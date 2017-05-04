NXT Recap

From: NXT Arena, Orlando, Florida

Air Date: May 3, 2017

The countdown begins toward Takeover: Chicago, just two weeks away. The opening credits roll and we are welcomed to the show. Tom Phillips, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson announce the main event is a 15-woman battle royal. The winner will face Asuka in Chicago for the Championship.

Sanity makes its entrance. Eric Young and Killian Dane go to the ring. Danny Burch makes his entrance.

Match 1: Killian Dain (with Eric Young) vs. Danny Burch

Dane bulls Burch to the corner but in a strange move, the referee pulls Dain off instead of giving a five count. Burch tries his striking offense but it has no affect on the huge man. Dain quickly takes control and hoists Burch on his shoulders in what looks like a Samoan Drop. Dain, instead, slams him on his stomach and follows with several elbow drops.

Dain for a corner splash but Burch is able to move and try to fire back. He hits a dropkick on Dain but can’t take the big man off his feet. Dain comes right back with an impressive running dropkick of his own. He finishes Burch with the Electric Chair Driver.

Winner: Killian Dain

We cut to the back and Hideo Itami is wheeling his suitcase backstage. He is actually going to wrestle tonight! The first time in a while. The show heads to commercial.

There is a vignette playing when we return. It looks like it could be Patrick Clark’s new incarnation. The color scheme is purple and there is a very Prince look to it. His name, Velveteen Dream looks Prince inspired so we shall see.

Heavy Machinery makes its entrance as we get st for tag team action. Their opponents are waiting in the ring.

Match 2: Heavy Machinery (Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic) vs. Ricardo Watts and Hector Kunsman

I believe Watts starts the match for his team against Dozovic. Dozovic dominates then makes the tag to Knight. They drop a double headbutt on a prone Watts then Knight brings Kunsman in the ring. He stacks both men in a corner for a splash, then picks up both men together for what looks like a tag. Instead, Dozovic comes in and Thez presses Knight from behind causing Knight to fall forward and powerslam both men to pick up the win.

Winners: Heavy Machinery

In the ring, Machinery cuts a promo talking about how much they like “Steaks and Weights” causing the Universe to start that chant. Knight says that at some point you want something else. He says they are hungry and need to eat calling out the Authors of Pain to put up the belts.

We see NXT Champion, Bobby Roode talking to Hideo Itami’s opponent, Kona Reeves backstage as we go to break.

We return to learn that Chris Jericho’s band, Fozzy, has an official Takeover: Chicago song.

Team DIY, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, is interviewed backstage and is asked about what Heavy Machinery had to say earlier. DIY said they are big and can rhyme and the definitely have the “size to win the prize.” Gargano and Ciampa remind us that they are still owed a one-on-one rematch for the belts. Then, they remind Heavy Machinery that the line forms behind them.

In the arena, Reeves makes his entrance. Itami comesout next to a nice reaction.

Match 3: Hideo Itami vs.Kona Reeves

Reeves attacks Itami before the bell. The referee backs him off and makes sure Itami is able to continue. Itami pulls himself up, the bell rings and Reeves misses a big corner splash. Itami tries some offense but Reeves quickly regains control by pounding Itami to the mat.

Reeves kept this advantage until he gave Itami a little shove with his foot disrespecting him. Itami got angry and unleashed on Reeves with heavy strikes. Itami ended the match with a hesitation dropkick followed by the GTS.

Winner: Hideo Itami

The announce team hypes the women’s battle royal main event as we go to break. Part two of the Roderick Strong documentary is up next.

We are to part two of the Roderick Strong documentary. I mentioned last week how much I liked the first part. Part two was no different. It focused on Roddy as a professional wrestler and what his life is like now.

His fiancee, Marina Shafir, one of the MMA’s Four Horsewomen, was very proud of him and said he was living his dream as a wrestler. The first few shots of her showed her pregnant but pictures of the baby are shown soon after. Strong is shown setting up a crib.

The focus quickly switched to his new family. Strong acknowledged that he has spent many years in Ring of Honor. He said he got a call to come to NXT and he accepted. He is wrestling for his family and wants to take care of them.

Roode and NXT General Manager, William Regal were in his office watching the documentary. Regal seemed very impressed. Regal thanked him for joining him and says he is ready to announce his next opponent. Roode assumed it was Itami and preceded to discredit him to Regal. Roode mentioned that Itami has not beaten anybody and should not be given the spot. Regal agreed and made a number one contender’s match for next week, Roderick Strong vs. Hideo Itami.

There is a knock on the door and Regal says that is his next appointment. Strong walks through.

In the arena, we are ready for the 15-woman battle royal main event. Only certain members of the division got ring entrances. We start with Lacey Evans; she is followed by Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. Nikki Cross is out next as the show heads to a commercial.

An Aleister black graphic aired announcing that he will be in action next week.

The entrances continue with Liv Morgan, Ruby Riot and finally Ember Moon. Everyone is now in the ring.

The bell rings and a very tall woman, Victoria Gonzales goes after “Team Iconic” while everyone else pairs off. There are no eliminations as we take the final break.

Back from break, the eliminations start happening fast and furious. The final five are Royce and Kaye, Moon, Riot and Cross. Moon gets Kaye over the top rope to the apron then kicks her to the floor. She dumps Royce over the top seconds later.

Moon and Riot take turns putting Cross on the canvas until Moon hits her with The Eclipse. She tries to do the same to Riot but is interrupted by Asuka who comes out and takes out everybody. She screams, “No one is ready for Asuka!!” before she runs around the ring then goes to the back.

The referee throws out the match because no one can continue.

Winner: No Contest-match stopped

They take a few minutes to focus on the girls in the ring, then we are told that Asuka and Regal are having words. Regal comes out and announces that all three ladies will face Asuka at Takeover in a Fatal Four-way match. That announcement closes the show for this week.