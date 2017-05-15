FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Tony Cutillo, Publicist

confirmations@mediaproductions.tv

CWF Legends Fanfest presents: “The Assassin Returns to Tampa”

A Special Recognition by Hillsborough County to Cowboy Luttrell & Eddie Graham is an Added Bonus

Legendary Professional wrestler, The Assassin #1 returns to Tampa, FL after a 30 year absence to headline an intimate Fanfest in North Tampa on Saturday, June 3. Joining The Assassin (Joe Hamilton) will be his son, former WCW & WWE Referee Nick Patrick, Steve Keirn, Bugsy McGraw, The Cuban Assassin Fidel Sierra (making his 1st ever Fanfest appearance as The Saint), Rick “The Gladiator” Hunter, Lady Maxine (making her first ever Fanfest appearance), plus Vendor Guest Manny Fernandez!

Taking place at the intimate American Legion Hall in Odessa, tickets are limited to only 200 wrestling fans, guaranteeing everyone a personalized experience. Super Tickets to this event are available on a first come, first serve basis and include a photo opportunity and one autograph with all of the wrestling legends. Additional autograph opportunities will be made available. (www.eventbrite.com/cwflegendstickets)

Following the Fanfest, we will hold a 90 minute CWF Archive Group Cocktail Party. There will be a cash bar and complimentary hor d’oeuvres plus the opportunity to mingle with the Legends plus Special Guests. In addition, as part of the Cocktail Party, we celebrate the two CWF families responsible for operating Championship Wrestling from Florida and honor their legacies with representatives from both families in attendance.

Belinda Luttrell Romano, the daughter of CWF Founder Clarence “Cowboy” Luttrell, and Nicole Gossett Alonso, the granddaughter of Eddie Graham, will both be in-person at the CWF Fanfest Cocktail Party as their respective families will be recognized by Hillsborough County for their accomplishments, dedication, and lasting legacies to the Tampa Bay community. Presenting this honor to the Graham & Lutrall families will be long time Tampa area radio personality & Host of the 970 WFLA Morning Drive, Tedd Webb.

General Admission to the event which will also feature vendors with unique wrestling memorabilia is only $5.00. Other opportunities to just meet certain CWF Legends are also available. This is a one night extravaganza that is bound to exceed expectations.

For media inquires Send an Email to: confirmations@mediaproductions.tv