeover: Chicago NXT Championship match will be featured next as we go to break.

We return to highlights of the UK Championship match from Takeover: Chicago. With Jim Ross calling the action, Pete Dunne defeats Tyler Bate to become the new champion. Dunne is interviewed after the match and reminds us that he told everyone that he would take the UK Championship and he did. He says now, “Everything is his!”

Highlights of Bobby Roode against Hideo Itami from Takeover: Chicago are up now as they initially focus on Itami and his pledge to win the title. It was a tough match but Roode successfully retained his championship. In his post-match interview, Roode said he forgot Itami even worked for NXT. As far as the next challenger is concerned, Roode said he is taking some time off and when he decides to come back, he will choose his challenger.

The main event is next as we take a commercial break.

We return from the commercial to find out that, on next week’s NXT, Bobby Roode will have his latest championship celebration. Drew McIntyre and Wesley Blake make their entrances for the main event.

Match 3: Drew McIntyre vs. Wesley Blake

McIntyre starts things off with a shoulder tackle only to gt pushed into the corner by Blake. Blake tries to hit on the break and takes a boot to the face for his trouble. McIntyre comes right back but is attacked in the corner again by Blake. Blake snaps McIntyre’s arm over the top rope and goes for a pin but McIntyre powers out as we head to commercial.

We come back from break and Blakeis attacking McIntyre’s arm. Drew is able to pick him up and set him on the turnbuckle only to get caught by a nice Fujiwara arm bar off the top by Blake. McIntyre is able to wrap his legs around the ropes to break the hold.

Blake continues his attack on the arm until McIntyre starts punching back. Drew gets back into the match with a big boot to the face. McIntyre tries to end it with a sit-down power-bomb but Blake kicks out.

Blake comes back briefly running McIntyre’s arm into the post and locking in the cross face for the submission attempt. McIntyre powers out of the move and dumps Blake with a reverse Alabama slam for a near-fall. Blake is able to execute a quick arm breaker for a two-count. He tries to finish it by going to the ropes but McIntyre meets him on the top rope and is able to beale throw him off the top setting up his single-leg running kick for the win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

McIntyre celebrates as we end the show for this week.