WWE® NETWORK SPOTLIGHTS U.K. SUPERSTARS WITH NEW SPECIAL

STAMFORD, Conn., May 15, 2017 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced today that WWE Network will stream the WWE United Kingdom Championship Special this Friday, May 19 at 3 p.m. ET, with a re-air in primetime at 8 p.m. ET. The action will be called by WWE Hall-of-Fame announcer Jim Ross, who will be joined by color analyst Nigel McGuinness.

Emanating from Norwich, UK, WWE United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate defends his title against the high-flying Mark Andrews; Pete Dunne and Trent Seven battle to become the number one contender to face the UK Champion at NXT TakeOver: Chicago this Saturday; Wolfgang faces Joseph Conners; and Rich Swann and Dan Moloney take on TJP and The Brian Kendrick in a tag team match.

“The WWE United Kingdom Championship Special will showcase some of the best talent from the U.K.,” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative. “This is an opportunity to super-serve our fans in the U.K. as well as fans anywhere who appreciate the U.K. style.”

Fans can stream the WWE United Kingdom Championship Special by signing up at WWENetwork.com.

