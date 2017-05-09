FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: – ADDITIONS TO Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling’s: Hurley’s Tavern Wrestling Legends Meet and Greet

Thank you to everyone for the kind words and for the outpouring of support as we attempt to make what was to be a great weekend of wrestling…one we never forget. Our event is scheduled from 11am-4pm at Hurley’s Tavern located at 4028 Cox Road Suite J Glen Allen, VA 23060.Joining “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson on 5/20/17 will be:

Former WCW Champion and WWE Hall of Famer: Ron Simmons

ECW Original & Former ECW World Champion: “The Franchise” Shane Douglas

Former WWE Superstar and WWE Divas Champion: Jillian Hall.

More guests will be announced shortly. For up to date news and if you have any questions please message us at The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Facebook page (www.facebook.com/tmptofwrestling)