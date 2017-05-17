Upcoming Indy Wrestling Events

** Below are events, alphabetized by state/province/country. This listing is sent weekly.

** Send events you would like added to Phil Stamper at stamper@wrestlereality.com, Twitter @PSPhenom, or facebook.com/deskofphilstamper.

** Get the latest info at “Desk of Phil Stamper” - facebook.com/deskofphilstamper.

Wed, May 17 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL - 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, May 17 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY - 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, May 17 – Adictos Al Ring – Lomas De Rio, Medio 1, Mexico - 7 pm - facebook.com/AlesitoAlRing

Wed, May 17 – CZW/WSU “Dojo Wars” – CZW/WSU Academy, 110 Harmon DR, Suite 304, Blackwood, NJ - 8 pm - czwrestling.com

Wed, May 17 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Thu, May 18-Fri, May 19 - Wrestlepocalypse – Shanley Pavillion, 2031 Sheridan RD, Evanston, IL – TH 10 pm, FR 8 & 11 pm - facebook.com/NUpocs

Thu, May 18 - WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA - 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, May 18 - Fully Loaded Wrestling – Pour House, 400 E Central Ave, Suite 102, Minot, ND - 7 pm - facebook.com/fullyloadedprowrestling

Thu, May 18 - SOAR Championship Wrestling – Dallas Elks Lodge #71, 8550 Lullwater DR, Dallas, TX - 6 pm - facebook.com/soarcw

Thu, May 18 - Lucha Forever – The 1865, Southampton, UK - 3:30 pm - facebook.com/LuchaForeverUK

Thu, May 18 - TNT Extreme Wrestling – O2 Academy, Hotham ST, L3 5UF Liverpool, UK - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/tntextremewres

Fri, May 19-Sat, May 20 - Fully Loaded Wrestling – Vegas Motel, 2315 N Broadway, Minot, ND - 7 pm - facebook.com/fullyloadedprowrestling

Fri, May 19 - Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL - 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, May 19 - International Wrestling Australia – Gympie Show Gld, Exhibition RD, Southside Gympie, Australia - 8 pm - iwawrestling.com.au

Fri, May 19 - Rocky Mountain Pro – Rackhouse Pub, 2875 Blake ST, Denver, CO - 10 pm- therockymountainpro.com

Fri, May 19 - Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT - 8 pm - facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, May 19 - Atomic Wrestling Entertainment – Cocoa Expo, 500 Friday RD, Cocoa, FL - 6:45 pm - facebook.com/atomicwrestlingentertainment

Fri, May 19 - Live Pro Wrestling – VFW Post #2500, 814 S Dixie Hwy, Hollywood, FL - 7 pm - facebook.com/LIVEpw

Fri, May 19 - Platinum Pro Wrestling – VFW Post 1966, 350 SW 25th ST, Ft. Lauderdale, FL - 6:30 pm - facebook.com/platinumprowrestling

Fri, May 19 - Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA - 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, May 19 - National Championship Wrestling – The Landmark Arena, 4246 Level Groce RD, Cornelia, GA - 8 pm - facebook.com/NationalChampionshipWrestling

Fri, May 19 - Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA - 8 pm - Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, May 19 - All Star Wrestling Network – AWN WrestlePlex, 1361 Peach Pkwy, Fort Valley, GA - 8 pm - allstarwrestlingnetwork.com

Fri, May 19 - Westside Xtreme Wrestling – Aladin Music Hall, Hannoversche Str. 9-11, 28309 Bremen, Germany - 8 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Fri, May 19 - Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena

Fri, May 19 - NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling

Fri, May 19 - Chaotic Wrestling – Woburn Elks #908, 295 Washington ST, Woburn, MA - 8 pm - chaoticwrestling.com

Fri, May 19 - Eastern Pro Wrestling – Maynard Rod and Gun Club, Inc., 45 Old Mill RD, Maynard, MA - 6 pm - facebook.com/Easternprowrestling

Fri, May 19 - Pure Pro Wrestling – Burch Run Expo, 11600 N Beyer RD, Burch Run, MI - 7 pm - prowrestlingatitsfinest.com, facebook.com/pages/Pure-Pro-Wrestling/201474633206765

Fri, May 19 – The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS - facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, May 19 – Future Stars of Wrestling – FSW Arena, 6035 Harrison DR, Suite 5, Las Vegas, NV - 5 pm - facebook.com/FSWVegas

Fri, May 19 - Superstars of Wrestling – Elks Lodge, 247 Atlantic City Blvd, Bayville, NJ - 8 pm - facebook.com/SWFLIVE

Fri, May 19 - House of Hardcore – The Sports Arena, 620 Middle Country RD, St. James, NY - 8 pm - houseofhardcore.net

Fri, May 19 - International Wrestling Federation – Brockport Elks Lodge #2110, 4400 Sweden Walker RD, Brockport, NY - 7 pm - facebook.com/theiwf

Fri, May 19 - Fire Star Pro Wrestling – Fire Star Pro Wrestling Academy, 517 Medley ST, Greensboro, NC - 5 pm - facebook.com/firestarpro

Fri, May 19 - Olde Wrestling – Mahall’s 20 Lanes, 13200 Madison Ave, Lakewood, OH - 7 pm - oldewrestling.com

Fri, May 19 - Mid-South Wrestling Alliance – Plaza Mayor at the Crossroads, 7000 Crossroads Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK - 7 pm - facebook.com/Mid-South-Wrestling-Alliance-by-RITC-Productions-264287253724201

Fri, May 19 – PWX/Ryse (Benefit Greensburg Salvation Army) – Hempfield Athletic Complex, Greensburg, PA - 8 pm

Fri, May 19 - Glory Pro – Crossville TN National Guard Armory, 144 Sparta Hwy, Crossville, TN - 7 pm - facebook.com/gloryprotn

Fri, May 19 - Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN - 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, May 19 - Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN - 8 pm- facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, May 19 - Heavy Metal Wrestling – The Land Between DIY, 527 El Paso ST, San Antonio, TX - facebook.com/HeavyMetalWrestlingSA

Fri, May 19 - NWA Wrestling Revolution – Cine El Rey, 311 S 17th ST, McAllen, TX - 8 pm - facebook.com/NWAWR

Fri, May 19 - New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX - 7 pm - facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, May 19 - Texmoa Pro Wrestling – Sherman Elks Lodge, 1317 FM 1417, Sherman, TX - 8 pm - facebook.com/TexomaProWrestling

Fri, May 19 - Britannia Wrestling Promotions – The Dome, Grand Central Hall, 35-45 Renshaw ST, L1 2SF Liverpool, UK - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/britanniawrestling

Fri, May 19 - Welsh Wrestling – Tylorstown Welfare Hall, East Road, Tylorstown, CF43 3DA Ferndale, Rhondda Cynon Taff, UK - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Fri, May 19 - Extreme Midget Wrestling – Salt Creek Canyon RD, Nephi, UT - 9 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Fri, May 19 - NOVA Pro – Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia, 8900 Little River Turnpike, Fairfax, VA - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/NorthernVirginiaProWrestling

Fri, May 19 - Pacific Wrestling Federation – Port Orchard Eagles, 4001 Jackson Ave SE, Port Orchard, WA - 7 pm - facebook.com/pacificwrestlingfederation

Fri, May 19 - Renegade Pro Wrestling Alliance – Dead Zone Haunted Experience, 426 Beauregard ST, Charleston, WV - 6 pm - facebook.com/RPWAwv

Fri, May 19 – Brew City Wrestling – KC West Allis, 1800 S 92 ST, West Allis, WI – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/BrewCityWrestling1

Sat, May 20 – AIWF Southern Legacy Wrestling – Lafayette Recreation Center, Lafayette, AL - slwrevolution.com

Sat, May 20 – Fearless Championship Wrestling – 900 2nd ST, Haleyville, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Fearlesswrestling

Sat, May 20 – Rockey City Championship Wrestling – 14981 Hwy 231/431 (Behind Cosmos Gym), Hazel Green, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Rocketcitychampionshipwrestling

Sat, May 20 – Big Time Wrestling – Newark High School (Newark Autism Fundraiser), 39375 Cedar Blvd, Newark, CA – M&G 5 pm, Event 7:30 pm - btwrestling.com

Sat, May 20 – Empire Wrestling Federation – Indian Springs High School, 650 N Del Rosa Ave, San Bernardino, CA – 6 pm – EmpireWrestlingFederation.com

Sat, May 20 – MidgetMania – Discovery Ventura, 1888 E Thompson Blvd, Ventura, CA – 9 pm - facebook.com/midgetmaniatour

Sat, May 20 – SoCal Pro Wrestling – Oceanside Boys & Girls Club, 401 Country Club LA, Oceanside, CA – 7 pm – SoCalProWrestling.com

Sat, May 20 – Brawl USA – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Hwy 19, Port Richey, FL – 1 pm - facebook.com/BRAWLUSA

Sat, May 20 – Elite Championship Wrestling – American Legion Post 33, 1401 W Intendencia ST, Pensacola, FL – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/elitechampionshipwrestling

Sat, May 20 – Ignite – Team Vision Dojo, 6923 Narcoossee RD #620, Orlando, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/IGNITEWrestling

Sat, May 20 – Impact Pro Wrestling – Amvets Post 78, Valpraiso, FL - facebook.com/Impact-Pro-Wrestling-129938587067597/

Sat, May 20 – World Xtreme Wrestling – Minneola Recreation Center, 800 N. Highway 27, Minneola, FL – 6:30 pm – WXWwrestling.com

Sat, May 20 – American Premier Wrestling – Southern Cakes Bakery, Statesboro, GA – 6:15 pm - apwonline.net

Sat, May 20 – NWA Southeastern Wrestling Association – Pavo Peacock Center, Pavo, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/pages/Southeastern-Wrestling-Association/330697750444463

Sat, May 20 – Westside Xtreme Wrestling – Forum Bielefeld, Meller Strasse 2, 33613 Bielefeld, Germany – 6 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Sat, May 20 – Wrestling Over Everything (Benefit for The Mountaintop Church) – 3429 Camp Jackson RD, Centreville, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/WRESTLINGOVEREVERTHING

Sat, May 20 – Chicago Style Wrestling – Edison Park Inn, 6715 N Olmsted Ave, Chicago, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/ChicagoStyleWrestling

Sat, May 20 – Evolve – Summit Park District, 5700 S Archer RD, Summit, IL – 8 pm – WWNLive.com

Sat, May 20 – Pinfall Wrestling Association – Lanphier High School, 1300 N 11th ST, Springfield, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/PWASpringfield

Sat, May 20 – Premier Pro Wrestling – 1230 Davis RD, Woodstock, IL – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/PremierProWrestling

Sat, May 20 – POWW – BBQ’d Productions, 34121 N US Hwy 45, Third Lake, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/POWW-Entertainment-346070140645

Sat, May 20 – Southern Illinois Championship Wrestling – East Carondelet Community Center, 832 State ST, East Carondelet, IL – 8 pm - sicw.org

Sat, May 20 – Fire Pro Wrestling – Impact Christian Church, 7071 Broadway, Merillville, IN – 6:30 pm

Sat, May 20 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme

Sat, May 20 – New Wave Pro Wrestling – Putnam County Fairgrounds, 191 N US Hwy 231, Greencastle, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/NewWavePro

Sat, May 20 – Revolution Strong – South Bend Century Center, 120 Dr. Martin Luther King DR, South Bend, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/StrongStyleWrestling44

Sat, May 20 – Wrestling for Warriors – Grand Wayne Convention Center, 120 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN – 7 pm – WrestlingForWarriors.com

Sat, May 20 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – McGrath Hawkeye Harley Davidson, 120 Westcor DR, Coralville, IA – 4 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Sat, May 20 – Impact Pro – Coliseum, 20 W State ST, Marshalltown, IA – 7 pm - facebook.com/ImpactProWrestling

Sat, May 20 – XWE – The Muse Ballroom, 1700 Beverly DR, Salina, KS – 6 pm - facebook.com/xWeWrestlingKS

Sat, May 20 – Wildcat Championship Wrestling – 101 Hilltop DR, Lawrenceburg, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/The-Real-Wildcat-Championship-Wrestling-WCCW-307961922578873

Sat, May 20 – AIWF VooDoo Wrestling – VFW Hall Post 3750, 140 Angus DR, Luling, LA – 7 pm - facebook.com/VooDoo-Wrestling-469272303224282

Sat, May 20 – Avalanche Wrestling Entertainment – Aroostook Centre Mall, Presque Isle, ME – 3:30 pm - facebook.com/AvalancheWrestlingEntertainment2015

Sat, May 20 – Beyond Wrestling – Arts at the Armory, 191 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA – 6 pm - facebook.com/beyondwrestling

Sat, May 20 – House of Bricks – VFW Poirier Post, 281 Appleton ST, New Bedford, MA – 7 pm - facebook.com/HoBwrestling

Sat, May 20 – Kaiju Big Battel – Once, 156 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA – 7 pm - facebook.com/Kaiju-Big-Battel-7811176465/

Sat, May 20 – Lucky Pro Wrestling – Wendell P. Clark MEmorial YMCA, 155 Central ST, Winchendon, MA – 7:30 pm – LuckyProWrestling.com

Sat, May 20 – Women’s Wrestling Revolution – Arts at the Armory, 191 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA – 2 pm - facebook.com/beyondwrestling

Sat, May 20 – UPW – UPW Arena, 1000 Delta Ave, Gladstone, MI – 7 pm - facebook.com/upwprowrestling

Sat, May 20 – American Wrestling Federation – Pine City High School, 1400 Main ST S, Pine City, MN – 6 pm - facebook.com/proAWF

Sat, May 20 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623/

Sat, May 20 – Cape Championship Wrestling – Lawless Harley-Davidson of Scott City, 2100 E Outer RD, Scott City, MO – 6 pm - facebook.com/CapeChampionshipWrestling

Sat, May 20 – Future Stars of Wrestling – Sam’s Town Casino, Las Vegas, NV – 5 pm - facebook.com/FSWVegas

Sat, May 20 – East Coast Wrestling Association – Woodbury Heights Community Center, 741 Helen Ave, Woodbury Heights, NJ – 7 pm – ECWAProWrestling.com

Sat, May 20 – United Wrestling Coalition – Kelly’s Banquet Hall, 14 Railroad Ave, Wrightstown, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/real.newjersey

Sat, May 20 – WrestlePro – Rahway Rec Center, 275 E Milton Ave, Rahway, NJ – M&G 5:30 pm, Event 7:30 pm - facebook.com/wrestlepro

Sat, May 20 – Dynasty – Canajoharie Senior High School, 136 Scholastic Way, Canajoharie, NY – 5 pm - facebook.com/Wearethedynasty

Sat, May 20 – Empire State – St. Johnsburg Fire Hall, 7165 Ward RD, North Tonawanda, NY – 6 pm - facebook.com/ESWwrestling

Sat, May 20 – Legendary Action Wrestling – Taino Towers Crystal Room, 240 E 123rd ST, New York, NY – 6 pm - facebook.com/LegendaryActionWrestling

Sat, May 20 – New York Wrestling Connection – 435 Brook Ave Unit 13, Deer Park, NY – 7 pm – NYWCwrestling.com

Sat, May 20 – Impact Pro Wrestling New Zealand – Mt. Eden War Memorial HAll, 487 Dominion RD, Balmoral, Auckland, New Zealand – 7 pm - facebook.com/ImpactProwrestlingNZ

Sat, May 20 – Dangerzone Sports Entertainment – The Salvation Army & Boys & Girls Club, 316 S Tarboro ST, Wilson, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/pages/Danger-Zone-Sports/532725210128741

Sat, May 20 – North American Wrestling Alliance – Lenoir NC National Guard Armory, Lenoir, NC – 7 pm - facebook.com/NAWA-Professional-Wrestling-1665340640360074

Sat, May 20 – Shockwave – Havelock Rec Center, Havelock, NC – 7 pm - facebook.com/pages/Shockwave-Wrestling-Entertainment/247550912831

Sat, May 20 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, May 20 – Legends of the Squared Circle – Warren County Fairgrounds, Exhibit Hall A, 665 North Broadway ST, Lebanon, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/pages/LSC-Legends-of-the-Squared-Circle/118082808271073

Sat, May 20 – Mega Championship Wrestling – St. John Lutheran Church Gym, 1140 W River RD N, Elyria, OH - facebook.com/MegaChampionshipWrestling

Sat, May 20 – Northern Wrestling Federation – 1223 Symmes RD, Fairfield, OH – 8 pm - facebook.com/nwfwrestling

Sat, May 20 – Impact Zone Wrestling – 1009 SW F Ave, Lawton, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/ImpactZoneWrestling

Sat, May 20 – Pro Wrestling Eclipse – Harmony Creek Community Center, Oshawa, ON

Sat, May 20 – Atomic Championship Wrestling/Rogue Women Warriors – Stevens Fire Hall Company, 91 Stevens RD, Stevens, PA – 6:30 pm – AtomicProWrestling.com

Sat, May 20 – PPW – Holy Academy, 601 N Laurel ST, Hazleton, PA – M&G 5 pm, Live Event 7 pm - facebook.com/PPWWrestling

Sat, May 20 – Pro Wrestling Rampage – Saga Club, 3828 Washington Ave, Erie, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingRampage

Sat, May 20 – Renegade Wrestling Alliance – West Newton Gym, 113 S Fifth ST, West Newton, PA – 7 pm – RWALive.com

Sat, May 20 – New World Wrestling – American Legion Post 85 Pavilion, Woonsocket, RI – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nwwprowrestlingextreme

Sat, May 20 – Scottich Wrestling Entertainment – Blairgowrie Town Hall, Brown ST, PH10 6 Blairgowrie, Perth and Kinross, Scotland – 6:15 pm - sweonline.co.uk

Sat, May 20 – 3 Count Pro Wrestling – 318 W Main ST, Liberty, SC – 7 pm - facebook.com/threecount.prowrestlingacademy

Sat, May 20 – American Pro Wrestling – 122 Builders CT, Boiling Springs, SC – 8 pm - facebook.com/americanprowrestlingboilingsprings

Sat, May 20 – All American Pro Wrestling – Lebanon Airport Armory, Lebanon, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aapw1

Sat, May 20 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, May 20 – AIWF Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, May 20 – KFW – Milton E. Roberts Recreation Center, 5900 Asheville Hwy, Knoxville, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/KFWWrestlingEvents

Sat, May 20 – Mountain Championship Wrestling – 97 Tom Pope RD, Pikeville, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/Mountain-Championship-Wrestling-836983106364696

Sat, May 20 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, May 20 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, May 20 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, May 20 – Heart of Texas Wrestling – 2703 E Veterans Memorial Blvd, Killeen, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/hotprowrestling

Sat, May 20 – League of Lions Wrestling – D-Rocks Gym, 315 Pope ST, Marshall, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/leagueoflionswrestling

Sat, May 20 – Main Event Pro Wrestling – Carthage Civic Center, Carthage, TX – 6 pm - facebook.com/officialmepw

Sat, May 20 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, May 20 – Squared Circle Pro – Jake’s Backroom, 5025 50th ST, Suite A, Lubbock, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/squaredcirclepro

Sat, May 20 – Total Championship Wrestling – Killeen Army National Guary Armory, Killeen, TX – 5 pm - facebook.com/TotalChampionshipWrestling

Sat, May 20 – Victory Pro Wrestling – Corpus Christi Events Center, 3126 Holly RD, Corpus Christi, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/officialvpw

Sat, May 20 – AIWF England/HCW – Stourport Civic Hall, Stourport, UK - facebook.com/HcwProWrestlingAllNewPage

Sat, May 20 – Attack! Pro – Trinity Centre, Trinity Road, BS2 0NW Bristol, UK – 7 pm – Facebook.com/ATTACKprowrestling

Sat, May 20 – RISE – Elger Studios, Fairfield House, New Craven Gate Unit 1, LS11 5NF Leeds, UK – 8 pm - facebook.com/riseengland

Sat, May 20 – Target Wrestling – English Gate Plaza, CA1 1RP Carlisle, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/TargetWrestling

Sat, May 20 – United Kingdom Pro Wrestling – Tenyham Community Hall, ME9 9 Sittingbourne, UK – 3:20 pm - facebook.com/UnitedKingdomProWrestling

Say, May 20 – WAW – Gressenhall Social Club, Rougholme Close, NR20 4DY Dereham, Norfolk, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/WAWTVPAGE

Sat, May 20 – World War Wrestling – Woodlands Sports and Arts Centre, The Academy of Woodlands, Woodlands RD, ME7 2DU Gillingham, Medway, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/Worldwarwrestling

Sat, May 20 – Power Trip Wrestling – Hurley’s Tavern, 4028 Cox RD, Glen Allen, VA – 11 am - facebook.com/tmptofwrestling

Sat, May 20 – Pure Pro Wrestling – Lancelot Sports Complex, 1110 Vinyard RD, Vinton, VA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/pureprowrestling

Sat, May 20 – Combat Pro Wrestling – 1317 Republican ST, Seattle, WA – 9 pm - facebook.com/CombatProWrestling

Sat, May 20 – Showtime Championship Wrestling – 2588 US-53 BUS, Chippewa Falls, WI – 6 pm - facebook.com/ShowtimeChampionship

Sun, May 21 – Definitive Wrestling International – Village Shoppes, 431 19th Ave NE, Ruskin, FL – 1 pm - facebook.com/DWIWrestling

Sun, May 21 – Wrestle Club – Lakeview Park, 1304 7th ST N, Nampa, ID – 3 pm - facebook.com/idahowrestleclub

Sun, May 21 – Lucha Libre Chicago – 270 W North Ave, Villa Park, IL – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/luchalibrechicago

Sun, May 21 – Central Wrestling Federation – 600 Main ST, Lafayette, IN – 6 pm

Sun, May 21 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - kdwrestling.com

Sun, May 21 – Auditorio Matamoros – Calle 11 numero entre Guerrero y Morelos, 87300 Matamoros, Mexico - facebook.com/Auditorio-Matamoros-288300998020128

Sun, May 21 – Union Veracruzana De Lucha Libre – Le Mejor Arena, Puerto Jarocho, Mexico – 8 pm - facebook.com/UnionVeracruzanaDeLuchaLibre

Sun, May 21 – Championship International Wrestling – City Market (inside Dort Mall Shopping Center), 3600 S Dort Highway (M-54), Flint, MI – M&G 2 pm, Event 3 pm - facebook.com/championshipinternationalwrestling

Sun, May 21 – EHF – Fireman’s Park, Niles, MI – 2 pm - facebook.com/EHFEntertainment

Sun, May 21 – Evolve – Monaghan Knights of Columbus Hall, 19801 Farmington RD, Livonia, MI – 8 pm – WWNLive.com

Sun, May 21 – Michigan Wrestling Organization – Richfield Road Church, 6259 Richfield RD, Flint, MI – 3 pm - facebook.com/Michigan-Wrestling-Organization-294443287149

Sun, May 21 – Southern Championship Wrestling – Rack and Roll Pool Hall, 17351 MS-603, Kiln, MS – 6 pm - facebook.com/SCWmississippi

Sun, May 21 – Mid-Atlantic Wrestling Alliance – Berlin Community Center, 250 S Franklin Ave, Berlin, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/mawaprowrestling

Sun, May 21 – Upstate Pro Wrestling – Rochester Riverside Convention Center, 123 E Main ST, Rochester, NY – 10 am - facebook.com/upstateprowrestling

Sun, May 21 – Premier Wrestling Xperience – Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, 4551 Old Airport RD, Concord, NC – 4 pm - facebook.com/pwxwrestling

Sun, May 21 – Cleveland Wrestling Alliance – O’Reilly Auto Parts, 3121 Clark Ave, Cleveland, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/Cleveland-Wrestling-Alliance-1617059298548838

Sun, May 21 – Imperial Wrestling Revolution – HFV Wilson Community Center, 625 E Main ST, Ardmore, OK – 3 pm - facebook.com/Imperialwrestlingrevolution

Sun, May 21 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, May 21 – Lucha Libre – Carniceria Jimenez, 4118 Jackson Ave, Memphis, TN – 5 pm - facebook.com/MemphisLuchaLibreWrestling

Sun, May 21 – Next Generation Wrestling – Newport National Guard Armory, 7055 Armory RD, Newport, TN – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/NextGenerationWrestlingNGW

Sun, May 21 – Iconic Heroes of Wrestling – Crowley Rec Center, 405 S Oak ST, Crowley, TX – 6 pm - facebook.com/IHWETx

Sun, May 21 – Los Rieles – 9960 Kleckley DR, Houston, TX – M&G 2 pm, Event 3:30 pm

Sun, May 21 – Texas All-Star Wrestling – Traders Village Houston, 7979 N Eldridge RD, Houston, TX – 1:30 pm - taswwrestling.com

Sun, May 21 – Futureshock Wrestling – Stockport Guild Hall, Stockport, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/FutureShockWres

Sun, May 21 – International Pro Wrestling: UK – Casino Rooms Nightclub, Blue Boar Ln, Rochester, ME1 1PD Kent, UK – 4 pm - ipwuk.com

Sun, May 21 – Insane Championship Wrestling – La Pica Lounge Carr #3, 3431 W Lincoln Ave, Milwaukee, WI – 4 pm - facebook.com/icwmilwaukee

Tue, May 23 – White River Wrestling – Pinheads Entertainment Center, 13825 Britton Park RD, Fishers, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/WhiteRiverWrestling

Wed, May 24 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, May 24 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, May 24 – Pro Wrestling All-Stars of Detrioit – Front Row Sports Bar, 19364 Eureka RD, Southgate, MI – 9 pm - facebook.com/PWASDETROIT

Wed, May 24 – Pro Wrestling Phoenix – The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple ST, Omaha, NE – 7 pm - facebook.com/PWPlive

Wed, May 24 – CZW/WSU “Dojo Wars” – CZW/WSU Academy, 110 Harmon DR, Suite 304, Blackwood, NJ – 8 pm - czwrestling.com

Wed, May 24 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Thu, May 25 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, May 25 – AAW – Berwyn Eagles Club, 6309 26th ST, Berwyn, IL

Thu, May 25 – Lucha Forever – The H Suite Edgbaston, 100 Icknield Port RD, B16 0 Birmingham, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/LuchaForeverUK

Fri, May 26-Sat, May 27 – Absolute Intense Wrestling – Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 1355 West 70th ST, Cleveland, OH – Fri 7:30, Sat 3 pm and 7:30 pm - aiwrestling.com

Fri, May 26 – Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, May 26 – Vancouver Island Pro Wrestling – Royal Canadian Legion Branch 91, 761 Station Ave, Victoria, BC – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/VIProWrestling

Fri, May 26 – Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT – 8 pm - facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, May 26 – Entertainment One Wrestling – New Lakes of Regency Park, 8330 Civic DR, Port Richey, FL – 8 pm - facebook.com/E1Wrestling

Fri, May 26 – Full Impact Pro – The Orpheum, 1915 E 7th Ave, Ybor City, FL – 9 pm - wwnlive.com

Fri, May 26 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, May 26 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm – Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, May 26 – New Wave Pro Wrestling – Banks of the Wabash Festival, 820 S 9th ST, Terra Haute, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/NewWavePro

Fri, May 26 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena

Fri, May 26 – NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling

Fri, May 26 – The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS - facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, May 26 – Monster Factory – 541 Mantua Ave, Paulsboro, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/The-World-Famous-Monster-Factory

Fri, May 26 – Brii Combination Wrestling – BPO Elks Queensborough Lodge #878, 82-20 Queens Blvd, Elmhurst, NY – 7 pm - facebook.com/BriiCombinationWrestling

Fri, May 26 – Northeast Wrestling – Ice Time Sports Complex, 21 Lakeside RD, Newburgh, NY – 8 pm

Fri, May 26 – World of Hurt – 62 Poultney ST, Whitehall, NY – 7:30 pm – Facebook.com/wohwrestling

Fri, May 26 – Rock Solid Wrestling – Bobby Orr Community Centre, 17 Mary ST #7, Parry Sound, ON – 7 pm - rocksolidwrestling.tickit.ca

Fri, May 26 – Glory Pro – Crossville TN National Guard Armory, 144 Sparta Hwy, Crossville, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/gloryprotn

Fri, May 26 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, May 26 – Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, May 26 – NWA Wrestling Revolution – Cine El Rey, 311 S 17th ST, McAllen, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/NWAWR

Fri, May 26 – New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, May 26 – First Class Wrestling – Blyth Sports Centre, NE24 Blyth, Northumberland, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/FirstClassWrestling/

Fri, May 26 – HOPE – Forest Town Welfare, Clipstone Road W, NG19 0 Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/HOPEWrestling

Fri, May 26 – House of Pain – Cotgrave Club, Woodview, Cotgrav, NG12 3PJ Nottingham, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Fri, May 26 – Ironfist Wrestling – ?, ?, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/pages/Ironfist-Wrestling/241388815891287

Fri, May 26 – Maximum Pro Wrestling – Central, Station RD, Back, NE63 0AA Ashington, Northumberland, UK – 6:30 - facebook.com/maxprowrestling

Fri, May 26 – Preston City Wrestling – Circle Bradford, Great Horton RD, BD7 1AL City of Bradford, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/PrestonCityWrestling

Fri, May 26 – Defy Wrestling – Washington Hall, 153 14th Ave, Seattle, WA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/defynw

Fri, May 26 – Renegade Pro Wrestling Alliance – Dead Zone Haunted Experience, 426 Beauregard ST, Charleston, WV – 6 pm - facebook.com/RPWAwv

Sat, May 27-Sun, May 28 – Scottich Wrestling Entertainment – Ardler Complex, Turnberry Avenue, Dundee, Scotland – 6:15 pm - sweonline.co.uk

Sat, May 27 – Fearless Championship Wrestling – 900 2nd ST, Haleyville, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Fearlesswrestling

Sat, May 27 – Elite Canadian Championship Wrestling – Sapperton Pensioners Hall, 318 Keary ST, New Westminster, BC – 7:30 pm - eccw.com

Sat, May 27 – Vancouver Island Pro Wrestling – Departure Bay Activty Centre, 450 Wingrove ST, Nanaimo, BC – 6:30 pm

Sat, May 27 – Alternative Wrestling Show – American Legion Post 335, 9535 California Ave, South Gate, CA – 8 pm - facebook.com/AWSPROMOTIONS

Sat, May 27 – Fight Club Finland – Pressa, Etalainen rautaltiekatu 4, 00100 Helsinki, Finland – 8 pm - facebook.com/fcfwrestling

Sat, May 27 – Xtreme Wrestling Xperience – Bonifay Rec Center, 608 W McKinnon Ave, Bonifay, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/pages/XWX-Wrestling/534907309882552

Sat, May 27 – American Premier Wrestling – Southern Dance Studio, 1097 Georgia Hwy 24, Statesboro, GA – 7 pm - apwonline.net

Sat, May 27 – Anarchy Wrestling – Landmark Arena, 4246 Mud Creek RD, Cornelia, GA – 8 pm -\ facebook.com/AnarchyinCornelia

Sat, May 27 – AIWF Southern Violence and Wrestling – Fuzions Bar and Grill, 806 N Broad ST, Monroe, GA - facebook.com/southernviolenceandwrestling

Sat, May 27 – Wrestle Club – Lakeview Park, 1304 7th ST N, Nampa, ID – 2 pm - facebook.com/idahowrestleclub

Sat, May 27 – Crash Tested Wrestling – Don Preston Rec Center, 14500 S Kostner Ave, Midlothian, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/CrashTestedWrestling

Sat, May 27 – Pro Wrestling Blitz – St. Joe’s Park, 700 Theodore ST, Joliet, IL – 7 pm – PWBlitz.com

Sat, May 27 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme

Sat, May 27 – Southern Indiana Championship Wrestling – Salem Fairgrounds, 118 N Fair ST, Salem, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/southernindianachampionshipwrestling

Sat, May 27 – SCW – Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, 5013 288th Ave, Codfish Hollow, Maquoketa, IA - facebook.com/scwpro

Sat, May 27 – Wrestling Revolver – Tree Town Festival, Friendship Hall, Heritage Park, 1811 Sage Court, Forest City, IA – 12 pm - facebook.com/pwrevolver

Sat, May 27 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623/

Sat, May 27 – House of Glory Wrestling – NYC Arena, 91-12 144th PL, Jamaica, NY – 8 pm - facebook.com/HouseOfGloryWrestlingSchool

Sat, May 27 – Alexander County Championship Wrestling – 70 Hiddenite Church RD, Hiddenite, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/alexandercountychampionshipwrestling

Sat, May 27 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, May 27 – Ultimate Championship Wrestling – Spryfield Lions Rink, Drysdale RD, Halifax, Nova Scotia - facebook.com/ucwprofessionalwrestling

Sat, May 27 – World Classic Professional Big Time Wrestling – Circleville Fairgrounds, 415 Lancaster Pike, Circleville, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/WCPBTW

Sat, May 27 – New Era of Wrestling – 1900 Carlton RD, Parma, OH – 6:45 pm - facebook.com/Ohio Wrestling Organization-Wrestling-LLC-961684343881585

Sat, May 27 – Pro Wrestling Live – CrossFit Future, 6788 Kilowatt Circle, Blacklick, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/ohioprowrestlinglive

Sat, May 27 – Capital City Championship Combat – Vanier Columbus Club, 260 McArthur Ave, Ottawa, ON – 8 pm - c4wrestling.com

Sat, May 27 – Rock Solid Wrestling – Bracebridge Memorial Arena, 169 James ST, Bracebridge, ON – 7 pm - rocksolidwrestling.tickit.ca

Sat, May 27 – Chikara – American Legion Hall, 935 Main ST, Hellertown, PA – 7 pm - chikarapro.com

Sat, May 27 – Pro Wrestling Empire – Zembo Shrine, 2801 3rd ST, Harrisburg, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingEmpirePA

Sat, May 27 – TRUE – A1 Wheels and Deals, 5676 US Hwy 15, Montgomery, PA – 7 pm – TrueProWrestling.com

Sat, May 27 – Valley Wrestling Federation – New Eagle Social Hall, 156 Chess ST, New Eagle, PA – 7 pm – ValleyWrestlingFederation.com

Sat, May 27 – Montreal Wrestling Federation – Centre du Nouvelle Envol, 115 rue St-Charles, Salaberry-De-Valleyfield, QC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/lutte.mwf

Sat, May 27 – Northern Championship Wrestling – Centre Culturel Et Communautaire, 120 Blvd Du Seminaire, Sainte-Therese, QC – 7:30 pm - ncw.qc.ca

Sat, May 27 – Scottich Wrestling Entertainment – Ardler Complex, Turnberry Avenue, Dundee, Scotland – 6:15 pm - sweonline.co.uk

Sat, May 27 – American Pro Wrestling – 122 Builders CT, Boiling Springs, SC – 8 pm - facebook.com/americanprowrestlingboilingsprings

Sat, May 27 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, May 27 – AIWF Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, May 27 – Mountain Championship Wrestling – 97 Tom Pope RD, Pikeville, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/Mountain-Championship-Wrestling-836983106364696

Sat, May 27 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, May 27 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, May 27 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, May 27 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, May 27 – Rampage Wrestling – 602 E 19th ST, Lubbock, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/Rampagewrestling

Sat, May 27 – Total Championship Wrestling – Killeen Army National Guary Armory, Killeen, TX – 5 pm - facebook.com/TotalChampionshipWrestling

Sat, May 27 – WrestleCircus – 800 Congress Ave, Austin, TX – M&G 4 pm, Event 6 pm - facebook.com/WrestleCircus

Sat, May 27 – Alternative Wrestling – The Cornbow Hall, Hagley ST, B63 3AT Halesowen, UK – 7 pm - altwrestling.co.uk

Sat, May 27 – Dropkixx – Presidents’ Community Hall, Hoover DR, Laindon, Basildonm, Essex, UK – 7:30 pm - dropkixx.com

Sat, May 27 – House of Pain – St. Ann with Emmanuel Church, Robin Hood Chase, NG3 4 Nottingham, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Sat, May 27 – Preston City Wrestling – Evoque, 151 Church ST, PR1 3BU Preston, Lancanshire, UK – 1 pm - facebook.com/PrestonCityWrestling

Sat, May 27 – Pro Evolution Wrestling – Greenway Centre and Cafe, Doncaster Road, BS10 5PY Bristol, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/proevowrestling

Sat, May 27 – PROGRESS – Electric Ballroom, 184 Camden High ST, NW1 8QL London, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/ProgressWrestling

Sat, May 27 – Radical Wrestling League – Crown Paints Sports and Social Club, Anchor RD, BB3 0BB Darwen, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/RadicalWrestlingLeagueUK

Sat, May 27 – Slam! – Unit 5.06 Cannock Chase Enterprise Center, WS12 5QU Cannock, UK – 1 pm - facebook.com/Slamwrestling

Sat, May 27 – Strong Style Pro – TRG Arena, 488 S Main ST, Amherst, VA – 8 pm - facebook.com/strongstylepro

Sat, May 27 – Lucha Libre Volcanica – Evolv Fitness of Seattle, 1317 Republican ST, Seattle, WA – 8:30 pm - facebook.com/LuchaVolcanica

Sat, May 27 – Off the Chains Wrestling – 6835 Valley RD, Berkeley Springs, WV - facebook.com/OTCW10

Sun, May 28 – Legendary Professional Wrestling – Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Bradenton RD, Sarasota, FL – 6 pm - facebook.com/LegendaryProfessionalWrestlingAcademy

Sun, May 28 – Tampa Bay Pro Wrestling – Big Top Convention Center, 9250 E Fowler Ave, Building N, Tampa, FL – 12:30 pm - facebook.com/tampabayprowrestling

Sun, May 28 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - kdwrestling.com

Sun, May 28 – Prime Time Wrestling – Georgetown Bingo Hall, Georgetown, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/primetimewrestlingky

Sun, May 28 – Southern Championship Wrestling – Rack and Roll Pool Hall, 17351 MS-603, Kiln, MS – 6 pm - facebook.com/SCWmississippi

Sun, May 28 – America’s Most Liked – Yadkinville Elementary, Yadkinville, NC – 4 pm - amlwrestling.com

Sun, May 28 – Mid-South Wrestling Alliance – Plaza Mayor at the Crossroads, 7000 Crossroads Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK – 3 pm - facebook.com/Mid-South-Wrestling-Alliance-by-RITC-Productions-264287253724201

Sun, May 28 – Alpha-1 – Polish Hall, 219 Olive Ave, Oshawa, ON – 2 pm - alpha-1wrestling.com

Sun, May 28 – Lucha T.O./Smash – Lee’s Palace, 529 Bloor ST W, Toronto, ON – 5 pm - smash-wrestling.com

Sun, May 28 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, May 28 – Philippine Wrestling Revolution – FOTON Pasong Tamo Ext, Pasong Tamo ext, Makati, Philippines – 2 pm - facebook.com/PHWrestlingRevo

Sun, May 28 – CWS – Oratorio Juvenil, San Jaun Bosco en Cantera, Puerto Rico – 7 pm - facebook.com/cwslanuevageneracion

Sun, May 28 – Battlewar – Les Foufounes Electriques, 87 Sainte-Catherine ST E, Montreal, QC – 8 pm - facebook.com/battlewarinfo

Sun, May 28 – Texas All-Star Wrestling – Traders Village San Antonio, 9333 Southwest Loop 410, San Antonio, TX – 1:30 pm - taswwrestling.com

Sun, May 28 – Britannia Wrestling Promotions – Ffrith Arena, LL19 Prestatyn, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/britanniawrestling

Sun, May 28 – Future Championship Wrestling – Baggeridge Club, Lower Gornal, UK

Sun, May 28 – House of Pain – Calverton Working Men’s Club, Collyer RD, NG14 6JX Nottingham, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Sun, May 28 – KAPOW – Oasis Lord’s Hill Community Hub, Romsey RD, SO16 8FA Southampton UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/kapowwrestlinguk

Sun, May 28 – Southside Wrestling – Priory Centre, Priory Lane, St. Neots, PE19 1GJ, UK – 5:15 pm - southsidewrestling.co.uk

Sun, May 28 – WAW – The Atrium North Walsham, Spenser Avenue, NR28 9HZ North Walsham, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/WAWTVPAGE