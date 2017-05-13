Before the show new Japan announced that in a tournament over two nights (July 1-2), an IWGP United States Champion will be crowned.

RESULTS:

Kushida vs. Bobby Fish vs. Dalton Castle vs. Silas Young. Dalton Castle wins after pining Bobby Fish… Frankie Kazarian lost to Hangman Page… War Machine won over Chris Sabin and Jonathan Gresham and Evil and Seiya Sanada… Will Ospreay defeated Jay White. After the match Punishment Martinez attacked both will Ospreay and White… Bully Ray and The Briscoes beat Hirooki Goto and Rocky Romero and Baretta for the six man tag belts… Marty Scurll vs Matt Sydal for the tv belt was won by Scurll … The Young Bucks beat Tetsuya Naito and Bushi… Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Adam Cole baby…After the match Kenny Omega appeared on the screen and tells Adam Cole he’s fired and reveals Marty Scurll is part of the Bullet Blub… Scurll and the Young Bucks then beat up Adam Cole … The final match saw ROH World ChampionChristopher Daniels beat Cody Rhodes and Jay Lethal. A big win for Christopher Daniels, still the ring champ!