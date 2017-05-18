NXT Recap

NXT Arena

Full Sail University

Winter Park, FL.

Air Date: May 17, 2017

Tonight is the final hype for Takeover: Chicago. We are taken to what looks like a handheld camera or cell phone video showing Roode arriving at the arena. Drew McIntyre and Sean Maluta make their entrances as the announce team: Tom Phillips, Nigel McGinness, and Percy Watson get us set for the action.

Match 1: Drew McIntyre vs. Sean Maluta

McIntyre starts the match going pretty easy on Maluta willing to give the youngster every chance. Maluta tries to stand and chop McIntyre forcing him to fire back and take control with some hard-hitting offense. Maluta goes to the corner and hits a nice mid-air Codebreaker but McIntyre kicked him off at one. Maluta tries to follow up by whipping McIntyre to the corner but Drew reversed the move then catches Maluta with a head butt. Drew comes off the ropes with a double axe-handle and follows up with the Claymore kick for the three count.

Winner: Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre is interviewed on the ramp about the recent ramblings of Wesley Blake towards him. McIntyre says he doesn’t even care about Blake. He did however challenge him to a match, next week if he wants it.

Highlights of the number one contender’s match from last week were shown as Itami bested Strong. We also saw what happened after the show left the air and Sanity jumped Strong in the ring. After Strong made it to the back, he asks NXT Commissioner, William Regal for a match with Sanity. Tonight, Eric Young accepted Strong’s challenge for Takeover: Chicago

The announcers hype the rest of the show as we head to break.

We return with more hype for Takeover’s main event. Hideo Itami is treated with his own highlight video in advance of the match. The tag team championship ladder match is hardly mentioned except to say it will be the Authors of Pain going against DIY. Next, there is a video prologue outlining the UK Championship tilt between Tyler Bate and Pete Dunn. Another very nice showcase video for the two men.

The Almas versus Ohno main event is coming up later in the show. A pre-taped Asuka interview about her Takeover match is next as the show goes to break.

As we come back, a Patrick Clark vignette is played as well as another video showcasing the popularity of Itami and his move, the Go To Sleep. We get the word that the Roderick Strong vs. Eric Young match has been made official for Takeover.

Asuka is interviewed regarding her match at Takeover. She refuses to answer any questions and just wants the interview over. When she arrives at the arena, she poses for pictures with fans but as soon as she is by herself, acts disgusted that she even had to endure it.

Lacy Evans and Sonya Deville make their entrances for the next match.

Match 2: Lacy Evans vs. Sonya Deville

Quick covers by both women highlight the opening seconds of this match. Deville clamps on a body scissors that Evans gets out of. Deville opens things up when she takes off her MMA fighting gloves and lands bare-knuckle shots to Evans’ midsection.

Evans fires back and hits a neckbreaker with a slow developing float-over for a two count. Deville stands up and catches Evans with a Shining Wizard for the three count.

Winner: Sonya Deville

The main event is next as we go to break.

We return to see Ohno and Almas make their entrances.

Match 3: Kassius Ohno vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

Ohno took Almas off his feet early then tried to surprise him with the rolling elbow smash but Almas saw it coming and jumped to the floor. Ohno tried to dive out after him but Almas saw that coming and moved. Ohno did catch him with a boot on the floor.

In the ring, Almas is able to reverse a whip and send Ohno over the ropes to the apron. Almas is able to turn the tide by nailing Ohno with a big boot sending him crashing to the floor as the show goes to break.

We return from break to find Almas in total control really putting it on Ohno. Almas catches him with the corner slap. Ohno fires back but Almas ties him up with a Fujiwara arm bar in the ropes. Almas nails a nice missile dropkick and goes back to the arm bar.

Ohno goes for a second corner slap but Ohno blocks it and fires back to take control. Ohno tries to land a moon sault off the ropes but Almas moved and coutered with the back breaker, final cut combination for a nice near-fall.

Ohno blocks an attempted suplex and sets Almas on the top turnbuckle. The two men fight on the top rope with Almas knocking Ohno to the mat. Almas nails Ohno with the handspring boots to back of the head. Almas follows up with the running double-knee strike in the corner and tries to finish it with the hammer lock DDT.

Ohno blocks the hammerlock DDT and shoves Almas to the corner. Almas is able to hit a jumping DDT out of the corner but Ohno kicks out after a one count!! Ohno hits his second win and is able to catch Almas with two rolling elbows to score the three count.

Winner: Kassius Ohno

It is announced that, next week, NXT will take place in Chicago and will feature Drew McIntyre against Wesley Blake. Also, Aleister Black will be in action. The show goes to commercial.

We return to see a recap of the match between Itami and Strong.

NXT Champion, Bobby Roode makes his way to the ring. He admits that Itami knocked him out with the “Go To Sleep” because he wasn’t ready. Roode said he will be ready in Chicago and will defeat Hideo just like he has everyone else. He said Itami will be forced to go home and tell his family he failed again.

This brought Itami out from the back on a mission. Regal and several security guys came out to try to stop Itami but he got in the ring despite them. Roode had taken the opportunity to bail out to the floor and he watched Itami take out the security. Itami turned his back on Roode briefly to take out the final security guy when Roode jumped Itami from behind. Itami quickly recovered and landed the GTS knocking Roode out go close the show for this week.