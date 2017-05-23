Jermaine Royster reporting

Tonight Smackdown fans will witness the dawning of a new WWE Champion, Jinder Mahal. The Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio is were Smackdown Live takes place tonight and a celebration is in store for the “Modern Day Maharaja”. With the help of the Singh Brothers, Jinder was able to capture the WWE Championship at Backlash this past Sunday night. Speaking of championships, Kevin Owens retained his United States Championship outlasting AJ Styles. AJ suffered a count out loss as his leg got stuck in the announcers table and was unable to answer the 10 count. Jimmy & Jay Uso stood tall in their Smackdown Live Tag Team Championship match beating the “Fashion Police”, Breezango but what about the Bulgarian Brute Rusev? Becky Lynch will team with Charlotte Flair to face Carmella & Natalya of the Welcoming Comittee.

The show begins with Jinder Mahal going to the Center then we hear Shane McMahon’s music and the show begins. Shane comes to the ring and according to reports on the web there should be an announcement about the upcoming show, “Money In The Bank.” The “Blue” breifcase hangs in the ring as Shane welcomes the crowd to the show. SHane then says in 4 weeks time there will be a rematch between Mahal & Orton at Money In The Bank. Shane then inroduces the five participants to compete in Money In The Bank. AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler will all compete in the big match. Kevin Owens comes out next but Shane McMahon tells him he isn’t in the match, Shane then brings out Shinsuke Nakamura as the final competitor. Kevin Owens then storms the ring and says he needs an explanation as to why he isn’t in the match. he says everyone in the match won on Sunday including him so why is AJ Styles in the Money In The Bank match. Kevin says its all because of favortism and the fact that Kevin beat AJ where as Shane couldn’t at WrestleMania. Shane then says because Kevin Owens is the United States Champions so he will be the sixth competitor in the match. Corbin says they should just give him the briefcase but AJ says this is his house. Sami Zayn says he didn’t come to Smackdown to watch everyone else then Corbin chimes in and calls Sami the “Rudy” of Smackdown Live. Dolph then says he is the only one that has won Money In The Bank and he won the World Title because of it. Nakamura then introduces himself as “Mr. Money In The Bank”, Shane then says Dolp Ziggler & Kevin Owens will face AJ Styles & Shinsuke Nakamura in the Main Event, Baron Corbin will face Sami Zayn in a BackLash rematch.

Womens Division

Tag Team Match

Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch vs Natalya & Carmella

Carmella starts off with Becky Lynch and after a tie up Carmella scores with a headlock but Becky gets her on her back right after. Becky goes back to the seated headlock but Carmella with a headlock of her own then a shoulder block off the ropes. Becky then counters with a roll up then Charlotte comes in to take out Natalya as Smackdown Live goes to a commercial break. When the show resumes we see Natalya attacking Becky in the corner then going to the headlock in the middle of the ring. Becky fights back to her feet but Natalya gets her back down to the mat then attacking Charlotte on the apron. Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter but Charlotte gets tagged in and she takes out Natalya with chops and a big boot for a two count. Charlotte then climbs up the ropes but Tamina comes in the picture but she gets taken out by Naomi on the outside. Carmella & Becky slap each other around but Becky teases the DisArmher then James Ellsworth tries to interfere. Becky stays on track and locks on with the DisArmher on Carmella and she is forced to tap out.

Your Winners: Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair

Singles Match

Baron Corbin vs Sami Zayn

Both men lock up and after a counter from Corbin, Sami simply rolls up Corbin and somehow gets the win.

Your Winner: Sami Zayn

After the match Baron Corbin goes ballistic and throws Zayn out of the ring and slams him against the barricade then Corbin slams a steel chair against Sami’s head Corbin then places Zayn’s head on the barricade while still in the crowd and just pounds on Sami with no remorse. We then see a stretcher come to the ring through the crowd as Zayn is being held by WWE Security ringside.

Shinsuke Nakamura is backstage getting ready and AJ Styles walks in and AJ talks about being a team for the first time. Nakamura says tonight they are a team tonight but after Money In The Bank AJ’s house will be his Playground.

The Fashion Files are up next and this week Detectives “Breezango” are seen cleaning out there lockers but Shane asks why they are here? Breeze says they know they arent real cops but they will hand in their guns, then they unload a lot of other things. Shane then stops them and says Breeze will take on Jay Uso and Fandango will face Jimmy Uso.

Next we see the celebration of the 50th WWE Champion, “The Maharaja” Jinder Mahal. The ring is decorated in Mahal’s Punjabi customs packed with dancers, drummers as well as the Singh Brothers. The dancers form a line and play The Singh Brothers to the ring then Jinder is announced and the new WWE Champion makes his way to the ring. The scene in the ring is quite

beautiful, JBL on commentary calls it “Incredible.” Jinder say 1.3 Billion people in India right now are cheering him because of what he has done and the fact that he is getting booed means nothing. Jinder says the people didn’t believe that he could beat Randy Orton but they were wrong and like Orton & America they are on the decline. Jinder then tells the crowd this is not about them because its about Punjab & India not them. Jinder tells the crowd to keep quiet so he can speak his language of Punjabi then fire works shoot off in an impressive fashion.

Singles Match

Jay Uso w/Jimmy Uso vs Tyler Breeze w/Fandango

Jay Uso grabs the microphone and tells the crowd they don’t even deserve a shot because they were already beaten at BackLash. Fandango then uses a water gun to distract Jay Uso so Breeze could score the roll up and the quick victory.

Your Winner: Tyler Breeze

Jimmy Uso w/Jay Uso vs Fandango w/Tyler Breeze

Jimmy starts on the attacks with chops to the chest then throwing Fandango chest first in the turnbuckle. Breeze then gets chased around the ring by Jay Uso then Jimmy gets distracted and Fandango rolls him up for the win.

Your Winner: Fandango

After the match Breezango ask for a rematch for the Smackdown Live Tag Team Championships, The Uso’s say they can do this right now. An announcement is then made stating that a Smackdown Live Tag Team Championship Match will now take place.

The match begins after a commercial break and we see Breeze getting slammed in the ring then being doubled teamed by The Uso’s. Breeze gets a headlock slapped on him then he gets blasted with right hands by Jimmy. Fandango gets the tags as does Jay but Fandango scores with a spinning kick then a big DDT to Jay for a two count. Fandango misses the Falcon Arrow then Tyler gets a double super kick, Fandango then counters Jay’s splash into a roll up for a two count. Fandango goes up to the top but Jimmy goes up with him, he doesn’t see Jay tag his brother so when Fandango hits the leg drop he soon gets a splash from Jay and The Uso’s get the win.

Your Winners: The Uso’s retain their Titles.

Smackdown Live Main Event

Tag Team Match

Kevin Owens & Dolph Ziggler vs AJ Styles & Shinsuke Nakamura

AJ starts with Ziggler and both men tie up and counter each other but Aj scores with a seated headlock while the crowd looks on. Ziggler counters and brings AJ to the mat this time then Dolph runs the ropes but AJ counters by side stepping Dolph. Shinsuke gets the tags as does Kevin Owens and Kevin calls Shinsuke a loser but Nakamura hits knees to Owens then teases the Kinsasha but Owens quickly gets to the outside. Back in the ring Nakamura hits more knee strikes to Owens then Kakamura gives off some Funky Vibrations to Owens in the corner. Owens then quickly gets back in control stomping away at Nakamura in the middle of the ring, Ziggler gets the tag and he chops Nakamura but Shinsuke comes back but Ziggler hits a neck breaker for a two count. Ziggler then tries to chole out Nakamura with a seated sleeper hold, when the hold id broken we see Ziggler again attacking Nakamura before Kevin Owens gets the tag. Owens puts his boot on Nakamura’s neck while on the ropes then blasts Shinsuke with a swift kick to the back. Owens goes with a seated headlock like Ziggler and Shinsuke is trying to get away Owens slams him back down to the mat. Dolph comes back in but Shinsuke blocks the duoble team only for Owens to hit his Cannonball move in the corner. Ziggler comes back in after some pin attempts we see Owens coming back in. Owens & Ziggler continue to tag in and out showing teamwork. Shinsuke then gets his knee taken out by Ziggler but Shinsuke gets to AJ Styles for the tag. AJ clears the ring hitting the Ushigaroshi neck breaker to Dolph Ziggler for a two count. AJ then teases the Styles Clash to Ziggler but AJ gets distracted by Owens. Kevin Owens gets the tag then hits a senton onto AJ while he is on the outside floor. Owens continues to attack Styles on the outside then brings him back in goes back to the seated headlock. AJ fights out but Owens counters with a back body drop for a two count, Ziggler gets the tag he puts AJ on the top rope. AJ gets away but cant tag Nakamura just yet, AJ hits a face buster to Ziggler then tries to tag his partner Nakamura. Shinsuke gets the tag and again so does Kevin Owens, Nakamura hits the knee strikes then puts Owens on the top rope hitting another Knee lift for a two count. Ziggler tries the famasser but Nakamura counters with an Exploder Suplex then after a super kick Nakamura blasts Kevin Owens with the “Kinsasha” Knee strike and Nakamura gets the win for his team.

Your Winners: Shinsuke Nakamura & AJ Styles