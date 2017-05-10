Pro Wrestling Syndicate is under new ownership is kicking off its return on Saturday September 30th at The Sportsplex in Metuchen NJ. Headlining the event is a first time ever legends match between Big Van Vader and Sabu. Also on the card is a Triple Threat between iconic hardcore stars New Jack, Matt Tremont, and Nick Gage. Teddy Hart battles Devon Moore, MVP takes on Matt Cross, Homicide locks up with his mentor Manny Fernandez, and much more. All tickets are $20, full card is listed at www.ProWrestlingSyndicate.com