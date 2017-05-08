MCW Pro Wrestling “Slamboree” June 9 w/ Jack Swagger, Jeff Cobb, More!

MCW Pro Wrestling returns Friday, June 9 for “Slamboree”, sponsored by Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, at the MCW Arena, 1000 Joppa Farm RD in Joppa, MD! Meet and greet 6:30 pm, live event 8 pm!

Jake Hager (formerly known WWE superstar Jack Swagger) will meet and greet with fans, then will compete that evening in-ring.

So far announced:

- MCW Tag Team champions Guns 4 Hire (Paul Jordane and Bill Collier) vs. Dixon Line (Rob Locke and Joe Keys)!

- Lio Rush vs. “Mr. Athletic” Jeff Cobb!

- Anthony Henry and Bu Ku Dao return to the MCW Arena to face each other!

- International star Bestia 666 takes on Steve Anthony, both debuting at MCW on June 9!

- Also featuring Impact Wrestling’s James Storm, Gail Kim, and Kevin Matthews; Stevie Richards; MCW Rage TV champion Dante Caballero; and more!

Tickets available at missiontix.com , by calling 888-996-4774 , and day of, at the door. Show support on Facebook at facebook.com/events/198868040628114

- – - – -

Bruce Prichard and Conrad Thompson present “Something to Wrestle With” on June 4at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood. Visit bit.ly/bruce64 for tickets and information.