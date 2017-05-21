Rocket City Championship Wrestling Results

Date: 5/20/2017

Location: RCCW Arena 14981 Hwy 231/431 N Hazel Green, Al. 35750(behind Cosmos fitness)

Chris Rage won a 3 way dance over James Hardy & AJ Gray when Rage pinned Gray after a Diamond Cutter in 12:10

Takuri beat Ehren Black with a combination green mist to the face,pele kick followed by a Swanton Bomb in 10:14

Austin Towers defeated Jamie Richards in 13:15 due to outside Interference from Trey Franklin.

Charlie Swinger beat Bam Bam Bundy & Boxcar Brawler in a upset in 12:56

The Misfits defeated The Knee Up Boyz in 16:01 in a high flying,action packed Match.

The FBI Beat JL & Borique in 15:09 when Freak show pinned JL after Tony Midas dazed JL with a striking combo.

“The Disenfranchise” Travis Locke beat “Next Level” Josh Matthews with the Lockedown in 18:12

The Omega Virus successfully defended The RCCW Southern Tag Team Championship in a 3 way dance over The Viking War Party & The Hooligans when The manical one pinned Devin Gamble in 14:48

“The Toughman”Eddie Toon pinned Cabana Man Dan in 12:09 to retain The RCCW Southern heavyweight championship

Next event June 3rd at The RCCW Arena