205 Live Recap

From: Manchester, NH

The SNHU Arena

AirDate: May 16, 2017

Tonight’s 205 Live begins by catching us up on the Cruiserweight Championship. We taped action from last night’s Raw where TJP pins Gallagher in the battle of seconds. After, we see TJP again tell Neville he wants his shot at the belt. Neville tells him he will have it after they take care of the Austin Aries problem. Neville makes a plan to attack Aries’ bum knee.

Fast forward to tonight and we learn that Aries has a match with TJP. Aries is interviewed regarding the contest and says no matter how many good knees he has, he has enough to beat TJP.

Here come the opening credits and we are officially in the show. Tom Phillips talk about the upcoming main event and we see the entrances of Noam Dar, with Alicia Fox. We flash back to last night’s action and saw Fox pick up a win on Raw over Sasha Banks. Gran Metalik finishes the entrances and we are ready to kick off the action.

Match 1: Noam Dar (with Alicia Fox) vs. Gran Metalik

The match begins and Dar keeps going to his corner to get support from Fox. A well-timed distraction from Fox allows Dar to jump Metalik. Metalik comes back by quickening the pace on Dar but another Fox distraction puts Dar back on top.

Metalik reverses a suplex to take control briefly but a springboard back elbow takes out both men and he can’t take advantage. Dar comes back and scores with a soccer-style kick to take a brief advantage.

Metalik is able to fight right back and score atop-rope elbow drop for a near-fall. Metalik goes back to the ropes but Dar recovers in time to knock him off. Dar finishes things with his running-kick finisher for the three count.

Winner: Noam Dar.

Highlights are shown from last week’s post-match attack by Brian Kendrick to Akira Tozawa. It is announced that, next week, Tozawa gets a chance at revenge when he faces Kendrick in a street fight. Kendrick is interviewed and goes through the history of his feud with Tozawa. He then reminds us how dangerous he can be in a streetfight match where there are no rules.

The show heads to break.

A Cedric Alexander vignette is shown. He will return soon.

Tony Nese and Mustafa Ali make their entrances for the next bout. Only the match never happens because Ali is attacked by Drew Gulak during his walk to the ring. Gulak attacks Ali from behind and puts him out. He then sets him against the buckle and Nese delivers the running knees to him. Gulak closes the segment standing over Ali holding his: No Fly Zone sign.

Match 2: Tony Nese vs. Mustafa Ali

Match does not start.

The show takes another commercial time out.

We return to see Rich Swann getting interviewed backstage. All of a sudden, he is interrupted by a courier with a package for Rich Swann. Swann tells the courier that Swann is actually somewhere else and points to Ariyah Daivari. Daivari takes the package thinking they are his expensive sunglasses. He sets the package down then leaves. He returns just in time to stop Jack Gallagher from opening the box. When Daivari finally opens it, powder explodes in his face. He is noticably upset.

Austin Aries and TJP come to the ring for their match.

Match 3: TJP vs. Austin Aries

Due to the selling of Aries’ knee problems, TJP pulls him outside the ring and works him over on the floor. Once they get back inside the ring, Aries turns things around quickly. Aries goes for a surprise Last Chancery but TJP is able to escape the move and goes to the outside. Aries, bad knee and all, flies on him and they fight on the floor.

Back in the ring, TJP catches Aries with a dropkick and hangs him upside down in the ropesfurther injuring the knee. Aries tries to come back and goes to fly on TJP through the ropes again. This time it backfires on Austin as he lands on the bad knee.

Aries continues to stay in the match but misses a missile dropkick setting TJP up to put on the knee bar. TJP looked like he had things in hand until the ref caught him using the ropes and forced a break. TJP sets Aries up for the Detonation Kick but Aries reversed it into a Last Chancery for the submission win.

Winner: Austin Aries

Aries did not get to celebrate long because Neville charged the ring in a brutal post-match attack. He continued to focus on the knee and had Aries locked in a figure four until Jack Gallagher, Aries sworn protector, came down to make the save. Gallagher was able to drive Neville from the ring with help from his umbrella and a well-placed head strike under the chin.

Neville and TJP retreated to close the show for this week.